Nigella Lawson has revealed her hair styling stash - and a relatable before pic

Want to know how Nigella achieves her bouncy, glossy and volumised locks? Look no further than her haircare must-haves...

Portrait of Nigella Lawson smiling with curly brunette hair and wearing a black cardigan, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Getty Images / David M. Benett / Contributor)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in News

Giving us a rare insight into her hair styling arsenal, Nigella Lawson just shared her six must-have products to help smooth her locks, eliminate frizz and boost volume - and let's just say, we're taking notes...

While the 2024 hair trends may span rich colours and eye-catching cuts, one simple thing we're always looking for is sleek and chic hair. Many of us are on the same mission to find the best hair styling products that actually work, whether that's the best straighteners for curly hair or the best curling irons for thick hair.

With so many hair styling products available on the market, shopping can feel like a difficult task. But look no further, as Nigella Lawson has just shared the products she reaches for daily to achieve her voluminous bouncy curls, along with a very relatable 'before' photo, to prove the styling prowess of her hair must-haves...

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask: was £70
Get 24% off now

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask: was £70, now £53 (save £17) | Amazon

Get 24% off K18's iconic leave-in hair mask, which works to repair and reverse the damaging effects of heat, chemicals, bleaching and colouring.

View Deal
ghd Curly Ever After Hold Spray: was £18.95
Get 24% off now

ghd Curly Ever After Hold Spray: was £18.95, now £14.41 (save £4.54) | Amazon

Ensure your bouncy and volumised curls last throughout the day with ghd's Curly Ever After heat protectant spray - which now has 24% off!

View Deal

Shop the hair styling staples that Nigella Lawson swears by

If, like us, you want to know exactly which haircare products Nigella Lawson reaches for daily, you're in luck as we've scouted out her six must-have recommendations...

Victoria Heath Fulvic Shampoo
Victoria Heath Fulvic Acid Shampoo

RRP: £25

For a gentle yet effective cleanse, Lawson opts for this Fulvic Acid Shampoo from Victoria Heath which supports the health of the scalp, strengthens the locks and calms an itchy scalp. Particularly great for those suffering from hair loss, this formula is packed with Ioniplex® to help stimulate and re-activate hair growth.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

RRP: £70

For those with dry and damaged locks due to heat styling, bleaching and colouring, it's worth introducing this leave-in treatment mask into your haircare routine. Just three pumps get to work straight away, repairing and restoring damaged strands - whilst also detangling and strengthening for a smooth and glossy finish.

Victoria Heath Fulvic Conditioner
Victoria Heath Fulvic Acid Conditioner

RRP: £25

Of course, Lawson pairs her shampoo with the corresponding conditioner, which encourages shinier, thicker and fuller hair. Equipped with nutrients, minerals and aloe vera, this product aims to moisturise and nourish your hair without weighing it down and leaving a greasy finish.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

RRP: £24

Wave goodbye to limp and lifeless hair with this volumiser from Color Wow. Loved for its thickening formula that adds a touch of volume that lasts for days, this foam encourages the hair cuticles to lift, instead of laying flat - without leaving that dreaded sticky and crispy texture.

Davines Essential Haircare VOLU/Hair Mist
Davines Essential Haircare Volu / Hair Mist

RRP: £37.50

Looking to boost the volume of your locks? This leave-in hair primer offers support to the base of your hair, leaving it soft, shiny and full of oomph - yet weightless. Simply spritz at your roots before combing through the lengths and ends.

ghd Curly Ever After Curl Hold Spray
ghd Curly Ever After Hold Spray

RRP: £18.95

For defined and long-lasting curls that stay in place all day long, plus a naturally shiny finish, this invisible veil-like spray from ghd boasts strong hold and protection from heat damage.

If you're wondering where Lawson revealed the contents of her styling lineup, the food guru posted to her Instagram on 1st September 2024. The post showcased her bouncy and voluminous brunette curls, whilst giving a rare insight into the must-have products that make up her haircare arsenal.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

A photo posted by on

The television chef recommended her six go-to products for styling her curly locks, with highlights of the tour including Victoria Heath's cleansing shampoo, K18's iconic repairing mask, Davines' volumising mist and ghd's long-lasting curl hold spray.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

A photo posted by on

After sharing her curated shortlist of haircare favourites, Nigella then also offered a glimpse of her natural, pre-styled hair, as she posted a photo of herself smiling alongside her textured curly strands.

Proving her relatability as a beauty icon, Lawson quipped that when it comes to hair "I mostly do nothing, and go out looking a complete mess." Although we'd argue Nigella looks anything but a mess, we do love a celebrity 'before' photo to cement the prowess of their beauty stash.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸