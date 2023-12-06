The coveted Bobbi Brown advent calendar is on sale - and it contains Kate Middleton's favourite bronzer

Bobbi Brown's advent calendar is on sale right now, and we just found out that it contains one product that's a favourite of Kate Middleton - her Bobbi Brown bronzer.

Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare stash has long been the envy of beauty and royals fans, so whenever one of the Princess' favourite products is on sale, we're especially inclined to make a luxury beauty purchase. Luckily, during the holiday season, there are so many sales that come up that make her favourite beauty products even more accessible - and we just found out that a few of the Princess' favourite products, like the best foundations, come in the Bobbi Brown advent calendar, which is also conveniently on sale right now.

The Bobbi Brown advent calendar, which typically is £195, is now going for £156 - and comes with 12 full-sized products from the luxury makeup brand. Although £156 might sound a little steep for a holiday bundle, when you think about it, you're saving truly hundreds of pounds on these products, as even just one Bobbi Brown product would usually set you back about £20-30.

So, 12 full-sized products for £156? No brainer.

One product we know the Princess loves is the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze - and she loves the product so much that she wore it on her wedding day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On her wedding day over ten years ago, Kate reportedly enlisted the help of a Bobbi Brown makeup pro for some 'artistry assistance' ahead of her big day - and as a result, the Princess would wind up using a lot of the makeup artist's products. We don't blame her, of course, as Bobbi Brown products are some of the most highly rated beauty finds on the market.

The Bobbi Brown advent calendar, of course, features the Shimmer Brick that Kate so notoriously loves, but also features 11 other Bobbi Brown favourites including:

Full Size Extra Lip Tint, Bare Raspberry, 2.3g

Full Size Smokey Eye Mascara, Black, 6ml

Full Size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Moonstone (Multi-Chrome), 1.6g

Premium Size Soothing Cleansing Oil, 30ml

Premium Size Vitamin Enriched Face Base, 15ml

Premium Size Highlighting Powder, Pink Glow, 4g

Deluxe Sample Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Golden Bronze (Shimmer), 0.9g

Deluxe Sample Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Bark (Matte), 0.9g

Deluxe Sample Crushed Lip Colour, Ruby, 2.25g

Deluxe Sample Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover, 30ml

Travel-Size Full Coverage Face Brush

So, yeah - the Bobbi Brown advent calendar is pretty much the stuff of dreams, especially for any beauty lovers in your life. And if it's Kate Middleton-approved, what more could you ask for?