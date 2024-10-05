This is the chic, smouldering nail shade we're wearing instead of red for autumn

Combining a pop of pumpkin-y colour with the wearability of a neutral, burnt orange nails are this season's trendiest look...

When the cold weather and gloomy evenings hit, our wardrobe isn't the only thing we rotate. Our manicures also go through a transformation, typically involving the same handful of timeless autumn nail designs and colours. Luxe burgundy nails and warm red tones, for instance, are always popular picks, as is a classic orange (particularly around October 31st), but this year it seems there's an update on the classic citrusy hue. Dubbed 'burnt orange' nails, this popular shade offers an earthier, darker twist on bright tangerine and it's so chic.

So, if you're looking for a manicure that is muted but perfectly autumnal - or perhaps a more mature and sophisticated alternative to similarly trendy pumpkin nails - here's how to master a burnt orange nail look...

What are burnt orange nails?

A burnt orange manicure is essentially just dark orange with a flashy name. It features warm brown or ambery undertones, which makes the hue far more wearable than that of a bold orange.

This rich tone looks especially chic when paired with short nails, particularly squoval and square nail shapes - although longer almond nails are always an elegant choice.

Our burnt orange nail essentials

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine Nail Polish in Shade 410 Wild Spice View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 For an affordable and perfectly chic nail look, try Rimmel's Wild Spice shade. It's quite a bright orange but features a warm, almost terracotta undertone that is perfect for achieving this trending manicure hue. essie Nail Polish in Shade 426 Playing Koi View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For a slightly darker option, opt for essie's Playing Koi shade. With its high-shine and rich colour, this is guaranteed to deliver a very sophisticated and elevated manicure. Beauty Pie Plantastic™ Magic Mandarin Hand Cream View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12 members price/ £20 non-members price Sticking with the orange theme, a hand cream - like this one from Beauty Pie - is a must-have especially in the autumn/winter months to ward off dry skin and keep your nails looking polished (and your cuticles nourished). This one features niacinamide as well as glycerin, shea butter and meadowfoam oil to hydrate and leave your skin silky smooth. It also boasts a gorgeous scent of mandarin, lime, geranium and rosemary.

To create a perfect burnt orange nail look, we recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners to apply as your base coat - after having shaped your talons to the desired length and shape.

Then simply apply two to three coats of your chosen dark orange and finish with a glossy top coat. Our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson loves NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat, (at Amazon). To ensure your manicure lasts longer, apply cuticle oil daily and be sure to keep your hands nourished with the best hand creams in the biting autumn air.

4 burnt orange nail options to style this season

If you need inspiration or a reference picture to show your nail artist, we've rounded up four iterations of the trendy burnt orange mani to consider...

1. Classic burnt orange nails

This fiery shade is perfect for autumn and looks so chic when paired with a short square nail shape. It's bright but not too bright and will easily complement your cold-weather wardrobe. It's also the perfect starting point if you're tempted by a bright red but find the shade a tad daunting.

2. Warm, squoval burnt orange nails

For a slightly subtler and warmer option, go for this style of orange-brown and pair it with a neat squoval nail style.

3. Metallic burnt orange nails

To add a little festive twist and a hint of glamour, pair a metallic, almost molten finish with this burnt orange shade.

4. Chestnut brown nails

If you're not a lover of bold and bright nail colours, an ambery chestnut brown is the perfect alternative. It still affords that rich and warm look but is more versatile than a punchy orange.