My £15 haircare secret for boosting my dry winter locks' softness and shine
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
Boosting hydration and shine, without leaving my strands looking greasy, this leave-in conditioning spray is a haircare staple that I cannot go without - and it's less than £15...
We may have entered a new year, but we're continuing the healthy hair trend of 2024, whether that be investing in the best shampoo for fine hair or the best pre-shampoo treatments. As for me, one haircare essential that's on my list of repurchases for 2025 is Matrix's Miracle Creator Spray.
Whether you're on the hunt for a leave-in conditioner or one of the best heat protectant sprays, this multi-tasking mist offers 20 different benefits for the hair, making it a staple for reviving my dull and dry winter locks - and here's why you should invest too...
The leave-in conditioner I rely on for glossy, healthy-looking strands
Housed in a hot pink bottle, this may look like any other leave-in conditioning spray on the shelf, but it's the formula inside that's the real treat. With nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon and an average star rating of 4.6, it's clear that others agree too...
RRP: £14.95
From preventing breakage and split ends to taming frizz, this multi-tasking spritz has 20 benefits for your strands, each working to nourish, repair and protect your locks. Whether you're detangling wet hair or priming your strands before styling, the lightweight spray is packed full of ingredients, such as coconut and sweet almond oils, that replenish moisture, leaving hair softer, sleeker and hydrated - without feeling weighed down or looking greasy.
As someone with long, fine straight hair, a leave-in conditioner or hair oil is an absolute must for me as my strands can get particularly knotty - especially when wet. I'm always on the hunt for a product that's going to make my hair styling experience a breeze and this treatment does just the job. It works as a stellar detangler, needing just a couple of spritzes to allow my hairbrush to glide through my tresses with ease.
While it acts as a quality leave-in conditioner and detangler, this nifty mist also works to boost shine, protect against styling, reduce dryness, minimise frizz, and more. In terms of results, I can account for all of the above. My hair is left feeling nourished, hydrated and with a healthy shine.
I'm not the biggest fan of using my hands to apply hair products, but this mess-free spray bottle makes it incredibly easy to apply, evenly distributing the product throughout your locks. As for the scent, I can't even begin to attempt to describe it. It boasts an incredibly moreish fragrance, almost as if you have just waltzed out of the salon.
This product promises a lot (20 things, to be exact) but I find it really delivers the goods, in one multi-tasking spritz. What could be better for frazzled winter hair and lazy January days?
