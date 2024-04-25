Announcing our 2024 woman&home hair awards winners!

When you care for your hair, it shows. To help you in your quest for gorgeously-glossy, silkily-smooth locks, we are proud to reveal the winners of the 2024 woman&home hair awards.

Every hair type, whether fine or coarse, grey or coloured, poker-straight or curly will benefit from the best products designed to make your hair healthier, your colour brighter and styling easier.

The beauty team, alongside 16 esteemed industry experts including stylists and trichologists, have tested hundreds of products, from the best shampoo and conditioner to the best hair dryers. The result? 58 of the very best products on the haircare market. After weeks of testing and much deliberation, we've picked our stand-out winners for good hair days guaranteed.

2024 woman&home hair awards winners

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best natural/sulphate-free product L’Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo View at Amazon RRP: £12 A worthy eco-friendly buy, the sulphate- and silicone-free formula lathers up well to leave hair feeling fresh, clean and nourished. There are three formulas - one to repair damage, one to hydrate and one to balance scalps. Best sustainable brand Lush Tofu Cream Shampoo View at Lush RRP: £10 Lush strives to be more sustainable, and where products can’t be packaging-free, like this shampoo, they use 90% recycled plastic, which can be returned to store to be reused. Best at-home treatment Ouai Hair Gloss Check Amazon RRP: £30 Save money on in-salon glossing treatments with this DIY version that makes hair amazingly smooth and shiny, and colour look radiant. Best hair accessories brand Silke London View at Silke London RRP: from £10 From clips and hair ties to hair wraps and heatless curls, this brand has everything you need for healthy, stylish hair. Judges also loved the stylish packaging and eye-catching designs. Best kids/teens haircare brand Vosene Kids Check Amazon RRP: from £1.49 Keep kids’ hair squeaky clean and lice-free, thanks to natural ingredients like tea tree and lemon eucalyptus oils. The affordable price tag is also a huge bonus.

With thanks to our judging panel...

(Image credit: Future)

A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing.

Session stylist Ben Cooke. Founder/creative director Christel Barron-Hough. Global creative director, TONI&GUY Cos Sakkas. Salon owner, celebrity stylist Darren Fowler. Consultant trichologist Eva Proudman. Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. Founder of Jennie Roberts Hair Academy Jennie Roberts. Salon owner and creative director Sam Burnett. Hairstylist Jo Clayton. Colour trend forecaster and salon owner Jordanna Cobella. Freelance hairstylist and colour expert Katie Hale. Hair and make-up artist Katie Pettigrew. Founder of Paul Edmonds salon Paul Edmonds. Salon owner Sally Brooks. Salon owner and hairdresser Samantha Cusick.

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.