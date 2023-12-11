You can get Amal Clooney’s favourite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick for just £14 *right now*
You have to scoop this up while it's still available!
Amal Clooney loves Charlotte Tilbury makeup products, and the brand's "pillowtalk" lipstick can be purchased for just £14 right now.
We're certainly not going to be the first to tell you that Charlotte Tilbury products are worth the hype they receive. Not only is Charlotte Tilbury one of the most celeb-loved beauty brands on the markets, having been used and adored by A-listers like Kate Middleton, Amal Clooney, and more, but there are a lot of Charlotte Tilbury products that go on decent sales that we're always trying to take advantage of.
One of the most well-known products from the brand has a cult following - you're likely familiar with the "pillowtalk" shade of lip products from Charlotte Tilbury, which have really developed their own status of fame. The lipstick shade is so famous that even the likes of Amal Clooney loves the product and uses it frequently.
Amal's makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos consistently uses Charlotte Tilbury products on her, proving their efficacy and staying power in the beauty world.
Dimitris often uses a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products on her, in fact, and pillowtalk is a shade that is consistently in his lip product arsenal for her. Famously, lip products in the shade pillowtalk shade often sell out often and quickly because of their popularity, and rarely can we act fast enough to grab the product while it's on sale. Luckily though, we found that you can buy a special edition miniature size of the product for only £14, and we're going to purchase it as quickly as possible before it sells out.
RRP: £14 | Apply the mini size of this matte lipstick straight from the bullet - the square angled tip makes it easy to get a perfect application.
Take a look at Dimitris' Instagram page, on which you can see all of his incredible makeup looks that he develops for celebrities like Amal (of course), Gigi Hadid, The Kardashians, and more - and more often than not, he's using Charlotte Tilbury products on these celebs.
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos
A photo posted by dimitrishair on
Because of Amal's dusky rose undertones that often shine through, the pillowtalk products are perfect for her, and provide a really natural and blushed look to her already incredible features and complexion. Plus, pillowtalk truly is a universally flattering shade, so it works for any occasion, with any outfit you might put on.
Suffice it to say, it's the best and you need it. Now.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton wears favourite winter boots, skinny jeans, and dreamy white knit in adorable new video with George, Charlotte and Louis
The cosy winter look just gave us serious winter dressing inspiration
By Madeline Merinuk Last updated
-
Kate Middleton's lip perfector is the cheapest we've seen it!
Kate Middleton's lip perfector is currently on sale and we love this beauty product that's also nourishing for chapped lips
By Laura Harman Published