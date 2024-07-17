This affordable foundation gave Viola Davis the most flattering red carpet glow – and it's up to 50% off

Providing good coverage with skincare benefits, one of the foundations that Viola Davis has worn on the red carpet is a drugstore favourite – and you can currently snap it up for anywhere between 10% and 51% off its usual price tag.

Though red carpet occasions like the Oscars, the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival see celebrities wearing luxurious makeup formulas, such as the best foundation, from high-end brands, many A-listers also wear more affordable names. Case in point: the foundation that Viola Davis wore to the premiere of Monster at Cannes 2023 was none other than L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation.

In even better news, this particular makeup bag staple is currently among this year's Amazon Prime Day beauty deals – meaning that, depending on your shade, it could cost you as little as £6.

The bargain foundation worn by Viola Davis on the Cannes red carpet

For her appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May 2023, several products from L'Oréal Paris, including the True Match Foundation, were behind Viola Davis' flawless-looking complexion. (It makes sense that the brand featured heavily as both she and her makeup artist for the occasion, Val Garland, are ambassadors for the brand.)

According to L'Oréal, Davis' look also featured the fan-favourite Volume Million Lashes and Color Riche Lipstick in Icy Pink – but it's this discounted foundation that probably imparted the healthy and radiant finish that caught everyone's eye on the red carpet. As the brand notes: "The skin is glowy, just evened out with True Match Foundation." To recreate the look, they add: "Apply a few drops of foundation to the forehead, under the eyes, on the nose and chin. Use your fingers, a brush, or a makeup sponge to spread the foundation."

But it's not just buildable, medium coverage that this formula promises (alongside its reasonable price tag). It also features moisturising ingredients – namely hyaluronic acid, glycerin and B vitamins – to help keep provide hydration for up to 24 hours. What's more, despite its glow-giving formula, this foundation is also non-comedogenic – meaning it won't clog your pores.

And with more than 40 different shades to choose from, as well as the inclusion of skin-matching technology for "a more precise match", it caters to a broad range of skin tones, too. It's easy to see why it's such a red carpet-worthy buy...