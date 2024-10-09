This treatment works such wonders on damaged hair, I can't believe it's on sale
Our contributing beauty editor explains why this bond-building Living Proof buy is a gift from the hair gods...
I don't like to pick favourites when it comes to the beauty industry, but I do love a good haircare innovation. That’s exactly what Living Proof’s Triple Bond Complex was when it sprung onto the market a couple of years ago – and it’s been in my hairstyling routine ever since. In even better news, you can bag a rarely-seen £15 discount on it for Amazon Prime Day.
As a category, bond builders for hair have boomed in the past few years thanks to their ability to repair hair from the inside out; other big names include the original Olaplex No.3 and K18 Leave-In Mask, both of which are also excellent products that I rate.
But in terms of current discounted beauty buys, here’s why Living Proof Triple Bond Complex – which you can bag for 37% off the usual price tag in the Prime Day sales today – is one of my absolute favourites.
Targeting three different kinds of bonds within the hair to repair and strengthen them, this concentrated formula is activated by heat and yields softer-feeling strands. Plus, a little goes a long way of this potent formula, making this 37% discount an an absolute steal.
Why Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex is my go-to for hair repair
The clue is in the name, but in case there was any doubt, Living Proof’s Triple Bond Complex targets three kinds of bonds in the hair for repair: hydrogen, ionic and covalent. The brand claims that this innovative complex leaves hair eight times stronger and repairs a year’s worth of damage in just one use. While I’m not able to carry out a controlled scientific experiment, I can tell you that my hair is left feeling healthy, soft and strong every time I use this product.
RRP: 42
Though repair is just one aspect of a healthy hair routine (it’s still important to moisturise hair with conditioner or one of the best hair masks, for example) it’s especially important if you regularly heat style your hair or get chemical services like colour.
As such, this is one of my go-to hair products, but it’s also incredibly easy to use – no leaving on for 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing off here. You simply distribute the product through freshly washed, damp hair, wait 10 minutes (giving you enough time to get dressed apply your skincare routine, etc), then dry.
Despite its dinky size, I do find that the tube lasts a surprising length of time, too – and I have a lot of hair that requires at least three pumps. So, considering that it’s usually priced at £42, there are few better times to snap it up than when its price tag has been slashed by a surprisingly generous £15.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
Jennifer Lopez wears the best toffee brown knee high boots - and we're rushing to buy similar ones straight away
This glamorous outfit combination is one we'll be copying on repeat!
By Molly Smith Published
-
I've found the solution for easy, healthy soups this winter - and it's reduced by 35% on Amazon
The Tefal PerfectMix makes incredible soups and now it's reduced on Amazon in their Big Deal Day Sales. It's the perfect investment for the cosy season.
By Laura Honey Published
-
This ultra-effective serum is the reason I've not had anti-wrinkle injections
Our contributing beauty editor reveals her most reused skincare product, with skin-smoothing results
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
I've had so many compliments on my glossy hair since using this Kérastase oil
This indulgent Kérastase hair oil is our beauty writer's secret to long-lasting shine...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Trinny reveals her top makeup tip for older women – a £19 magnifying mirror that is 'so good, 'it changes everything'
This super-useful buy helps you get up close and personal with makeup application, no wonder Trinny is a big fan...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My at-home manicures kept chipping until I tried this top coat – and it's now on sale for less than £8
Boasting a glossy, gel-like finish, this essie top coat is our beauty writer's secret to achieving a long-lasting, salon-worthy manicure at home...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I've loved this luxury skincare classic for 20 years – it's on sale for £12 today so I'm stocking up before it sells out
From soothing dry skin to shaping brows, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream is cult classic
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
I love Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but this £8 buy is my affordable backup
While I adore premium foundations, this budget-friendly formula rarely leaves my beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I've bought this mascara three times in the last year - and it's now £6 at Amazon
Our beauty editor has this lengthening Maybelline mascara on repeat buy - here's why you should stock up too...
By Fiona McKim Published
-
This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off
Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions
By Sennen Prickett Published