This treatment works such wonders on damaged hair, I can't believe it's on sale

I don't like to pick favourites when it comes to the beauty industry, but I do love a good haircare innovation. That’s exactly what Living Proof’s Triple Bond Complex was when it sprung onto the market a couple of years ago – and it’s been in my hairstyling routine ever since. In even better news, you can bag a rarely-seen £15 discount on it for Amazon Prime Day.

As a category, bond builders for hair have boomed in the past few years thanks to their ability to repair hair from the inside out; other big names include the original Olaplex No.3 and K18 Leave-In Mask, both of which are also excellent products that I rate.

But in terms of current discounted beauty buys, here’s why Living Proof Triple Bond Complex – which you can bag for 37% off the usual price tag in the Prime Day sales today – is one of my absolute favourites.

Why Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex is my go-to for hair repair

The clue is in the name, but in case there was any doubt, Living Proof’s Triple Bond Complex targets three kinds of bonds in the hair for repair: hydrogen, ionic and covalent. The brand claims that this innovative complex leaves hair eight times stronger and repairs a year’s worth of damage in just one use. While I’m not able to carry out a controlled scientific experiment, I can tell you that my hair is left feeling healthy, soft and strong every time I use this product.

Though repair is just one aspect of a healthy hair routine (it’s still important to moisturise hair with conditioner or one of the best hair masks, for example) it’s especially important if you regularly heat style your hair or get chemical services like colour.

As such, this is one of my go-to hair products, but it’s also incredibly easy to use – no leaving on for 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing off here. You simply distribute the product through freshly washed, damp hair, wait 10 minutes (giving you enough time to get dressed apply your skincare routine, etc), then dry.

Despite its dinky size, I do find that the tube lasts a surprising length of time, too – and I have a lot of hair that requires at least three pumps. So, considering that it’s usually priced at £42, there are few better times to snap it up than when its price tag has been slashed by a surprisingly generous £15.