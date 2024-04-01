The 4 things you should never do when blow drying your hair, according to pros
Struggling with frizz and broken strands? It could all stem from your blow-drying technique, as the pros share what *not* to do...
While blow-drying your hair might seem straightforward and like a means to an end to prep the strands for styling, these common missteps could be the source of your frizz and broken ends...
Our hairdryers, whether you own one of the best hair dryers for fine hair or a multi-use tool like the Shark FlexStyle, are often counted as staples in our beauty arsenals. After all, you likely wouldn't travel without one and no matter your hairstyling skills, a hairdryer is typically very user-friendly. That said though, while we often hark damage down to our heat styling tools - like the best straighteners and best-curling wands - according to the pros, our go-to blustering tools can share equal blame, especially if you're skipping a few crucial steps.
So, to help you on your quest for shinier and perfectly styled hair, here's what hairstylists say not to do when drying your locks - if you want to avoid flyways and lack-lustre locks...
The four hairdryer mistakes the pros want us to avoid
It's the age-old question: "Do hairdryers damage hair?" And while all heat tools can doll out their fair share, we can take several protective measures to ward off damage and keep our lengths healthy and smooth. Our drying routine can also inform the overall volume and look of our hair, post-styling - so, for smoothed strands and shine, it's important to master this step.
Thus, pro hairstylist and Trend Forecaster, Tom Smith has shared the common mistakes people often make when drying their hair - and what to do instead...
1. Starting with hair that is too wet
Who among us hasn't leapt out of the shower, leaving their hair to drip, before swiftly turning their hairdryer on full blast - in the hopes of shaving off precious minutes in our AM routine? According to Smith though, this is a common faux pas many make and can actually slow the whole process down - as well as being overly harsh on our strands.
Instead, "make sure to gently squeeze with a soft towel, then detangle, then squeeze again," says Smith: "Gently towel drying detangled hair will help squeeze away more excess water than towel drying tangled hair.
"Then gently rough dry your hair a bit first till it's between 50 and 70% dry (within that, the more you want to manipulate your natural hair the wetter the hair should be)."
2. Using the hottest setting
Another common mistake is using the hottest setting from the start in the hopes of drying your hair quickly.
Smith advises to "only use the hottest setting on the hairdryer when you need to really overpower what your hair does naturally. I.e. creating a curl on very straight hair, or smoothness on very frizzy."
3. Skipping heat protection
Skipping heat protection - whether it's a lightweight spray or shine-boosting oil - is a big no-no.
Smith says a heat protector is, "absolutely essential for long term styled hair health. Use a light spray protector over an oil so you can use plenty (and get lots of protection) without weighing your hair down."
4. Drying the ends before your roots
A lesser-known misstep is dryer your ends before your roots. As Smith explains: " Always make sure your roots are dried before moving onto the mids and ends, otherwise the dampness at the roots will encourage your hair to drop and frizz mid blow-dry."
What's the correct way to dry your hair?
RRP: £21
For those looking to achieve shiny hair, this serum from Olaplex not only protects your strand from pollutants and heat but also promotes a glossy, frizz-free shine.
RRP: £19
To help remove excess water from your hair, try a micro-fibre towel. This hair towel allows you to sweep up your drenched strands whilst you go through your skincare steps, or even your makeup routine - to help absorb the water - before you then blow dry.
RRP: £19.85
Tom Smith says it's important to use the correct brush when blow-drying and for those who favour a '90s style blowout, we recommend this round ceramic brush, to give your hair lift and bounce.
- Start at the front, working in manageable sections and use a medium heat and the correct brush for your intended style...
So, now we know what not to do, what is the correct way to blow-dry our hair - to avoid damage, where possible and prep our hair for styling?
"I always recommend starting at the front when blow-drying your own hair," says Smith, "that's the best way to make sure you get the mostly-visible area styled, while you have the most energy and focus. When you start meticulously at the back, working forward, it's easy to get fed up halfway and compromise the result of the last sections."
Smith then recommends working in big but 'manageable sections,' leaving the rest neatly clipped back. "Use medium heat with the correct brush (ceramic for stronger style changes or wood and bristle for smoother styles on hair prone to frizz). Always keep the airflow running down the strand of hair from root to tip for a smoother, shinier result."
To ward off damage "Ensure you always use heat protection, gentle airdry/towel dry/rough dry with low heat before using medium-high heat and a brush," says Smith, adding to "only use high heat when you really need to overpower your natural hair's tendency to drop or frizz."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
