Victoria Beckham shares her simple 3 step skincare routine that banishes facial bloating and gives skin 'beautiful radiance' - all you need is your hands and go-to moisturiser
Banish puffiness with Victoria Beckham's expert skincare trick
Victoria Beckham's morning skincare routine is so simple with just 3 steps - and a handy de-bloating trick - creating her radiant glow.
We're always going to take skincare advice from Victoria Beckham with her flawless complexion and radiant glow. So, when she revealed the details of her morning skincare routine, we were ready to snap up even the most expensive of products to get her look.
But we were pleasantly surprised to learn that we wouldn't need to spend, well, anything really because her top skincare advice is all about the way you apply products, not necessarily which products you use - though she does have a few beauty favourites our beauty team swear by.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Skincare Favourites
Victoria has previously revealed that she loves the 'thick and buttery' formula of Weleda's Skin Food. "I go through so many of these… I wish they had bigger ones," she said in an interview with Into the Gloss. It's no surprise why, the formula is ultra-hydrating, featuring a blend of rosemary, sunflower and sweet almond oils to nourish and soothe dry and rough skin.
Victoria Beckham tweeted about this face mist back in 2012, revealing that the affordable product is the secret behind her 'glowing complexion.' Designed to be applied after makeup, it sets your flawless base in place while also tightening pores and giving a stunning dewy glow. But that's not all. It can also be applied as a toner in the morning, protecting dry and sensitive skin from the elements, and also works as a makeup remover that purifies the skin.
Perfect for the winter months, Victoria revealed on the Breaking Beauty Podcast that she uses this multi-use balm by Dr Pawpaw to keep her lips and cuticles hydrated and protected from the elements. It is made from 100% natural ingredients, including papaya, aloe vera and olive oil to gently moisturise and soothe the skin for a rejuvenated look.
Taking to Instagram post-shower with her hair expertly wrapped up in a towel, Victoria shared the ins and outs of her simple 3 step skincare routine.
Starting by cleansing her face to remove any oil and product residue from her nighttime routine, Victoria applied her beauty brand's Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum to the skin. The serum is formulated with calming niacinamide to reduce redness and boost radiance but it's the way you apply it, or any serum of your choice, that brings noticeable benefits to the texture of your skin.
Victoria explained that she 'presses the product into' her skin and 'really, really pushes' with the palms of her hands and her fingertips to massage it in.
This, she says, helps to combat any puffiness or 'bloating' on the face and she 'pays special attention to the eye area' when doing this to help minimise the appearance of fine lines.
She also uses this massaging, pressing motion when applying her moisturiser. "I also press this into the skin and then use upward motions to massage the formula in," she said. "It gives the skin such a beautiful radiance."
And that is Victoria's super simple morning skincare routine - though we'd follow up with an SPF to make sure we're protecting the delicate skin of the face from harmful UV rays.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
