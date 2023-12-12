The bargain accessory Reese Witherspoon uses to keep fit is on sale
These make for the perfect stocking stuffer.
Reese Witherspoon loves to use Bala Bangles to supplement her workout - and they're on sale for 20% off right now.
Working out can of course take many forms depending on your personal preference - perhaps you prefer using the best yoga and pilates gear, or maybe your ideal workout is going for a nice long run. No matter what your workout du jour is, there are always modifications on how you can make your desired exercises easier or harder, and this includes the use of equipment to supplement your practice.
One super popular piece of wearable workout gear is Bala bangles - which, essentially, are weights that you can wear. They're beloved by A-listers and regular folks alike - even Reese Witherspoon is known to love these popular pieces of workout gear. In fact, Reese loves Bala Bangles so much that she actually did a collaboration with them to design a special pair for her brand, Draper James.
Luckily, we just saw that you can buy Bala Bangles right now on a special holiday sale for 20% - and we're totally taking advantage of it while it still lasts, as the price has decreased from £55 to now £43.
Bala bangles are not a newly popular item - they've been en vogue for a while now, boasting as a supplement to your workout, helping you tone as you go. Typically the set of bangles can be wrapped around your wrists or ankles for an extra weight, and they come in either a half pound, one, or two pounds.
According to the Bala bangles site, these handy bracelets "add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout." They also are marketed to be "wildly versatile, as they can be worn on wrists or ankles for athletic, recreational and domestic activities alike. The world just became your gym."
One of the other great aspects of Bala bangles is that they can be worn with essentially any type of workout clothes - so whether you prefer some sturdy hiking gear, or you're going for a more simple vibe of a tank top and leggings, these bangles can be a perfect subtle addition to your workout.
RRP: was £55 now £43 | These 1 pound wearable weights are in a set of two and have a marbled pattern in white.
In the collaboration Reese Witherspoon did with Bala bangles, she designed hers to be a blue and white striped set, fitting in with the aesthetic of Draper James perfectly - and you can appropriately purchase Reese's bangles on the Draper James site. Plus, these make for the perfect stocking stuffer for the fitness junkie in your life - or for the person who maybe is making exercise their New Year's resolution.
