This nourishing 'hair drink' is the ultimate 10-second fix for dehydrated locks

Offering a nourishing, smoothing and shine-inducing haircare experience, Garnier's Glowing Lengths Hair Drink is the quick and easy hair treatment we've been looking for - oh and did we mention it now has 50% off?...

Whether you're thinking about trialling one of the best hair treatments or investing in the best conditioner for curly hair, tackling frizz, flyaways and dull strands can feel like a constant chore, meaning we're always on the lookout for the haircare gem that does it all. Championing a stellar lineup of skincare, Garnier is the trusted drugstore brand that always delivers on effective formulas and affordability, and they certainly don't stray when it comes to their assortment of haircare....

Aptly named, Garnier Glowing Lengths Hair Drink is a water-like conditioning formula designed to quench your strands, whilst simultaneously working to eliminate frizz, detangle and add shine. You can currently snag a bottle for half of its usual retail price, so of course, we have to talk about it...

Get 50% off now Garnier Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink: was £9.99, now £4.99 (save £5) | Amazon Save 50% on Garnier's Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink, which works to transform dull and dry hair into healthy-looking locks. The water formula acts as a conditioner, fighting frizz, whilst smoothing, nourishing and adding shine to your strands - sign us up!

Why Garnier's Hair Drink is a must-have for those wanting to eliminate frizz

If you're wondering how to get healthier hair, you're certainly not alone. Many of us are on the same mission to achieve healthy-looking hair, whether you're trialling one of the best hair masks or following the list of tried and tested shiny hair tips. We've tried almost every trick going, and then we stumbled across Garnier's highly-reviewed Hair Drink.

Housed in a citrus-hued bottle, with a slim nozzle that makes for an easy and mess-free application, this shine-boosting hair treatment is clearly loved by many as it has amassed nearly 800 reviews on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.2 star rating...

Frizz-fighting treatment Garnier Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 The clue is in its name - this 'Hair Drink' is the answer to dry and thirsty locks. Its formula is packed full of ultra-thin lamellas that coat hair fibres for a smooth and polished finish - think soft and detangled strands with a mirror-like shine. After applying shampoo, massage the hair drink throughout your wet lengths for a few seconds before rinsing out - it really is that simple.

How often should I use Garnier Hair Drink?

Depending on your hair type, it's recommended to use Garnier's Hair Drink two to three times a week on post-shampoo locks. As for how much to apply, a single dose will work perfectly for fine hair, whereas those with medium to thick hair may benefit from two or three doses.

Do you use conditioner after Garnier Hair Drink?

This water formula is super nourishing, working to smooth, condition and shine your locks, so there's no need to reach for your regular conditioner. However, if your hair is on the particularly dry side, you can still use the hair drink alongside your go-to shampoo and conditioner routine for an extra moisture hit.