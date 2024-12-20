We saw the entire Chanel gift collection and these are the ones we're actually buying for our friends

Want to level up your gift-giving this year? The Chanel Christmas gift collection is full of gorgeous offerings - big and small - that would put a smile on any beauty enthusiast's face...

If you want to raise the stakes for your Christmas gifts for friends with that signature monochrome gift bag during your exchange, our expert beauty team has picked out the very best bits to gift from the collection.

From gorgeous affordable nail products to the fanciest of fancy soaps, these are the Chanel gifts that we're all buying for our friends this year.

Naomi's gift of festive glow

Chanel Diamond Dust Oversize Illuminating Powder View at Chanel RRP: £70 Embossed with a festive, starry snowflake pattern and boasting a peachy, pearlescent shimmer, this illuminating palette makes for such an elegant and useful gift. I'm a firm believer that you can never have too much glow and this palette promises a diamond-esque gleam that can be applied to all the high points of your face - to catch and reflect the light - but also to add a glamorous sparkle to your eyes, especially when applied to the inner corner. While I do love festive sets, I prefer to gift beauty buys that are versatile and easy to use, this illuminating powder accomplishes both, while also being very chic - thanks to both its sleek packaging and radiant formula. It's also something I, myself, would love to receive, which is always a sign of a great gift. Naomi Jamieson ~ Digital Beauty Writer, woman&home

Sennen's gift of a Timeless Makeup Look

Chanel The Timeless Makeup Look Rouge Coco Baume 918 My Rose, Noir Allure 10 Noir, Les Beiges Bronzing Cream Soleil Tan Bronze View at Chanel RRP: £128 Arriving with the cult classic cream bronzer, a wearable rosy hue lipstick and a fan-effect mascara, this Timeless Makeup Look set is the perfect gift for a beauty lover this festive season. The treats are housed in a beautiful woven Chanel makeup pouch, which will look effortlessly chic on any dressing table or while using on-the-go - it’s a gift that will be used again and again. Sennen Prickett ~ Digital Beauty Shopping Writer, woman&home

Fiona's gift of very fancy soap

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Les Dés De Chance Eau Fraîche Limited Edition View at Chanel RRP: £75 There isn’t a dud present in the entire Chanel range (your giftee will be on board the second they see those interlocking Cs) but I am feeling particularly drawn to this gorgeous little soap set. I’ve long felt the best gifts are useful, everyday things with the luxuriousness dial turned up to 11. These tick the practicality box - everyone needs soap! - and the luxe one, being designer, beautifully embossed and filled with jasmine and citrus-scented Chance Eau Fraiche. The chunky little cubes feel nice in the hand - even the box they come in is just so pleasing. They’re exactly the sort you thing your loved one couldn’t justify buying for themself, but will use down to the last scrap and get a little hit of pleasure from every single day for months. Fiona McKim ~ Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home

Aleesha's affordable gift of chic, shiny nails

Chanel Le Vernis in Storyteller View at Chanel RRP: £29 While Chanel's Rouge Noir nail colour is the classic that never stops being in style, I'm helping my friends keep up with this year's Christmas nail trends with the Le Vernis in Storyteller. Not only is this deep purple colour so in right now (and set to be for 2025 too), but it's also the perfect classy Christmas nail for those who hate Christmas nails. Aleesha Badkar ~ Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home