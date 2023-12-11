You can get Amal Clooney’s favourite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick for just £14 *right now*

Amal Clooney loves Charlotte Tilbury makeup products, and the brand's "pillowtalk" lipstick can be purchased for just £14 right now.

We're certainly not going to be the first to tell you that Charlotte Tilbury products are worth the hype they receive. Not only is Charlotte Tilbury one of the most celeb-loved beauty brands on the markets, having been used and adored by A-listers like Kate Middleton, Amal Clooney, and more, but there are a lot of Charlotte Tilbury products that go on decent sales that we're always trying to take advantage of.

One of the most well-known products from the brand has a cult following - you're likely familiar with the "pillowtalk" shade of lip products from Charlotte Tilbury, which have really developed their own status of fame. The lipstick shade is so famous that even the likes of Amal Clooney loves the product and uses it frequently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal's makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos consistently uses Charlotte Tilbury products on her, proving their efficacy and staying power in the beauty world.

Dimitris often uses a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products on her, in fact, and pillowtalk is a shade that is consistently in his lip product arsenal for her. Famously, lip products in the shade pillowtalk shade often sell out often and quickly because of their popularity, and rarely can we act fast enough to grab the product while it's on sale. Luckily though, we found that you can buy a special edition miniature size of the product for only £14, and we're going to purchase it as quickly as possible before it sells out.

Pillow Talk Original matte bauble 1.5g View at Selfridge's RRP: £14 | Apply the mini size of this matte lipstick straight from the bullet - the square angled tip makes it easy to get a perfect application. Pillow Talk On The Go Kit limited-edition gift set View at Selfridge's RRP: £43 | Get more bang for your buck with this limited edition gift set of Charlotte Tilbury's "pillowtalk" products.

Take a look at Dimitris' Instagram page, on which you can see all of his incredible makeup looks that he develops for celebrities like Amal (of course), Gigi Hadid, The Kardashians, and more - and more often than not, he's using Charlotte Tilbury products on these celebs.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos A photo posted by dimitrishair on

Because of Amal's dusky rose undertones that often shine through, the pillowtalk products are perfect for her, and provide a really natural and blushed look to her already incredible features and complexion. Plus, pillowtalk truly is a universally flattering shade, so it works for any occasion, with any outfit you might put on.

Suffice it to say, it's the best and you need it. Now.