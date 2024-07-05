Victoria Beckham just put a radiant, 'golden hour' spin on her iconic Portofino scent
Combining the sun-kissed glow of a body shimmer with the signature notes of Portofino ’97, Victoria Beckham's latest creation is a must-buy...
What's better than a perfume that leaves the scent of summer on your skin? One that also leaves a shimmering radiance in its wake, that's what - and Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch offers exactly that and more...
When summer rolls around, there are often two things on our agenda: radiance and smelling like a sunny afternoon, personified. This can of course be achieved with a few spritzes of the best long-lasting perfumes over the top of one of the best self tans or a glowy body oil, but what if we told you there was one product that achieved both simultaneously - and had the approval of style and beauty icon, Victoria Beckham?
Combining the citrus and woody blends of her cult-favourite Portofino 97 perfume with the glow-boosting powers of a shimmery body oil, Victoria Beckham Beauty's newest addition is a staple for summer, if ever we've seen one...
Why VB's Portofino ’97 body oil is the one buy you need this summer
So what is this magical product we hear you ask? Say hello to the Portofino ’97 Golden Shimmer body oil, which promises a beautiful summery glow to match the equally radiant and nostalgic fragrance of Victoria Beckham's Portofino '97 eau de parfum (an ideal scent for lovers of both fruity perfumes and woody aromas).
RRP: £90 for 50ml
Featuring a nourishing blend of olive fruit, jojoba seed and safflower oil with the signature citrus and wood aromas of Portofino 97, this shimmer body oil is the perfect addition to your summer beauty bag.
Announcing the launch on Instagram, Beckham shared that the oil is, "inspired by the glimmer of golden hour by the seaside" and captures the 'thrill of summer romance."
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
As mentioned, the oil isn't just any old body shimmer, as it always features the signature citrus and woody blend of Portofino 97, to envelop your skin in glow and fragrance.
Formula-wise, the oil is lightweight and boasts clean botanical oils (including olive fruit, jojoba seed and safflower) that are fast-absorbing and ultra-nourishing - to leave your skin silky smooth. The 50ml bottle will set you back £90 but when you think about it, you're getting both a body glow-booster and luxe scent in one - and if you already own Portofino 97 per-chance, this shimmer oil is perfect for layering with your perfume, for added longevity.
You can apply it to your arms and legs, but we recommend massaging it into your decolletage - especially if you're planning to wear dresses this season.
