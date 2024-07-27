Lorraine Kelly reveals must-have product for 'depuffing' her under-eyes - and shoppers say they 'saw a difference after only one use'

Lorraine Kelly has revealed the staple product she relies on to 'depuff' her under-eyes and it's a cult-favourite many shoppers say they can't go without.

It's always fun to peak behind the curtain and learn the beauty secrets relied on by celebrities - and it's even better when it's affordable to get their effortlessly glamorous look.

Whether it's the £13 cream Sienna Miller says is her 'secret to great skin' or Helen Mirren's go-to serum for a luminous red carpet glow, we're always keen to trial the go-to products beloved by our favourite celebs and Lorraine Kelly's staple for 'depuffing' her under-eyes is the latest item we want to get our hands on.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic TV personality revealed that she always uses the Beauty Pie Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads on early mornings, relying on the 'cooling and soothing' serum-infused product to combat dark circles and brighten up her skin.

Beauty Pie Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads: £54 (£32 for members) | Beauty Pie Full of skin-loving active ingredients, these serum-soaked patches boast a depuffing Lipopeptide Complex, Niacinamide, and Arctic Algae to depuff, stregnthen and repair skin under the eyes. They also have a blend Hyaluronic Acids for hydrating the skin, as well as Peptides for improving the look of dark circles.

The Beauty Pie under-eye gels ‎are skincare-infused hydrogels that stick to the skin under your eyes, letting the serum sink into the skin and get to work while you drink your morning coffee or get to work on your eyeshadow look for the day. You simply place one patch under each eye after washing your face, then leave them on for 15-20 minutes.

They have a brightening and visible tightening effect on the skin, with ingredients like Niacinamide, Arctic Algae, Hyaluronic Acid, and Peptides improving elasticity, helping to maintain the skin barrier, and also improving skin's smoothness and hydration.

Directly after use, the gels make skin under the eyes appear de-puffed as well as reducing the look of dark circles. After around four weeks of use, fine lines and wrinkles will appear reduced and the skin will look firmer.

It's not just Lorraine who adores the product, Beauty Pie shoppers have long been raving about it too. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this product recently after finding it online and I am so pleased that I did!! The great feeling of [the] eye area tightening as soon as the gel pads are applied is amazing - I saw a difference after only one application. Will definitely be using again."

Another added, "My first time using these gel pads and they really do make an instant difference! Really lovely and relaxing too. Amazed at how great these are!"

And one reviewer summed it up simply, writing, "I put them on, relax, and wait for the magic to happen."