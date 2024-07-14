The hydrating staple Sienna Miller swears by for a subtle but elevated occasion lip
A humble lip balm can afford as chic a look as a lipstick, as proven by Sienna Miller...
Offering hydration without sacrificing tint, Sienna Miller's lip balm and pencil combo is the perfect low-maintenance alternative to heavier lipstick formulas this summer...
While the best long-lasting lipsticks will always have their place in our beauty bags, sometimes you don't want to deal with the upkeep of statement shades or the potential discomfort of drying matte formula. This is where the best lip balms come in handy, as many offer hydration, shine and a flattering wash of colour - that said, they're often not as enduring as a classic lipstick. Thankfully, there's another alternative that combines both the nourishment of a trusty balm and the staying power of a matte lipstick: layering the former over a lip liner.
This is the very combination Sienna Miller, herself, relied upon whilst watching an intense match at Wimbledon this week - and let's just say, her chic lip look really speaks for itself...though that's not going to stop us from also discussing it...
The nourishing lip combo Sienna Miller wears for a subtle but elevated finish
Attending day nine of Wimbledon, Sienna Miller delivered on both fashion and beauty inspiration, pairing a polka dot co-ord with a wispy updo and the perfect 'no-makeup-makeup' look.
As we can see, her beauty look, created by makeup artist Wendy Rowe, was soft and subtle, relying on mascara, blush and a slight satin-y lip to accentuate Miller's features - and it was this effortless lip look, in particular, that caught our eye.
Miller wore a hue that was slightly warmer and rosier than her natural lip colour, complete with a glossy finish, which made her lips look so hydrated and perfectly plump - and naturally, prompted us to do a bit of Instagram sleuthing to uncover which products were used.
Combing through the Instagram comments of Rowe's post sharing Miller's Wimbledon look, we know that it was created by a lip liner and a hydrating balm - the Eve Lom Kiss Mix balm, to be precise. Alas, the exact lip liner used remains a mystery, but thankfully it appears to be quite a timeless hue, so we've rounded up a few of our favourite alternatives...
How to recreate Sienna Miller's lip look
Sienna Miller-approved
RRP: £20
This hydrating balm features a blend of actives including cooling menthol and beeswax, to protect your lips for chapping, repairs damage and leaves them looking soft - plus, it can be apply under and over lipstick, as proven by Sienna Miller's chic Wimbledon look.
Timeless pick
RRP: £21
While it's unclear of the exact shade Sienna Miller wore to Wimbledon on July 9th, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat hue in "Pillow Talk Medium" looks very similar and has been dubbed one of the best lip liners on the market. The formula is long-wearing and creamy, leaving the perfect satin finish.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £4
For a budget-friendly option, this NYX shade is also very close and offers a rich and very velvety finish.
To recreate Sienna Miller's subtle lip, we would recommend beginning your routine with a lip scrub, like this Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, (at Look Fantastic) to buff away any dry skin, before then going in with your choice of lip liner.
You can either line your lips and then fill in the rest - for a really precise finish - or simply apply your pencil shade all over, blending gently with your finger or a brush. Then dab on your lip balm, for a seamless and blushed-looking pout - which you can easily reapply throughout the day.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
