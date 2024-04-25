Announcing our 2024 woman&home hair awards winners!

Our beauty team and panel of industry experts have tested hundreds of haircare heroes to narrow down the hardest-working products for every hair type and budget

Three models and the awards logo to show the winners of the 2024 woman&home hair awards
(Image credit: Future/Iulia David)
Stephanie Maylor
By Stephanie Maylor
published

When you care for your hair, it shows. To help you in your quest for gorgeously-glossy, silkily-smooth locks, we are proud to reveal the winners of the 2024 woman&home hair awards. 

Every hair type, whether fine or coarse, grey or coloured, poker-straight or curly will benefit from the best products designed to make your hair healthier, your colour brighter and styling easier. 

The beauty team, alongside 16 esteemed industry experts including stylists and trichologists, have tested hundreds of products, from the best shampoo and conditioner to the best hair dryers. The result? 58 of the very best products on the haircare market. After weeks of testing and much deliberation, we've picked our stand-out winners for good hair days guaranteed. 

2024 woman&home hair awards winners

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Haircare

Awake Organics Caffeine + Rosemary Shampoo PowderBest innovation
Awake Organics Caffeine + Rosemary Shampoo Powder

RRP: £19

With an innovative powder formula that activates when mixed with water, this is an eco-friendly buy that feels exciting to use. 

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in MaskBest for damage repair

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in Mask

RRP: £30 

This mask repairs, making a difference after one use. It acts on a molecular level to repair and strengthen dry, damaged hair and provide heat protection up to 230 degrees. 

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Leave-In ConditionerBest leave-in conditioner

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner

RRP: £4.49

Judges loved the tropical scent, the fine mist and the great results – soft, shiny hair. They also loved the bargain price. 

Curlsmith Frizz Control CleanserBest frizz fighter

Curlsmith Frizz Control Cleanser

RRP: £22

Get smooth, shiny curls with this specialist shampoo, designed with all curl types in mind. Hair is left smooth, soft and defined. 

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Metal Detox ShampooBest shampoo for colour care LUXE

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Metal Detox Shampoo

RRP: £26.50

A truly smart buy that will leave your colour looking clear and vibrant. It does this by removing build-up from hard water, for a super-clean result. 

Phil Smith Everyday Expert Radiant Blonde ShampooBest shampoo for blondes
Phil Smith Everyday Expert Radiant Blonde Shampoo

RRP: £4

Working on natural and bleach blondes, this shampoo boosts hydration and radiance. It's also brilliantly priced and vegan-friendly. 

Creme of Nature Argan Oil From Morocco Intensive Conditioning TreatmentBest for Afro hair

Creme of Nature Argan Oil From Morocco Intensive Conditioning Treatment

RRP: £5.99

The bargain price, luxe scent and smoothing skills scored this buy high marks for coils and curls. Hair was left looking soft, defined and springy. 

Herbal Essences Petal Soft Rose Scent ShampooBest daily shampoo

Herbal Essences Petal Soft Rose Scent Shampoo

RRP: £3

This lovely, fresh- smelling shampoo lathers beautifully and leaves hair feeling cleansed and light. Plus, it’s an incredible bargain.

Umberto Giannini Frizz Fix ShampooBest for smoothing

Umberto Giannini Frizz Fix Shampoo

RRP: £9.95

Flyaway and frizz-prone hair is left silky-smooth after just one use of this shampoo. It will really come to the rescue in the humid summer months. 

OGX Colour Retention ShampooBest shampoo for colour care SAVVY SHOPPER

OGX Colour Retention Shampoo

RRP: £8.49

This bargain buy improves thair health and prevents colour fade, leaving strands looking shiny and bright. It's also sulfate-free, making it suitable for curly hair types. 

Trepadora Goji Berry Mint Reviving Hair RinseBest shampoo for curls
Trepadora Goji Berry Mint Reviving Hair Rinse

RRP: £27

This gentle, naturally-derived shampoo leaves curls clean and defined, not thirsty and stringy thanks to a caring cocktail of nourishing oils.

Curlsmith Frizz Control Duo ConditionerBest conditioner for curls

Curlsmith Frizz Control Duo Conditioner

RRP: £23

From a brand that really understands curls, this conditioner is a real hero. It nourishes and hydrates thirsty curls, leaving them soft, smooth and defined.

Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream HairbathBest hydrating shampoo

Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream Hairbath

RRP: £26

Enriched with raw shea butter and a cocktail of nourishing oils, this rich formula moisturises as it cleanses, softening dry, thick and thirsty hair types.

Styling

Batiste 24H Active Dry ShampooBest dry shampoo SAVVY SHOPPER

Batiste 24H Active Dry Shampoo

RRP: £4.59

A cult classic for a reason, Batiste is the go-to for banishing oily roots in seconds. The formula releases bursts of freshness and absorbs sweat to keep hair bouncy and clean-feeling.

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra-Moisturizing Anti-Frizz TreatmentBest multitasker

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra-Moisturizing Anti-Frizz Treatment

RRP: £32

Provides super-smooth, sleek hair that makes blow-drying a doddle. It's also impressively long-lasting, helping styles last for days. 

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Best texturiser

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

RRP: £46

Add a sexily tousled effect to a blow-dry, curls or even shorter styles. Smells fabulous and leaves hair looking effortlessly undone.

L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod Professional Smoothing TreatmentBest smoothing/straightening

L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod Professional Smoothing Treatment

RRP: £38

Avoid frazzled strands with this hydrating treatment. It gives maximum protection to your hair before styling, as well as lasting finish after.

Trepadora Bamboo Ginseng Curling GlazeBest curl definer
Trepadora Bamboo Ginseng Curling Glaze

RRP: £36

A brilliant investment for curly styles – leaves hair bouncy and defined with each curl perfectly structured. It also works well to refresh curls a few days after wash day. 

Neäl & Wølf Dry ShampooBest dry shampoo LUXE
Neäl & Wølf Dry Shampoo

RRP: £12.75

Smells great and leaves hair looking and feeling fresh and clean. It also works well as a styler if you want a more tousled finish to your hair. 

Living Proof Full Volume & Root-Lifting SprayBest volumiser

Living Proof Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray

RRP: £27

Wave bye-bye to lank, flat locks. A little of this is all you need for mega-volume with long-lasting hold. 

Bristows Extra Firm Hold HairsprayBest hairspray
Bristows Extra Firm Hold Hairspray

RRP: £1.65

Proof that you don't have to spend huge amounts of money to get brilliant products  This tames flyaways and gives styled hair a long-lasting hold.

Van Clarke Eureka Blowdry BalmBest heat protector
Van Clarke Eureka Blowdry Balm

RRP: £19.50

This is an all-in-one hero, taming frizz, protecting from heat and giving the best base for a long-lasting blow-dry. Top marks all-round.

Hair health

Alfaparf Milano Professional Density Thickening ConditionerBest for thickening
Alfaparf Milano Professional Density Thickening Conditioner

RRP: £14.50

This is the perfect formula for fine hair - not too heavy, not too light. It intensely nourishes hair while leaving it looking soft and bouncy. 

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Scalp Advanced Anti-Oiliness Dermo-Purifier ShampooBest for an oily scalp

L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Scalp Advanced Anti-Oiliness Dermo-Purifier Shampoo

RRP: £20.65

Those with oily roots will love this deep-cleaning shampoo, which helps balance the scalp. Hair is left squeaky clean, with a fresh lavender scent. 

epres Bond Repair TreatmentBest bond repairer
epres Bond Repair Treatment

RRP: £46

An innovative pre-wash repairing treatment by the founder of Olaplex. It takes hair from frazzled and frizzy to healthy and glossy. 

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp MaskBest scalp mask

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

RRP: £32

Treat your scalp to some specialised care with this cooling, refreshing treatment. It'll also help balance oil production, preventing dandruff and greasy roots. 

Lilysilk Multi-Use Silk Tie BonnetBest for preventing hair breakage
Lilysilk Multi-Use Silk Tie Bonnet

RRP: £49

Bonnets will contain your hair, preventing breakage and frizz from tossing and turning during the night. This is a brilliant one that's comfortable to wear and made using 100% mulberry silk.  

Rossano Ferretti Parma Vita Rejuvenating SerumBest for reducing hair fall
Rossano Ferretti Parma Vita Rejuvenating Serum

RRP: £46

This luxury treatment helps prevent hair fall and leaves your hair looking shiny, soft and full. The fresh scent is also a bonus - it's gorgeous and fresh.

Monpure Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo + Strengthening Essence-Conditioner Best for strengthening
Monpure Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo + Strengthening Essence-Conditioner

RRP: £72 for the pair

Weak, snapping strands? Try this duo to get healthier, more resilient hair. It'll treat your scalp while nourishing every strand from root-to-tip. 

Colour

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-in SprayBest multitasker for colour

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-in Spray

RRP: £31.20

A colour-protecting spray with endless bonus benefits. It moisturises and smooths while keeping your colour locked in for longer. 

Wella Professionals Color Fresh MaskBest wash-in colour

Wella Professionals Color Fresh Mask

RRP: £15.75

If you want to experiment with a new shade, or add a cooler or warmer hue to your colour, this wash-in system is an easy, non-scary way of doing exactly that. 

Garnier GOOD Hair ColourBest at-home hair colour

Garnier GOOD Hair Colour

RRP: £12

Garnier's latest at-home hair dye is their best yet. An easy, one-pot system for permanent colour that's effective and vegan-friendly.

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind ShampooBest for blondes

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo

RRP: £15

A purple shampoo with bonus benefits. It ensures your blonde hair looks bright and clean, while overhauling any damage.

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Advanced Brighten+Repair Intensive Purple ShampooBest for greys

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Advanced Brighten+Repair Intensive Purple Shampoo

RRP: £4.99

Improves the tone and clarity of grey and silver hair, leaving it looking glossy, bright and vibrant. The results are especially impressive considering the price. 

Color Wow Color Security ShampooBest daily colour shampoo

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo

RRP: £21.50

A rich formula that locks in colour and boosts shine, keeping hair looked freshly-dyed for weeks after your appointment. A true beauty team hero. 

FFØR Re:Fresh Colour Bond MaskBest colour enhancer
FFØR Re:Fresh Colour Bond Mask

RRP: £25.50

A hair mask and a toning treatment in one, this will refresh your colour while repairing damage. It's available in five shades. 

Schwarzkopf Root RetouchBest quick fix

Schwarzkopf Root Retouch

RRP: £7

Stretch out dye appointments with this temporary spray, which helps grey roots vanish in seconds. It's available in four shades, from bright blonde to deep brunette. 

Hair treatments

Tropic Hair Feast Deep Conditioning TreatmentBest intensive conditioner
Tropic Hair Feast Deep Conditioning Treatment

RRP: £18

Plant-based proteins are the secret behind this nourishing, deeply moisturising conditioner. It uses natural ingredients, is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

Philip Kingsley ElasticizerBest hair mask

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

RRP: £36

A hair icon for good reason, this treatment has been coming to the aid of stressed strands for years. It's a classic that’s truly deserving of its cult status, leaving all hair types soft and strengthened. 

Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing OilBest hair oil

Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil

RRP: £32

This oil is intensely nourishing without weighing down strands. It leaves a frizz-free, glossy finish. We also loved the scent - fresh and herbal, like a designer perfume. 

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair MaskBest leave-in treatment

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

RRP: £70

A truly impressive formula that noticeably improves the health of bleach-blitzed, heat-damaged hair, reversing years of damage in just four minutes.

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Best pre-wash treatment

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

RRP: £28

From the original and still one of the very best hair bond builders, Olaplex's cult pre-wash treatment is hard to beat. It overhauls damage from the first use, leaving hair looking healthy and shiny. 

John Frieda PROfiller+ Strengthening Super FluidBest for strengthening

John Frieda PROfiller+ Strengthening Super Fluid

RRP: £9.99

John Frieda have done it again. An impressive, affordable treatment that's easy to use and leaves fine hair looking thicker after the first use. 

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Min Liquid MaskBest quick-fix treatment

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Min Liquid Mask

RRP: £32.50

This is an incredibly effective, efficient treatment. Within five minutes you'll see nourished, detangled, strengthened and silky strands. 

Special recognition

L’Occitane Intensive Repair Solid ShampooBest natural/sulphate-free product

L’Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo

RRP: £12

A worthy eco-friendly buy, the sulphate- and silicone-free formula lathers up well to leave hair feeling fresh, clean and nourished. There are three formulas - one to repair damage, one to hydrate and one to balance scalps. 

Lush Tofu Cream ShampooBest sustainable brand
Lush Tofu Cream Shampoo

RRP: £10

Lush strives to be more sustainable, and where products can’t be packaging-free, like this shampoo, they use 90% recycled plastic, which can be returned to store to be reused. 

Ouai Hair GlossBest at-home treatment

Ouai Hair Gloss

RRP: £30

Save money on in-salon glossing treatments with this DIY version that makes hair amazingly smooth and shiny, and colour look radiant. 

Silke London hair accessoriesBest hair accessories brand
Silke London

RRP: from £10

From clips and hair ties to hair wraps and heatless curls, this brand has everything you need for healthy, stylish hair. Judges also loved the stylish packaging and eye-catching designs. 

Vosene Kids shampoo and leave in detanglerBest kids/teens haircare brand

Vosene Kids

RRP: from £1.49

Keep kids’ hair squeaky clean and lice-free, thanks to natural ingredients like tea tree and lemon eucalyptus oils. The affordable price tag is also a huge bonus. 

Tools

ghd Chronos Hair StraightenerBest straightener

ghd Chronos Hair Straightener

RRP: £289

Great for all hair lengths, from smoothing bobs to curling longer hair, ghd Chronos Hair Straightener gives brilliant, long- lasting results. 

Dyson Airstrait StraightenerBest innovation

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

RRP: £449

It’s a big investment, but the Dyson Airstrait uses genuinely clever technology to dry and straighten hair. It works especially well on thick, curly and coily strands.

Manta Kinks, Coils & Curls Healthy Hair & Scalp BrushBest brush for curls
Manta Kinks, Coils & Curls Healthy Hair & Scalp Brush

RRP: £30

Glides through knotty curls to gently detangle without snagging or ripping the hair. It also massages the scalp, promoting healthier hair and quicker growth. 

La Bonne Brosse No.4 The Miracle Massaging Detangling BrushBest detangling brush

La Bonne Brosse No.4 The Miracle Massaging Detangling Brush

RRP: £138

An investment you will have for years. Easily detangles without pulling or snagging the hair, and massages the scalp to help stimulate circulation.

mdlondon WAVE Heated Barrel Brush Multi-stylerBest waver
mdlondon WAVE Heated Barrel Brush Multi-styler

RRP: £125

Whether you use it as a hot brush for bounce or a curling wand for waves, this adaptable tool will help you achieve loads of styles. The retractable bristles are so clever too.

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler Best multi-styler tool

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler

RRP: £299.99

From volume or sleekness to luscious waves, the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler helps you achieve it. Easy to use, the powerful hairdryer is an added bonus too.

mdlondon BRUSH RadialBest styling brush
mdlondon BRUSH Radial

RRP: £19

The perfect brush for achieving a salon-style blow-dry at home. There’s one for every hair length, to make mastering a bouncy blow-dry even easier. 

Beauty Works Speed Styler Hot Brush Best hot brush

Beauty Works Speed Styler Hot Brush

RRP: £74.99

Speed up your morning routine with this easy-to-use tool that’s perfect for taming frizz and unruly hair. Hair is left looking sleek and straight in a matter of minutes. 

Revamp Enigma Revelation Hair DryerBest hairdryer

Revamp Enigma Revelation Hair Dryer

RRP: £149.99

A powerful, yet lightweight tool that can take your hair from wet to dry in less than five minutes. It comes with multiple styling attachments and has a snazzy-looking LED screen for high-tech styling. 

With thanks to our judging panel...

A selection of headshots of the judges that took part in the w&h hair awards 2024

(Image credit: Future)

A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing.

Session stylist Ben Cooke. Founder/creative director Christel Barron-Hough. Global creative director, TONI&GUY Cos Sakkas. Salon owner, celebrity stylist Darren Fowler. Consultant trichologist Eva Proudman. Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. Founder of Jennie Roberts Hair Academy Jennie Roberts. Salon owner and creative director Sam Burnett. Hairstylist Jo Clayton. Colour trend forecaster and salon owner Jordanna Cobella. Freelance hairstylist and colour expert Katie Hale. Hair and make-up artist Katie Pettigrew. Founder of Paul Edmonds salon Paul Edmonds. Salon owner Sally Brooks. Salon owner and hairdresser Samantha Cusick.

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.

Stephanie Maylor
Stephanie Maylor

Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with almost 15 years' experience in the industry.  She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online. 


In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks. 

