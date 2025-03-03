Reese Witherspoon just layered two lipsticks for the perfect spring-ready shade

While a nude or red lipstick is often the default for an elevated look, Reese Witherspoon's blush-like lip combo sits somewhere in between - and is perfect for springtime (and every season thereafter).

When investing in one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, opting for a versatile hue that flatters your skin tone and complements a variety of makeup looks is a good way to go. Don't get us wrong, the best red lipsticks have their place, but a softer option will likely get more airtime. Speaking of which, Reese Witherspoon just wore the perfect example of a subtle and wearable lip. The colour is a warm, rosy pink - a very versatile option for both everyday and more formal settings (as Witherspoon herself proves) - and we know the exact product combo she used to create it.

The flattering shade is the result of not one but two lipsticks, both of which afford a very chic look when worn individually and a red carpet-worthy finish together.

The lipstick combo Reese Witherspoon layers for a spring-ready look

Stepping out for the New York premiere of her new film, You're Cordially Invited, Reese Witherspoon paired a bouncy blowout with a subtle smoky eye, a fresh pop of pink blush and, the star of the show, a rosy-pink lip.

A post shared by KELSEY DEENIHAN FISHER (@kdeenihan) A photo posted by on

The hue offers slightly more than a classic, your-lips-but-better nude but is nowhere near as eye-catching as a red. Witherspoon's makeup artist for the event, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher describes the colour as being a 'muted berry. It's perfect for moments when you want to elevate your makeup with a more 'done' lip without stealing focus or overpowering the rest of your look.

Thankfully for anyone wanting to achieve this very effect, she also shared the chic combo behind the juicy but subtle shade - and they're both from Clinique...

Clinique Pop Longwear Matte Lipstick in Blushing Pop View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26 Boasting pigment, comfortable creamy wear and full matte coverage, Clinique's Pop Lipstick is perfect for those seeking a long-wearing lip look. It feels supple on the skin, non-drying and is enriched with a 'built-in primer' for a smooth application. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey View at Sephora $25 at Amazon $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue RRP: £23.95 Unlike the Pop Lipstick, Clinique's Almost Lipstick offers more of a sheer and glossy finish. It's buildable and ultra-hydrating - ideal for wearing on its own or layering over other formulas.

Clinique's Pop Longwear lipstick in Blushing Pop was applied first, followed by a swipe over the Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey (which is a social media favourite). What's interesting about this flattering combo, though, is the choice of formulas. The Pop lipstick is matte, while the Almost Lipstick is creamy and sheer. The pairing offers longevity, while the balmy texture of the Almost lipstick adds hydration and shine to what can often be quite a drying finish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To achieve a similarly subtle but juicy lip, we recommend prepping your lips with a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub) before dabbing on your matte formula, followed by the Black Honey hue. For adding precision and longevity, use one of the best lip liners before your matte lipstick, to outline and enhance the look of your pout.