Oprah’s hairstylist has revealed her "favourite shampoo" to use on her glossy curls

Delivering smooth, glossy and frizz-free results, Oprah Winfrey's favoured shampoo will make a worthy addition to any hair washing routine - and it currently has 26% off...

Whether you're shopping for the best shampoo for fine hair or the best shampoo for curly hair, many of us know that a hair-washing routine catered specifically to your hair's needs is the key to having continuous good hair days. ​Although it's easier said than done - searching for your go-to buy can be quite a tedious trial-and-error task.

But, when it comes to enviable locks, one well-known name immediately springs to mind and that's Oprah Winfrey. Thankfully, the host's hairstylist has shared the shampoo pick that's behind her smooth and frizz-free television-worthy locks - and you can currently bag a bottle for £20.

Get 26% off now Kérastase Discipline Gentle Shampoo: was £28.25 now £20.94 at Sephora UK Save 26% on Oprah's go-to hair-washing product, the Kérastase Discipline Shampoo. Great for those with normal to fine hair, this buy works its magic by controlling frizz, smoothing strands, increasing movement and unlocking a soft and shiny finish. So, where do we sign up?

The shampoo Oprah's hairstylist relies on for the host's healthy curls

If you're anything like us, you're interested in knowing the ins and outs of Oprah's hair-washing routine, in hopes of finding out exactly how she achieves her voluminous and bouncy locks that are full of shine. Well, luckily, we've just discovered the shampoo that the host's hairstylist relies on for Winfrey's sought-after strands...

Kérastase Discipline Gentle Shampoo View at Sephora RRP: £28.25 Perfect for those with hair that needs nourishment, this shampoo harnesses its power to encourage easier manageability and movement of the hair - plus, it unlocks a soft and glossy shine. Enriched with a stellar blend of ingredients, such as Morpho-Kératine™ Complex, this formula restores the hair fibre, reducing frizz and leaving locks with a weightless and smooth finish.

Speaking to OprahDaily, the host's hairstylist, Nicole Mangrum, has let us in on her secret formula as to how she achieves Winfrey's enviable locks. Lifting the lid on the television producer's haircare routine, Mangrum revealed Kérastase's Discipline Shampoo is the product behind Oprah's standout curls that are full of body and bounce, she says: “This is my favourite shampoo and what I use to wash Oprah’s hair.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi / Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor)

For those with curly or very curly hair, just like Oprah, Mangrum recommends washing your strands with this shampoo just once a week. As for conditioner, she pairs the coordinating Kérastase Discipline Smoothing Conditioner to unlock a weightless and smooth finish, saying: “I like using this because it’s the sister product to the smoothing shampoo.”

However, Mangrum also shares how she likes to swap the conditioner out every other week for a deep-conditioning treatment to maintain Winfrey's healthy-looking locks. Her hair treatment of choice? Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector, she advises: “It fortifies strands, adds moisture, and helps with porosity.”