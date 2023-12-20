This quick makeup trick will add a flattering touch of glow to your festive look

The holidays often feel like a mad dash to the finish line, where pausing - even to create a makeup masterpiece - feels like too much time to spare. Luckily though, this classic beauty trick allows you to elevate your look in a matter of moments.

Whether you're opting for natural, no-makeup-makeup with the help of your best foundation this Christmas, or perhaps a signature red lipstick, there are a few staple products that can really add a touch of oomph to your look - with minimal effort involved.

In fact, there's one beauty hero, in particular, that has the power to transform your makeup from day to night in seconds, without the need for brushes or really any application prowess on your part. It brings the glow, which for a party-ready look, is all you really need...

The 60-second glow-boosting makeup trick to use this season

While you could just swipe on a red lip to add a touch of timeless elegance to your look, if you're not versed in how to apply red lipstick in the best way, this can be a tad daunting. And let's be honest, the fear of having lippie on your teeth or the need to reapply is often not what you want to be thinking about at your Christmas Eve do.

So, what's this magical, one-minute alternative, you ask? The answer is very simple and we'll cut straight to the chase - a touch of liquid highlighter. The best highlighters have the ability to add a dewy gleam to your foundation or refresh your makeup with a spotlight shine on your cheekbones and nose. You can even apply it to the inner corners of you're eyes, for a dazzling party look. It's one of the most versatile products in your makeup arsenal, especially for a season synonymous with twinkling lights and sequins.

We'd recommend a cream or liquid highlighter over a powder, to achieve that "lit-from-within" radiance. They also tend to look stunning in photographs - especially when flash is involved - and can be easily applied with your fingers, which is ideal for quick touch-ups on the go.

Our go-to highlighter heroes

How to apply highlighter in under a minute

If you're looking to revive your day-old makeup, perhaps for an evening Christmas party or for a way to subtly switch up your everyday routine to match the festive atmosphere, a liquid highlighter is your best friend.

For a swift application, we'd recommend...

Using a wand or stick-style highlighter:

Use your finger to gently press the glowy formula onto the tops of your cheekbones, nose bridge and tip, as well as your cupid's bow. This will give your skin an intentional gleam that looks natural, but not overly shiny.

If you're a glow enthusiast, you can also add a hint of gleam to the browbone

If you're looking for a radiant eye look to compliment your eyeshadow, add to the inner eye corner

Using a liquid highlighter or filter: