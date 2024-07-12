Sienna Miller's wispy tendrils are a masterclass in effortless hairstyling for summer

If you've been feeling uninspired by your recent daily hairstyling, Sienna Miller's latest boho chic updo could offer the perfect reprieve – and it's ideal for outdoorsy events.

If you've tuned into Wimbledon at all this week, you'll know that Centre Court has welcomed several famous faces, many of whom have supplied some much-needed fashion and beauty inspiration for the season ahead. One such person is Sienna Miller, whose soft and perfectly "undone" updo has us digging out our best curling irons and best heat protection sprays as we speak.

The actor opted to wear her blonde hair swept up, elevated further with some softly waved tendrils, the likes of which are as easy to replicate as they are flattering, especially with summer styling in mind.

Why Sienna Miller's updo with tendrils is a perfect example of 'smart casual'

Attending day nine of Wimbledon 2024 on the 9th of July, Sienna Miller paired a timeless white and black polka dot blouse with a coordinating skirt, which she complimented with a loose bun and wavy, face-framing tendrils.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The hairstyle itself is a perfect take on "smart casual" as it added an extra touch of elegance to Sienna's overall look. However, it isn't so "done" that it would look out of place for everyday wear – alongside a white T-shirt and jeans, for instance.

Recreate Sienna Miller's effortless updo and tendrils

Luckily for fans of this chic look, it's quite easy to recreate and can be adapted to suit a range of hair lengths. If you have longer hair, to achieve a face-framing effect closest to Miller's look you will need to request some shorter layers from your hairdresser to fully commit to this look. It would also work with curtain bangs that are on the longer side. If you already have a bob hairstyle or more of a "lob" cut, though, and the length of your hair already hits your jawline or falls just below it, you can also adapt this style to with shorter "wisps".

ghd Creative Curl Wand View at Sephora RRP: £159 Dubbed one of the best curlers and best curlers for short hair, this ghd wand is a true multi-tasker, able to create everything from tousled waves to bigger, loose curls. It also features a protective cool tip for easier styling. Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26.50 To add texture and hold to your look, this spray is a must. Its formula is enriched with micro-zeolites and elastomers, which add long-lasting hold to your hair. It also enhances the vibrancy of colour-treated hair and protects strands from dulling pollutants and the damaging effects of heat – making it quite the multi-tasker. Beauty Pie Luxury Mulberry Silk 100% Silk Hair Scrunchies View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16.50 members price/ £39 non-members price To secure your Sienna Miller-inspired updo in place, opt for a silk scrunchie, like these ones from Beauty Pie. They are gentler on your hair than typical elastic hair ties and won't drag on or rough up your precious strands.

Now, onto the styling. (If you have any degree of a curl to your hair, you'll first want to smooth it out so you're starting with fairly straight hair before creating this look.) We would recommend styling a slight wave or loose curl into your hair, as this will add texture to the bun, and sectioning out your face-framing pieces. You can then either brush your lengths back into a ponytail before twisting the hair into a bun and securing it, or skip straight to the latter. For a really "undone" and tousled look, you can also gently loosen strands of your bun.

FInally, moving onto the tendrils, opt for a middle parting like Miller's and then slightly curl the ends away from your face. A good trick to achieve that face-framing look is to tuck the pieces behind your ears while they are still slightly warm (not hot!) from your curlers.