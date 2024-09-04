Nigella Lawson has revealed her hair styling stash - and a relatable before pic

Giving us a rare insight into her hair styling arsenal, Nigella Lawson just shared her six must-have products to help smooth her locks, eliminate frizz and boost volume - and let's just say, we're taking notes...

While the 2024 hair trends may span rich colours and eye-catching cuts, one simple thing we're always looking for is sleek and chic hair. Many of us are on the same mission to find the best hair styling products that actually work, whether that's the best straighteners for curly hair or the best curling irons for thick hair.

With so many hair styling products available on the market, shopping can feel like a difficult task. But look no further, as Nigella Lawson has just shared the products she reaches for daily to achieve her voluminous bouncy curls, along with a very relatable 'before' photo, to prove the styling prowess of her hair must-haves...

Get 24% off now ghd Curly Ever After Hold Spray: was £18.95, now £14.41 (save £4.54) | Amazon Ensure your bouncy and volumised curls last throughout the day with ghd's Curly Ever After heat protectant spray - which now has 24% off!

Shop the hair styling staples that Nigella Lawson swears by

If, like us, you want to know exactly which haircare products Nigella Lawson reaches for daily, you're in luck as we've scouted out her six must-have recommendations...

If you're wondering where Lawson revealed the contents of her styling lineup, the food guru posted to her Instagram on 1st September 2024. The post showcased her bouncy and voluminous brunette curls, whilst giving a rare insight into the must-have products that make up her haircare arsenal.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson) A photo posted by on

The television chef recommended her six go-to products for styling her curly locks, with highlights of the tour including Victoria Heath's cleansing shampoo, K18's iconic repairing mask, Davines' volumising mist and ghd's long-lasting curl hold spray.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson) A photo posted by on

After sharing her curated shortlist of haircare favourites, Nigella then also offered a glimpse of her natural, pre-styled hair, as she posted a photo of herself smiling alongside her textured curly strands.

Proving her relatability as a beauty icon, Lawson quipped that when it comes to hair "I mostly do nothing, and go out looking a complete mess." Although we'd argue Nigella looks anything but a mess, we do love a celebrity 'before' photo to cement the prowess of their beauty stash.