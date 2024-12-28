'It's like a big drink for the skin' - Sienna Miller just convinced me to buy Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream (it's on sale today)
Whether your skin needs a hydration boost or you're looking for the perfect moisturiser to go underneath makeup, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream is for you
Sienna Miller has long raved about Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream and its incredible hydrating formula - I've finally caved and bought it since it's on sale today for an absolute steal.
It's no secret that Sienna Miller is a massive fan of Charlotte Tilbury. She's been using and raving about the makeup brand for years but, as someone who hardly ever has the time to swipe on mascara let alone sit down and pull together a makeup look as glamorous as Sienna Miller's go-to, I've sidelined many of her recommendations.
But with New Year's Eve approaching, I've made the resolution to carve out some more me-time in 2025 where I can look after my skin and improve my beauty routine - and with the woman&home beauty team raving about the best Charlotte Tilbury products, and our editor saying that the Magic Cream is 'the best face cream' she's ever used, of course I took Sienna Miller's advice and bought the cult-loved moisturiser while it's on sale.
Sienna called Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a 'miracle product' in the makeup tutorial she did on the brand's YouTube channel earlier this year, and then went on to say, "I actually remember the days before Charlotte had her brand and she would mix up Magic Cream and stick it on our faces. So when this became available to buy, I think a lot of us were very, very excited.
"It's an amazing product. It's so good! It smells so good - it smells elegant and fresh. [It's] a big drink for the skin [and] it's the best prep for underneath makeup."
The cream promises to be an all-rounder that retexturises, smooths, firms, plumps and primes the skin in just one step, which is great for me as I need my skincare routine to be simple or I simply won't be bothered to do it! But just because it's quick to apply, that doesn't mean the cream is any less effective. It's packed full of anti-aging, hydrating, and youth-boosting ingredients that lift skin for a firmer appearance, soothe the look of tired skin, and it's also clinically proven to help boost your skin barrier!
If you're not immediately sold like I was, then woman&home editor Kerrie Hughes is sure to change your mind with her glowing review of the product.
"I started using Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a few months ago, and wouldn't be without it now," she says. "It feels like silk on my skin, and lifts the colour of my face and adds radiance. I love using it first thing after a thorough face wash, it makes my face feel so hydrated and soft. And makeup glides on effortlessly afterwards. The best face cream I have used to date - highly recommend."
