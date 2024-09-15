This nourishing 'hair drink' is the ultimate 10-second fix for dehydrated locks
Combatting frizz and unlocking a healthy shine, Garnier's Hair Drink is the no-hassle conditioner we've been searching for...
Offering a nourishing, smoothing and shine-inducing haircare experience, Garnier's Glowing Lengths Hair Drink is the quick and easy hair treatment we've been looking for - oh and did we mention it now has 50% off?...
Whether you're thinking about trialling one of the best hair treatments or investing in the best conditioner for curly hair, tackling frizz, flyaways and dull strands can feel like a constant chore, meaning we're always on the lookout for the haircare gem that does it all. Championing a stellar lineup of skincare, Garnier is the trusted drugstore brand that always delivers on effective formulas and affordability, and they certainly don't stray when it comes to their assortment of haircare....
Aptly named, Garnier Glowing Lengths Hair Drink is a water-like conditioning formula designed to quench your strands, whilst simultaneously working to eliminate frizz, detangle and add shine. You can currently snag a bottle for half of its usual retail price, so of course, we have to talk about it...
Garnier Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink: was £9.99, now £4.99 (save £5) | Amazon
Save 50% on Garnier's Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink, which works to transform dull and dry hair into healthy-looking locks. The water formula acts as a conditioner, fighting frizz, whilst smoothing, nourishing and adding shine to your strands - sign us up!
Why Garnier's Hair Drink is a must-have for those wanting to eliminate frizz
If you're wondering how to get healthier hair, you're certainly not alone. Many of us are on the same mission to achieve healthy-looking hair, whether you're trialling one of the best hair masks or following the list of tried and tested shiny hair tips. We've tried almost every trick going, and then we stumbled across Garnier's highly-reviewed Hair Drink.
Housed in a citrus-hued bottle, with a slim nozzle that makes for an easy and mess-free application, this shine-boosting hair treatment is clearly loved by many as it has amassed nearly 800 reviews on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.2 star rating...
Frizz-fighting treatment
RRP: £9.99
The clue is in its name - this 'Hair Drink' is the answer to dry and thirsty locks. Its formula is packed full of ultra-thin lamellas that coat hair fibres for a smooth and polished finish - think soft and detangled strands with a mirror-like shine. After applying shampoo, massage the hair drink throughout your wet lengths for a few seconds before rinsing out - it really is that simple.
How often should I use Garnier Hair Drink?
Depending on your hair type, it's recommended to use Garnier's Hair Drink two to three times a week on post-shampoo locks. As for how much to apply, a single dose will work perfectly for fine hair, whereas those with medium to thick hair may benefit from two or three doses.
Do you use conditioner after Garnier Hair Drink?
This water formula is super nourishing, working to smooth, condition and shine your locks, so there's no need to reach for your regular conditioner. However, if your hair is on the particularly dry side, you can still use the hair drink alongside your go-to shampoo and conditioner routine for an extra moisture hit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Pippa Middleton elevates black mini dress with autumn-ready leather accessories - her ankle boots are a wardrobe staple
The throwback look from 2011 proves that leather ankle boots will forever be a timeless choice of footwear for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Does sunscreen block vitamin D? We asked leading experts and they had this surprising answer
Confused by SPF misinformation? Two dermatologists break down the relationship between vitamin D and sunscreen
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's 'must-have' £8 moisturiser will keep dry skin looking smooth and supple despite cold autumn winds
Jennifer Aniston is just one of many who rely on the drugstore product to soothe and heal dry skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We've finally found the perfect autumn hair colour - and it's so low maintenance
Evoking all things warm and cosy, Teddy Blonde is the latest trending hair hue that's set to be everywhere this autumn...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These timeless essie nail colours offer a chic and luxe-looking mani - for under £10
Want a luxury manicure for less? These 9 essie nail polishes rival iconic designer shades and even have celeb-backing...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
6 chic nail colours to try this September for the perfect transitional mani
As we enter autumn's chilly clutches, these September nail ideas offer a stylish solution to the seasonal shift...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The best beauty advent calendars 2024 that are actually worth spending your money on
We've compiled a list of the best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2024, from the likes of Harrods, Liberty, Jo Malone and more...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The "epic" SPF Hannah Waddingham swears by - and it's just £20
Finding a daily sunscreen just got a lot easier, thanks to Hannah Waddingham singing the praises of this cult-favourite SPF...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We've just discovered the ultimate DIY gloss for frazzled hair
Want to say goodbye to dull, lifeless locks and unlock silky smooth strands? Step right this way...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
12 truly useful travel beauty sets to keep you glowing, glam and frizz-free
Our beauty team's pick of mini-but-mighty beauty travel sets to keep you frizz-free, glowing and glam
By Sennen Prickett Published