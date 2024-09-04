Nigella Lawson has revealed her hair styling stash - and a relatable before pic
Want to know how Nigella achieves her bouncy, glossy and volumised locks? Look no further than her haircare must-haves...
Giving us a rare insight into her hair styling arsenal, Nigella Lawson just shared her six must-have products to help smooth her locks, eliminate frizz and boost volume - and let's just say, we're taking notes...
While the 2024 hair trends may span rich colours and eye-catching cuts, one simple thing we're always looking for is sleek and chic hair. Many of us are on the same mission to find the best hair styling products that actually work, whether that's the best straighteners for curly hair or the best curling irons for thick hair.
With so many hair styling products available on the market, shopping can feel like a difficult task. But look no further, as Nigella Lawson has just shared the products she reaches for daily to achieve her voluminous bouncy curls, along with a very relatable 'before' photo, to prove the styling prowess of her hair must-haves...
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask: was £70, now £53 (save £17) | Amazon
Get 24% off K18's iconic leave-in hair mask, which works to repair and reverse the damaging effects of heat, chemicals, bleaching and colouring.
ghd Curly Ever After Hold Spray: was £18.95, now £14.41 (save £4.54) | Amazon
Ensure your bouncy and volumised curls last throughout the day with ghd's Curly Ever After heat protectant spray - which now has 24% off!
Shop the hair styling staples that Nigella Lawson swears by
If, like us, you want to know exactly which haircare products Nigella Lawson reaches for daily, you're in luck as we've scouted out her six must-have recommendations...
RRP: £25
For a gentle yet effective cleanse, Lawson opts for this Fulvic Acid Shampoo from Victoria Heath which supports the health of the scalp, strengthens the locks and calms an itchy scalp. Particularly great for those suffering from hair loss, this formula is packed with Ioniplex® to help stimulate and re-activate hair growth.
RRP: £70
For those with dry and damaged locks due to heat styling, bleaching and colouring, it's worth introducing this leave-in treatment mask into your haircare routine. Just three pumps get to work straight away, repairing and restoring damaged strands - whilst also detangling and strengthening for a smooth and glossy finish.
RRP: £25
Of course, Lawson pairs her shampoo with the corresponding conditioner, which encourages shinier, thicker and fuller hair. Equipped with nutrients, minerals and aloe vera, this product aims to moisturise and nourish your hair without weighing it down and leaving a greasy finish.
RRP: £24
Wave goodbye to limp and lifeless hair with this volumiser from Color Wow. Loved for its thickening formula that adds a touch of volume that lasts for days, this foam encourages the hair cuticles to lift, instead of laying flat - without leaving that dreaded sticky and crispy texture.
RRP: £37.50
Looking to boost the volume of your locks? This leave-in hair primer offers support to the base of your hair, leaving it soft, shiny and full of oomph - yet weightless. Simply spritz at your roots before combing through the lengths and ends.
If you're wondering where Lawson revealed the contents of her styling lineup, the food guru posted to her Instagram on 1st September 2024. The post showcased her bouncy and voluminous brunette curls, whilst giving a rare insight into the must-have products that make up her haircare arsenal.
A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)
A photo posted by on
The television chef recommended her six go-to products for styling her curly locks, with highlights of the tour including Victoria Heath's cleansing shampoo, K18's iconic repairing mask, Davines' volumising mist and ghd's long-lasting curl hold spray.
A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)
A photo posted by on
After sharing her curated shortlist of haircare favourites, Nigella then also offered a glimpse of her natural, pre-styled hair, as she posted a photo of herself smiling alongside her textured curly strands.
Proving her relatability as a beauty icon, Lawson quipped that when it comes to hair "I mostly do nothing, and go out looking a complete mess." Although we'd argue Nigella looks anything but a mess, we do love a celebrity 'before' photo to cement the prowess of their beauty stash.
