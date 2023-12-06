The coveted Bobbi Brown advent calendar is on sale - and it contains Kate Middleton's favourite bronzer
The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze was Kate's go-to bronzing product for her wedding day
Bobbi Brown's advent calendar is on sale right now, and we just found out that it contains one product that's a favourite of Kate Middleton - her Bobbi Brown bronzer.
Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare stash has long been the envy of beauty and royals fans, so whenever one of the Princess' favourite products is on sale, we're especially inclined to make a luxury beauty purchase. Luckily, during the holiday season, there are so many sales that come up that make her favourite beauty products even more accessible - and we just found out that a few of the Princess' favourite products, like the best foundations, come in the Bobbi Brown advent calendar, which is also conveniently on sale right now.
The Bobbi Brown advent calendar, which typically is £195, is now going for £156 - and comes with 12 full-sized products from the luxury makeup brand. Although £156 might sound a little steep for a holiday bundle, when you think about it, you're saving truly hundreds of pounds on these products, as even just one Bobbi Brown product would usually set you back about £20-30.
So, 12 full-sized products for £156? No brainer.
One product we know the Princess loves is the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze - and she loves the product so much that she wore it on her wedding day.
On her wedding day over ten years ago, Kate reportedly enlisted the help of a Bobbi Brown makeup pro for some 'artistry assistance' ahead of her big day - and as a result, the Princess would wind up using a lot of the makeup artist's products. We don't blame her, of course, as Bobbi Brown products are some of the most highly rated beauty finds on the market.
Was £42 Now £33.60 | The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze is Kate Middleton-approved and a total multi-purpose makeup bag addition. Bronze, add depth, highlight and use as eyeshadow thanks to the multi-tonal pressed powder.
The Bobbi Brown advent calendar, of course, features the Shimmer Brick that Kate so notoriously loves, but also features 11 other Bobbi Brown favourites including:
- Full Size Extra Lip Tint, Bare Raspberry, 2.3g
- Full Size Smokey Eye Mascara, Black, 6ml
- Full Size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Moonstone (Multi-Chrome), 1.6g
- Premium Size Soothing Cleansing Oil, 30ml
- Premium Size Vitamin Enriched Face Base, 15ml
- Premium Size Highlighting Powder, Pink Glow, 4g
- Deluxe Sample Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Golden Bronze (Shimmer), 0.9g
- Deluxe Sample Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Bark (Matte), 0.9g
- Deluxe Sample Crushed Lip Colour, Ruby, 2.25g
- Deluxe Sample Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover, 30ml
- Travel-Size Full Coverage Face Brush
So, yeah - the Bobbi Brown advent calendar is pretty much the stuff of dreams, especially for any beauty lovers in your life. And if it's Kate Middleton-approved, what more could you ask for?
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
