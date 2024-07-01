Sienna Miller's off-duty festival manicure proves that this hue is the staple of the summer

Avoiding the temptation for bold and statement summer designs, Sienna Miller's nails are a lesson in chic simplicity...

Sienna Miller arrives at the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

While some summertime events may call for bold and specific designs, Sienna Miller's nails prove the power and versatility of classic neutrals...

Though the 2024 nail trends have offered a plethora of bright summer nail shades and classic pastels, we've also seen an abundance of understated, milky tones cropping up - the likes of which, go with every setting and occasion. Case in point, Sienna Miller's appearance at Glastonbury where she paired a chic, minimalistic outfit (as is to be expected from the star), with an equally simple and stylish manicure.

So, if you've been looking for a summertime nail look that seemingly suits every event you have booked in the months ahead - as well as elevating any outfit - here's a closer look at Miller's go-to polish shade of the season...

Why cream is the staple nail colour of summer, per Sienna Miller

As mentioned, Sienna Miller enjoyed a weekend of music and sunshine at Glastonbury festival, where she wore white trousers, a checked shirt and black boots - elevated further by a simple cream manicure, applied to what appear to be short, squoval nails.

Sienna Miller is seen with a cream manicure and wearing a checked shirt on day one of the Glastonbury Festival wearing Iconic British heritage brand Barbour on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett)

The effect is understated but fresh and looks very similar (if not the same) to the nail colour Miller also sported at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 days earlier - proving its versatility.

On the left, Sienna Miller is pictured wearing a cream dress and a cream manicure whilst arriving at the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California and on the right, Sienna Miller is seen with a cream manicure at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic |  PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Neutral nails, particulary creams and nudes are true signatures as they're perfect for every day but also offer an air of elegance to your look, which is exactly what you want for, let's say, a wedding or sunny vacation - when you want to your manicure to compliment your outfits, not detract. Sometimes, as Sienna Miller proves, simplicity is key - and speaking of which, this nail look is mercifully straightforward to achieve at home...

How to recreate Sienna Miller's cream nail look

Kure Bazaar Organic Cuticle OilSienna Miller-approved
Kure Bazaar Organic Cuticle Oil

RRP: £32

Known to be Sienna Miller's cuticle oil go-to, Kure Bazaar's formula boasts a blend of ten precious oils (including argan and sweet almond) along with an infusion of Rosa Damascena to hydrate and strengthen your nails. We recommend ending your manicure with a drop of this oil to each nail - and be sure to reapply daily!

Chanel Le Vernis in shade White SilkLuxe pick
Chanel Le Vernis in Shade "White Silk"

RRP: £29

Chanel offer's the perfect creamy hue to recreate Sienna Miller's Glasto manicure. It's soft, subtle and offers a high-shine finish.

Essie expressie nail polish in shade Daily Grind Quick drying
Essie expressie Quick Dry Nail Polish in Shade "Daily Grind"

RRP: £7.99

For a slightly cooler tone, opt for Essie's "Daily Grind" shade. It's quick drying and ideal for a simple but elegant look.

To recreate Sienna Miller's chic mani, we would recommend opting for a similar squoval or square nail shape and applying two to three coats of your chosen cream - for a streak-free finish.

A glossy top coat (like Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat, at Look Fantastic) is also a must, as is a cuticle oil and perhaps a chrome powder, if you want to elevate the look even further...

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

