Reese Witherspoon just layered two lipsticks for the perfect spring-ready shade
Combining a matte formula with a sheer, hydrating tint, Reese Witherspoon may have just cracked the code to a subtle but long-wearing lip...
While a nude or red lipstick is often the default for an elevated look, Reese Witherspoon's blush-like lip combo sits somewhere in between - and is perfect for springtime (and every season thereafter).
When investing in one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, opting for a versatile hue that flatters your skin tone and complements a variety of makeup looks is a good way to go. Don't get us wrong, the best red lipsticks have their place, but a softer option will likely get more airtime. Speaking of which, Reese Witherspoon just wore the perfect example of a subtle and wearable lip. The colour is a warm, rosy pink - a very versatile option for both everyday and more formal settings (as Witherspoon herself proves) - and we know the exact product combo she used to create it.
The flattering shade is the result of not one but two lipsticks, both of which afford a very chic look when worn individually and a red carpet-worthy finish together.
The lipstick combo Reese Witherspoon layers for a spring-ready look
Stepping out for the New York premiere of her new film, You're Cordially Invited, Reese Witherspoon paired a bouncy blowout with a subtle smoky eye, a fresh pop of pink blush and, the star of the show, a rosy-pink lip.
A post shared by KELSEY DEENIHAN FISHER (@kdeenihan)
A photo posted by on
The hue offers slightly more than a classic, your-lips-but-better nude but is nowhere near as eye-catching as a red. Witherspoon's makeup artist for the event, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher describes the colour as being a 'muted berry. It's perfect for moments when you want to elevate your makeup with a more 'done' lip without stealing focus or overpowering the rest of your look.
Thankfully for anyone wanting to achieve this very effect, she also shared the chic combo behind the juicy but subtle shade - and they're both from Clinique...
RRP: £26
Boasting pigment, comfortable creamy wear and full matte coverage, Clinique's Pop Lipstick is perfect for those seeking a long-wearing lip look. It feels supple on the skin, non-drying and is enriched with a 'built-in primer' for a smooth application.
Clinique's Pop Longwear lipstick in Blushing Pop was applied first, followed by a swipe over the Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey (which is a social media favourite). What's interesting about this flattering combo, though, is the choice of formulas. The Pop lipstick is matte, while the Almost Lipstick is creamy and sheer. The pairing offers longevity, while the balmy texture of the Almost lipstick adds hydration and shine to what can often be quite a drying finish.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To achieve a similarly subtle but juicy lip, we recommend prepping your lips with a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub) before dabbing on your matte formula, followed by the Black Honey hue. For adding precision and longevity, use one of the best lip liners before your matte lipstick, to outline and enhance the look of your pout.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
This fashionable print is clawing its way up the nail trends - here's how to make it chic
Despite being a fashion world staple, animal print patterns on nails can be contentious...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's undeniable chemistry stole the show at the 2025 Oscars
Together since 1983, the couple's love was palpable on the red carpet
By Kerrie Hughes Published