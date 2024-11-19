Oprah’s hairstylist has revealed her "favourite shampoo" to use on her glossy curls
This shine-boosting Kérastase shampoo is behind Oprah's beautifully frizz-free and healthy-looking curls...
Delivering smooth, glossy and frizz-free results, Oprah Winfrey's favoured shampoo will make a worthy addition to any hair washing routine - and it currently has 26% off...
Whether you're shopping for the best shampoo for fine hair or the best shampoo for curly hair, many of us know that a hair-washing routine catered specifically to your hair's needs is the key to having continuous good hair days. Although it's easier said than done - searching for your go-to buy can be quite a tedious trial-and-error task.
But, when it comes to enviable locks, one well-known name immediately springs to mind and that's Oprah Winfrey. Thankfully, the host's hairstylist has shared the shampoo pick that's behind her smooth and frizz-free television-worthy locks - and you can currently bag a bottle for £20.
Save 26% on Oprah's go-to hair-washing product, the Kérastase Discipline Shampoo. Great for those with normal to fine hair, this buy works its magic by controlling frizz, smoothing strands, increasing movement and unlocking a soft and shiny finish. So, where do we sign up?
The shampoo Oprah's hairstylist relies on for the host's healthy curls
If you're anything like us, you're interested in knowing the ins and outs of Oprah's hair-washing routine, in hopes of finding out exactly how she achieves her voluminous and bouncy locks that are full of shine. Well, luckily, we've just discovered the shampoo that the host's hairstylist relies on for Winfrey's sought-after strands...
RRP: £28.25
Perfect for those with hair that needs nourishment, this shampoo harnesses its power to encourage easier manageability and movement of the hair - plus, it unlocks a soft and glossy shine. Enriched with a stellar blend of ingredients, such as Morpho-Kératine™ Complex, this formula restores the hair fibre, reducing frizz and leaving locks with a weightless and smooth finish.
Speaking to OprahDaily, the host's hairstylist, Nicole Mangrum, has let us in on her secret formula as to how she achieves Winfrey's enviable locks. Lifting the lid on the television producer's haircare routine, Mangrum revealed Kérastase's Discipline Shampoo is the product behind Oprah's standout curls that are full of body and bounce, she says: “This is my favourite shampoo and what I use to wash Oprah’s hair.”
For those with curly or very curly hair, just like Oprah, Mangrum recommends washing your strands with this shampoo just once a week. As for conditioner, she pairs the coordinating Kérastase Discipline Smoothing Conditioner to unlock a weightless and smooth finish, saying: “I like using this because it’s the sister product to the smoothing shampoo.”
However, Mangrum also shares how she likes to swap the conditioner out every other week for a deep-conditioning treatment to maintain Winfrey's healthy-looking locks. Her hair treatment of choice? Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector, she advises: “It fortifies strands, adds moisture, and helps with porosity.”
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
