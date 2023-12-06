The 18 best Christmas gifts for yoga and Pilates lovers, recommended by yogis
The best Christmas gifts are thoughtful, practical and unique to your loved ones’ interests. If they’re yoga- or Pilates-obsessed, we’ve got you covered in this gift guide.
Whether they’re a fan of reformer Pilates or yin yoga, there are plenty of options for yoga and Pilates gifts which they won’t be expecting and which they’ll get a lot of use out of. Some of these - like retreats or one of the best Fitbits - can be a little on the pricey side though, so we’ve divided this list into sections for different budgets, whether you’re looking for one of the best yoga mats or a pair of the best workout leggings.
We’ve also enlisted the help of our health editor, Grace Walsh, who’s let us in on her favourite yoga and Pilates picks for the yogi or fitness fanatic in your life.
Gifts under £25
RRP: £18 at Lululemon
Our health editor Grace tells us: "If your yoga-lover is a newcomer to the practice, they may not have completed their collection with a yoga block just yet. Designed to help with extending the arms, this support can also be used under the back, neck, and head where needed."
"Knowing how to keep a yoga mat in pristine condition is key to a long-lasting practice, so your yogi will undoubtedly thank you for helping them do this", says Grace. "Spritz Wellness London’s Mat Spray is formulated with the natural antiseptic properties of tea tree and lavender, which helps calm the mind and body - and clean the mat."
RRP: £15 at Free People
There’s nothing more annoying than arriving to a class and realising you’ve forgotten a scrunchie (downward dog with your hair all over your face is not ideal). Claw clips and hairbands with metal in are also fairly uncomfortable when you get to the lying-down section of your practice, so get them this soft, malleable scrunchie from Free People that also makes for a stylish accessory outside of class.
RRP: £34.99 at Decathlon
As it’s a bit more expensive than lots of foam rollers, this pick is a thoughtful gift for a friend who might not be likely to spend this on herself. Not to be confused with a massage roller, this will provide stability and balance for certain Pilates poses, as well as being used as a bolster if you don’t have one.
Grippy socks are ideal for Pilates and yoga classes where you don’t feel like exposing your bare feet to the world - they’ll also be much more comfortable when on the mat, as well as standing in balancing poses. We love the colourway of these soft cotton socks, with a padded ankle meaning the back of the socks won’t get lost inside their trainers.
RRP: From £26 at Keep Cup
If your recipient is known to be up at the crack of dawn for a Pilates session, gift them this thermal keep cup so they can bring along a cup of tea or coffee to sip on after their practice. Not only does the leak-proof cup keep hot drinks hot, it’ll also fit in most car’s cup holders.
Gifts under £50
RRP: £25 at John Lewis
It may not be lockdown anymore, but lots of people are still coming to the practice of Pilates as newcomers, and if that’s someone you know, this gift is perfect. Ideal for those who’d rather practise in the comfort of their own home, the set includes a resistance band, balance ball and a Pilates ring - all pieces of equipment that can be used for warm-ups and exercises outside of Pilates, too.
RRP: £45 at Yoga Matters
For an affordable yoga mat option, this sustainable one is also recyclable, biodegradable and free from toxic chemicals. With a 3mm thickness, this is suited more for yoga practice, though it could also be used for Pilates at home, or even just some simple stretching.
RRP: £35.95 at Not on the High Street
Yogis will know that carrying around a giant bag just to successfully hold your mat in it is not always ideal. So we love the external sleeve on this tote bag, which will hold your mat in place while the inside of the bag can house all your other essentials. Adorned with a lotus flower symbol and optional initials of your recipient, the bag is also available in four different colours.
RRP:
£49.95 £44.90 at Beauty Bay
Grace tells us that "Ankle weights are the must-have fitness accessory right now and these luxury Bala Bangles are the perfect addition to any yoga practice. At just 0.45kg per bangle, these easy-wear braces offer a constant resistance to strengthen and define. They can also add resistance to everyday activities, like walking the dog or folding the washing."
RRP: From £29.99 at Frank Green
Yoga and Pilates might not be as rigorous as some cardio exercises, but it’s still just as important to stay hydrated. This can help with muscle recovery after strenuous sessions, and it’s just generally good for you anyway. The Frank Green bottle isn’t so heavy as to not be practical for lugging around in your yoga/Pilates bag, and the straw is ideal for easy use while exercising.
RRP: £34.95 at Daily Greatness
If your loved one is a yogi, they will likely already know that mindfulness and intention are synonymous with the practice. This slim journal urges its users to check in and reflect on their yoga practice, with pages for gratitude, goals and more. The 90 day journal is undated, so if they’re trying to become more consistent with their yoga, this is a thoughtful and sweet gift.
Luxury gifts
RRP: £88 at Sweaty Betty
Grace is a big fan of the 7/8 yoga leggings from Sweaty Betty: "Soft, lightweight, and stylish, any yogi you’re gifting this season will appreciate the added comfort of these Sweaty Betty Leggings", she says. "Available in full length for taller yogis and total coverage or 7/8, which I find offers a little more freedom of movement, and in multiple colours, there’s a pair to suit every taste."
RRP: £130 at Alo Yoga
While you certainly don’t have to spend over £100 on a yoga or Pilates mat, this ‘warrior mat’ is a thoughtful gift that’ll last a yogi for years to come. Available in seven different shades, the moisture-wicking mat is grippy yet cushioned and super-soft, and as it’s made from PVC-free materials, it’s also one of the best sustainable Christmas gifts.
RRP: £135 at Amazon
Grace says: "Getting into the flow couldn’t be easier with Neom’s most luxurious electric diffuser, designed to disperse your chosen scent in just a few minutes. Diffuse with bergamot or ylang-ylang for stress relief and lavender or valerian to help you sleep better. This pod is the largest variety so it works best for open-plan homes and studios."
RRP: £179 at Argos
This is our health editor Grace’s favourite Fitbit - she loves it for its easy navigation, attractive design and the over 40 exercise modes. While Fitbits are usually thought of as helpful for those who do a lot of cardio or running for weight loss, they can also be a great gift for yogis or Pilates lovers, as they also provide sleep analysis, heart rate tracking and much more.
RRP: Various at Yogarise
Gift your friend a selection of classes to try either online or in the studio with Yogarise, which offers a range of yoga and Pilates classes run by experienced yogis and instructors. The gift voucher can be redeemed on whichever pack of classes you like, but there's a three-month expiry date attached to it.
RRP: £315.99 at Complete Unity Yoga
Whether they’re a seasoned professional or new to the exercise, this kit includes everything they’ll need for the foreseeable. With your choice of green, white or black yoga mat, a bag to hold it in, a yoga strap, meditation cushion and blanket, yoga bolster, a relaxation eye pillow with a case and two cork yoga blocks, they’ll be sorted for home yoga sessions and will impress teachers in classes, too.
