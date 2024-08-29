M&S' sell out beauty box is back today – get £95 worth of 'genuinely useful' luxury products for just £30
L’Occitane, Murad, Living Proof... this might just be the best one yet
After the sell out success of its Summer Beauty Bag earlier this year, Marks & Spencer has today launched an autumn haul of goodies worth £95 – which includes products from some of the biggest brands in the beauty and lifestyle space – for just £30.
The Beauty Discovery Edit box reads 'our best kept secret'. Well, the secret is well and truly out, and, more importantly, available to buy. The impressive package includes nine products, of which four are full size, from renowned beauty and skincare brands including L’Occitane, Murad and Living Proof.
M&S have launched a few of these beauty boxes now, and despite initial high stock levels, they always sell out really quickly. And it's not hard to see why – the collections seem to just get better and better.
A hand-picked selection of nine products, the Beauty Discovery Edit includes Nuxe Florale Oil, Apothecary Warmth Fragrance, Murad Retinal Youth Renewal Serum, Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo, Fresh Elements Hydrate Night Cream, Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner, Ren Brightening Eye Cream, L’Occitane Lavande Hand Cream and Arkive Hybrid Oil. Bought separately, at the cheapest prices currently available, these items would cost £95 – it's a huge saving on some absolutely brilliant products.
What's included?
So what is actually in the box, we hear you cry, and is it really such a big saving. The answer to the latter is a resounding yes. Based on the lowest prices at the time of writing, all of the products included would cost £95 to buy collectively – so you're effectively paying less than a third of that with this deal. The Martin Lewis website has a full breakdown of prices on each product (as of 27 August), which confirms the saving.
Below is a list of exactly what's included:
- Nuxe Florale Oil (10ml)
- Apothecary Warmth Fragrance (50ml)
- Murad Retinal Youth Renewal Serum (5ml)
- Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo (30ml)
- Fresh Elements Hydrate Night Cream (15ml)
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner in 'Intense Black' (0.25ml)
- Ren Brightening Eye Cream (5ml)
- L’Occitane Lavande Hand Cream (75ml)
- Arkive Hybrid Oil (50ml)
Are the products any good?
It's another resounding yes when it comes to the quality of the products included in this collection.
woman&home digital beauty editor Fiona McKim is very impressed: "Sometimes the issue with these mixed beauty bags is they can be just that – a bit of a mixed bag. Not this though, it’s full of genuinely useful products from brands you’ll either know or, most likely, want to get to know.
"I’ll give a special shout-out to the Nuxe Huile Prodigeuse - an iconic multitasking nourisher. I’m sure many will prefer this Florale scent to the lovely (but admittedly pretty sweet) original. Living Proof shampoos are some of the best in the ‘biz, and this clarifying version will give any hair type, from fine to coily, a good old end-of-summer freshen-up.
"Finally, it would be remiss not to point out the Murad Retinal Serum from the high-performance but also high-end skincare brand. Here we have an ideal chance to dip a toe into the world of retinol and see if your skin actually gets on with it before investing in the real deal. Run, don’t walk for this one, beauty fans."
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
