Victoria Beckham shares her simple 3 step skincare routine that banishes facial bloating and gives skin 'beautiful radiance' - all you need is your hands and go-to moisturiser

Victoria Beckham's morning skincare routine is so simple with just 3 steps - and a handy de-bloating trick - creating her radiant glow.

We're always going to take skincare advice from Victoria Beckham with her flawless complexion and radiant glow. So, when she revealed the details of her morning skincare routine, we were ready to snap up even the most expensive of products to get her look.

But we were pleasantly surprised to learn that we wouldn't need to spend, well, anything really because her top skincare advice is all about the way you apply products, not necessarily which products you use - though she does have a few beauty favourites our beauty team swear by.

Taking to Instagram post-shower with her hair expertly wrapped up in a towel, Victoria shared the ins and outs of her simple 3 step skincare routine.

Starting by cleansing her face to remove any oil and product residue from her nighttime routine, Victoria applied her beauty brand's Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum to the skin. The serum is formulated with calming niacinamide to reduce redness and boost radiance but it's the way you apply it, or any serum of your choice, that brings noticeable benefits to the texture of your skin.

Victoria explained that she 'presses the product into' her skin and 'really, really pushes' with the palms of her hands and her fingertips to massage it in.

This, she says, helps to combat any puffiness or 'bloating' on the face and she 'pays special attention to the eye area' when doing this to help minimise the appearance of fine lines.

She also uses this massaging, pressing motion when applying her moisturiser. "I also press this into the skin and then use upward motions to massage the formula in," she said. "It gives the skin such a beautiful radiance."

And that is Victoria's super simple morning skincare routine - though we'd follow up with an SPF to make sure we're protecting the delicate skin of the face from harmful UV rays.