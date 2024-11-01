Sam McKnight shows us the easiest hair volumising trick on Susannah Constantine

Sharing his invaluable tricks of the trade, legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight has revealed the simplest way to boost volume in limp and lifeless locks - so, naturally, we're taking notes...

Many of us can appreciate the struggle of having dull and lacklustre locks that need some oomph. Whether we've invested in one of the best hair dryers for fine hair to assist our styling endeavours or placed all our hopes in the best shampoos for fine hair, sometimes fuller, bouncier, healthier-looking strands feel like something we can only dream of.

If anyone can let us in on the secret of how to add volume to fine hair it would be Sam McKnight, hairstylist to many well-known names such as Princess Diana, Kate Moss and Tilda Swinton. And we're in luck, as McKnight has just shown us his easy method of instantly achieving effortlessly voluminous strands - and it's as simple as a flick of a switch (or should we say, a strand)…

Shop volume-boosting haircare staples

Just before we get to that clever trick; If you're looking for products that will unlock a youthful and voluminous appearance, look no further as we've rounded up a stellar lineup of haircare essentials to invest in...

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty $36 at VIOLET GREY RRP: £27 Unlock effortlessly tousled locks with McKnight's very own Hair by Sam McKnight texturising mist. Achieving an effortlessly laid-back, undone look in a matter of minutes, simply spritz before giving your locks a thorough ruffle, leaving them full of life and with a matte-sheen finish. What's more, it boasts a botanical long-lasting herb and frankincense scent, crafted by perfumer Lyn Harris. Look good and smell good? Sign us up! John Frieda Profiller+ Thickening Spray View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 For those with fine, flat strands, opt for a thickening spray to give your locks that instant volumising boost. This plumping spray is formulated with biotin and hyaluronic acid to help take your hair's strength and hydration to the next level. Plus, this nifty product also doubles up as a heat protectant, whilst also working to prevent breakage. Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray View at Amazon RRP: £21.50 This lightweight thickening spray is equipped with elastomers that work to inject major lift, body and fullness into your hair while keeping its natural springiness - without leaving your locks sticky, brittle or rigid. Formulated with a UV filter and styling resins, this mist doesn't yellow or darken the strands, making it the perfect candidate for those with dyed hair. The Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment 100ml View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14 Enriched with strengthening peptides, this lightweight serum treatment coats each strand with its volume-enhancing formula, working to replenish flat and lifeless locks. The results? Hair has a thicker and fuller appearance from root to tip, plus boasts a luminous shine for healthy-looking tresses. Kérastase Chronologiste Masque 200ml View at Sephora RRP: £55.35 If your hair concerns include dull, fine and brittle strands or an ageing, sensitive scalp, invest in this youth-revitalising mask, which works to intensely soften and replenish hair fibres. Not only does this cream strengthen each strand of hair, but it also gets to work revitalising the scalp and detangling locks, leaving hair with a soft and nourished youthful glow. Beauty Pie Seven Oil Hair Elixir View at Beauty Pie RRP: £15 for members, £35 for non-members Treat your tresses to some well-deserved TLC with this intensely nourishing hair elixir. Wave goodbye to flyaways and dry, unruly hair with this gem of a formula that boasts seven must-have oils, including jojoba, macadamia and rice oil. Massage this elixir into pre-styled hair to reveal smoother, shinier, softer (and overall healthier) locks.

Posting a short video to Instagram, discussing youthful and voluminous locks with Susannah Constantine, hairstylist Sam McKnight shared his quick and easy trick for boosting your hair's volume and bounce. Offering effortlessly low maintenance results, he says: "It’s all about ease of use [and] results without too many steps.”

"Sometimes a little tweak has just as much effect as a transformation," says McKnight. Perhaps the simplest and easiest step of all, the hairstylist revealed his first top tip which entailed flipping your parting over to give thin and lifeless locks more texture and volume, he says: “[It's] one of the oldest tricks in the book."

Sometimes reviving lacklustre locks can feel like a trial and error task but McKnight assures: "I know you think it’s complicated but actually it needn’t be." and this parting flip trick really couldn't be easier. For those with strands on the finer side of things or who struggle to grow their hair, McKnight recommends chopping your locks into a sharp thick bob, such as the laser cut bob, to give your hair a thicker and fuller appearance.