Viola Davis’ hair transformation to a curly bob is giving us a serious itch to cut our hair

Recently, Viola Davis underwent a stunning hair transformation, going to a short curly bob hairstyle and looking totally fabulous in the process.

Celebrity hair transformations are one of our favourite things to discuss - for example, we're still thinking about Anne Hathaway's hair transformation to French girl bangs. Recently, Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis underwent a seriously chic hair transformation, and we're obsessed with the pics of the style's debut!

While at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, in which Viola stars as the villainous head gamemaker, the star debuted a stunning, curly bob hairstyle, and we love how flattering and gorgeous it looks on her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment of silence for this gorgeous new 'do, please.

Her new bob hairstyle was effortlessly chic, as she parted her locks down the middle, letting them hit just above her shoulders for a fabulous and blunt style that's rather trendy nowadays.

If you have a bob haircut, you can get a similar style by taking your favourite and/or best curlers for short hair - preferably one with a barrel that is 1 inch or less in width, which will provide tight and tiny curls like Viola's.

The actress looked amazing this night not only showing off her new hairstyle, but also thanks to her stunning outfit, which consisted of a glimmering green cape dress that was truly out of this world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore a pair of sheer black tights with the cape, as well as a pair of pointed toe, patent leather black pump heels to add even more glamour to the look.

At the premiere of the newest addition to the Hunger Games franchise, Viola gave a hilarious interview in which she discussed how fun it was to play the villain, and how she enjoyed making her cast mate "squirm."

"ust seeing how many times you can make someone squirm — like Tom Blyth, oh man it was a joy because he was very receptive to it, so I was just so happy about poking him," Viola said on the red carpet, according to People. "Even in the scene when I had to inject him and give him stitches, I think, loved it."