Announcing our 2024 woman&home hair awards winners!
Our beauty team and panel of industry experts have tested hundreds of haircare heroes to narrow down the hardest-working products for every hair type and budget
When you care for your hair, it shows. To help you in your quest for gorgeously-glossy, silkily-smooth locks, we are proud to reveal the winners of the 2024 woman&home hair awards.
Every hair type, whether fine or coarse, grey or coloured, poker-straight or curly will benefit from the best products designed to make your hair healthier, your colour brighter and styling easier.
The beauty team, alongside 16 esteemed industry experts including stylists and trichologists, have tested hundreds of products, from the best shampoo and conditioner to the best hair dryers. The result? 58 of the very best products on the haircare market. After weeks of testing and much deliberation, we've picked our stand-out winners for good hair days guaranteed.
2024 woman&home hair awards winners
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Haircare
Best innovation
RRP: £19
With an innovative powder formula that activates when mixed with water, this is an eco-friendly buy that feels exciting to use.
Best for damage repair
RRP: £30
This mask repairs, making a difference after one use. It acts on a molecular level to repair and strengthen dry, damaged hair and provide heat protection up to 230 degrees.
Best leave-in conditioner
RRP: £4.49
Judges loved the tropical scent, the fine mist and the great results – soft, shiny hair. They also loved the bargain price.
Best frizz fighter
RRP: £22
Get smooth, shiny curls with this specialist shampoo, designed with all curl types in mind. Hair is left smooth, soft and defined.
Best shampoo for colour care LUXE
RRP: £26.50
A truly smart buy that will leave your colour looking clear and vibrant. It does this by removing build-up from hard water, for a super-clean result.
Best shampoo for blondes
RRP: £4
Working on natural and bleach blondes, this shampoo boosts hydration and radiance. It's also brilliantly priced and vegan-friendly.
Best for Afro hair
RRP: £5.99
The bargain price, luxe scent and smoothing skills scored this buy high marks for coils and curls. Hair was left looking soft, defined and springy.
Best daily shampoo
RRP: £3
This lovely, fresh- smelling shampoo lathers beautifully and leaves hair feeling cleansed and light. Plus, it’s an incredible bargain.
Best for smoothing
RRP: £9.95
Flyaway and frizz-prone hair is left silky-smooth after just one use of this shampoo. It will really come to the rescue in the humid summer months.
Best shampoo for colour care SAVVY SHOPPER
RRP: £8.49
This bargain buy improves thair health and prevents colour fade, leaving strands looking shiny and bright. It's also sulfate-free, making it suitable for curly hair types.
Best shampoo for curls
RRP: £27
This gentle, naturally-derived shampoo leaves curls clean and defined, not thirsty and stringy thanks to a caring cocktail of nourishing oils.
Best conditioner for curls
RRP: £23
From a brand that really understands curls, this conditioner is a real hero. It nourishes and hydrates thirsty curls, leaving them soft, smooth and defined.
Best hydrating shampoo
RRP: £26
Enriched with raw shea butter and a cocktail of nourishing oils, this rich formula moisturises as it cleanses, softening dry, thick and thirsty hair types.
Styling
Best dry shampoo SAVVY SHOPPER
RRP: £4.59
A cult classic for a reason, Batiste is the go-to for banishing oily roots in seconds. The formula releases bursts of freshness and absorbs sweat to keep hair bouncy and clean-feeling.
Best multitasker
RRP: £32
Provides super-smooth, sleek hair that makes blow-drying a doddle. It's also impressively long-lasting, helping styles last for days.
Best texturiser
RRP: £46
Add a sexily tousled effect to a blow-dry, curls or even shorter styles. Smells fabulous and leaves hair looking effortlessly undone.
Best smoothing/straightening
RRP: £38
Avoid frazzled strands with this hydrating treatment. It gives maximum protection to your hair before styling, as well as lasting finish after.
Best curl definer
RRP: £36
A brilliant investment for curly styles – leaves hair bouncy and defined with each curl perfectly structured. It also works well to refresh curls a few days after wash day.
Best dry shampoo LUXE
RRP: £12.75
Smells great and leaves hair looking and feeling fresh and clean. It also works well as a styler if you want a more tousled finish to your hair.
Best volumiser
RRP: £27
Wave bye-bye to lank, flat locks. A little of this is all you need for mega-volume with long-lasting hold.
Best hairspray
RRP: £1.65
Proof that you don't have to spend huge amounts of money to get brilliant products This tames flyaways and gives styled hair a long-lasting hold.
Best heat protector
RRP: £19.50
This is an all-in-one hero, taming frizz, protecting from heat and giving the best base for a long-lasting blow-dry. Top marks all-round.
Hair health
Best for thickening
RRP: £14.50
This is the perfect formula for fine hair - not too heavy, not too light. It intensely nourishes hair while leaving it looking soft and bouncy.
Best for an oily scalp
RRP: £20.65
Those with oily roots will love this deep-cleaning shampoo, which helps balance the scalp. Hair is left squeaky clean, with a fresh lavender scent.
Best bond repairer
RRP: £46
An innovative pre-wash repairing treatment by the founder of Olaplex. It takes hair from frazzled and frizzy to healthy and glossy.
Best scalp mask
RRP: £32
Treat your scalp to some specialised care with this cooling, refreshing treatment. It'll also help balance oil production, preventing dandruff and greasy roots.
Best for preventing hair breakage
RRP: £49
Bonnets will contain your hair, preventing breakage and frizz from tossing and turning during the night. This is a brilliant one that's comfortable to wear and made using 100% mulberry silk.
Best for reducing hair fall
RRP: £46
This luxury treatment helps prevent hair fall and leaves your hair looking shiny, soft and full. The fresh scent is also a bonus - it's gorgeous and fresh.
Best for strengthening
RRP: £72 for the pair
Weak, snapping strands? Try this duo to get healthier, more resilient hair. It'll treat your scalp while nourishing every strand from root-to-tip.
Colour
Best multitasker for colour
RRP: £31.20
A colour-protecting spray with endless bonus benefits. It moisturises and smooths while keeping your colour locked in for longer.
Best wash-in colour
RRP: £15.75
If you want to experiment with a new shade, or add a cooler or warmer hue to your colour, this wash-in system is an easy, non-scary way of doing exactly that.
Best at-home hair colour
RRP: £12
Garnier's latest at-home hair dye is their best yet. An easy, one-pot system for permanent colour that's effective and vegan-friendly.
Best for blondes
RRP: £15
A purple shampoo with bonus benefits. It ensures your blonde hair looks bright and clean, while overhauling any damage.
Best for greys
RRP: £4.99
Improves the tone and clarity of grey and silver hair, leaving it looking glossy, bright and vibrant. The results are especially impressive considering the price.
Best daily colour shampoo
RRP: £21.50
A rich formula that locks in colour and boosts shine, keeping hair looked freshly-dyed for weeks after your appointment. A true beauty team hero.
Best colour enhancer
RRP: £25.50
A hair mask and a toning treatment in one, this will refresh your colour while repairing damage. It's available in five shades.
Best quick fix
RRP: £7
Stretch out dye appointments with this temporary spray, which helps grey roots vanish in seconds. It's available in four shades, from bright blonde to deep brunette.
Hair treatments
Best intensive conditioner
RRP: £18
Plant-based proteins are the secret behind this nourishing, deeply moisturising conditioner. It uses natural ingredients, is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.
Best hair mask
RRP: £36
A hair icon for good reason, this treatment has been coming to the aid of stressed strands for years. It's a classic that’s truly deserving of its cult status, leaving all hair types soft and strengthened.
Best hair oil
RRP: £32
This oil is intensely nourishing without weighing down strands. It leaves a frizz-free, glossy finish. We also loved the scent - fresh and herbal, like a designer perfume.
Best leave-in treatment
RRP: £70
A truly impressive formula that noticeably improves the health of bleach-blitzed, heat-damaged hair, reversing years of damage in just four minutes.
Best pre-wash treatment
RRP: £28
From the original and still one of the very best hair bond builders, Olaplex's cult pre-wash treatment is hard to beat. It overhauls damage from the first use, leaving hair looking healthy and shiny.
Best for strengthening
RRP: £9.99
John Frieda have done it again. An impressive, affordable treatment that's easy to use and leaves fine hair looking thicker after the first use.
Best quick-fix treatment
RRP: £32.50
This is an incredibly effective, efficient treatment. Within five minutes you'll see nourished, detangled, strengthened and silky strands.
Special recognition
Best natural/sulphate-free product
RRP: £12
A worthy eco-friendly buy, the sulphate- and silicone-free formula lathers up well to leave hair feeling fresh, clean and nourished. There are three formulas - one to repair damage, one to hydrate and one to balance scalps.
Best sustainable brand
RRP: £10
Lush strives to be more sustainable, and where products can’t be packaging-free, like this shampoo, they use 90% recycled plastic, which can be returned to store to be reused.
Best at-home treatment
RRP: £30
Save money on in-salon glossing treatments with this DIY version that makes hair amazingly smooth and shiny, and colour look radiant.
Best hair accessories brand
RRP: from £10
From clips and hair ties to hair wraps and heatless curls, this brand has everything you need for healthy, stylish hair. Judges also loved the stylish packaging and eye-catching designs.
Best kids/teens haircare brand
RRP: from £1.49
Keep kids’ hair squeaky clean and lice-free, thanks to natural ingredients like tea tree and lemon eucalyptus oils. The affordable price tag is also a huge bonus.
Tools
Best straightener
RRP: £289
Great for all hair lengths, from smoothing bobs to curling longer hair, ghd Chronos Hair Straightener gives brilliant, long- lasting results.
Best innovation
RRP: £449
It’s a big investment, but the Dyson Airstrait uses genuinely clever technology to dry and straighten hair. It works especially well on thick, curly and coily strands.
Best brush for curls
RRP: £30
Glides through knotty curls to gently detangle without snagging or ripping the hair. It also massages the scalp, promoting healthier hair and quicker growth.
Best detangling brush
RRP: £138
An investment you will have for years. Easily detangles without pulling or snagging the hair, and massages the scalp to help stimulate circulation.
Best waver
RRP: £125
Whether you use it as a hot brush for bounce or a curling wand for waves, this adaptable tool will help you achieve loads of styles. The retractable bristles are so clever too.
Best multi-styler tool
RRP: £299.99
From volume or sleekness to luscious waves, the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler helps you achieve it. Easy to use, the powerful hairdryer is an added bonus too.
Best styling brush
RRP: £19
The perfect brush for achieving a salon-style blow-dry at home. There’s one for every hair length, to make mastering a bouncy blow-dry even easier.
Best hot brush
RRP: £74.99
Speed up your morning routine with this easy-to-use tool that’s perfect for taming frizz and unruly hair. Hair is left looking sleek and straight in a matter of minutes.
Best hairdryer
RRP: £149.99
A powerful, yet lightweight tool that can take your hair from wet to dry in less than five minutes. It comes with multiple styling attachments and has a snazzy-looking LED screen for high-tech styling.
With thanks to our judging panel...
A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing.
Session stylist Ben Cooke. Founder/creative director Christel Barron-Hough. Global creative director, TONI&GUY Cos Sakkas. Salon owner, celebrity stylist Darren Fowler. Consultant trichologist Eva Proudman. Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. Founder of Jennie Roberts Hair Academy Jennie Roberts. Salon owner and creative director Sam Burnett. Hairstylist Jo Clayton. Colour trend forecaster and salon owner Jordanna Cobella. Freelance hairstylist and colour expert Katie Hale. Hair and make-up artist Katie Pettigrew. Founder of Paul Edmonds salon Paul Edmonds. Salon owner Sally Brooks. Salon owner and hairdresser Samantha Cusick.
Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with almost 15 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.
In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks.
-
-
I tried the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic toothbrush - here's why I'll recommend the budget-friendly buy to friends in 2024
The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic toothbrush offers more for your money than some of the big brands, with 30 to 50,000 brush strokes a minute
By Caramel Quin Published
-
These are 32 of the best foods to eat before a workout, whatever your gym goals
Power yourself through exercise with the best foods to eat before a workout
By Lauren Clark Published
-
How to use the Shark FlexStyle to revive flat, lack-lustre hair
It's the work of moments thanks to this trusty hair product and tool combo...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our beauty editor tried the new GHD Chronos styler - and the results were unexpected
Does the new GHD Chronos styler go above and beyond its predecessors? Our beauty editor finds out...
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
This frizz-busting spray is like a Keratin treatment bottled - here's why I can't recommend it enough
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a must-try for anyone who's had enough of frizz-induced bad hair days
By Jess Beech Published
-
Shark FlexStyle review: our beauty writer's thoughts on the do-it-all hair tool
If you're looking to invest in a new hair styler, our Shark FlexStyle review has every detail you need to know
By Amelia Yeomans Last updated