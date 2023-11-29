Lily Allen's dramatic 'mermaid' hair transformation had us doing a double take

Recently, Lily Allen posted a picture to her Instagram of her brand new, fiery red hair, that she touted as having mermaid vibes - and we totally agree.

In case you weren't already aware, Lily Allen is pratically the queen of trying new and fun hairstyles. All this summer, she boasted a short pink bob hairstyle, which of course made us want to cut our own hair into a bob immediately. She can truly pull off any hairstyle, and she just further proved this point by yet again sporting a bold, new style - striking, long, fiery red locks.

This dramatic hair transformation from Lily comes just after she sported a slightly darker red hue, which was cut into a blunt bob. It is highly likely for this new style that she got extensions - unless she has a magical hair fairy that can make her locks grow miraculously overnight.

If this is the case, please give us a ring, Lily.

She posted her new 'do to her Instagram, simply captioning the post with the mermaid emoji - letting us know she's trying to channel mermaidcore this winter.

For colour, she opted for a bright fiery red, and then chose long locks that hit at about her mid-back, finishing everything off with some chic French-girl bangs - sort of emulating a modern-day, Parisienne-chic Jessica Rabbit energy.

We aren't the only ones who loved her hair transformation, though - many sounded off in the comments of her Instagram post to sing their praises of her bold and fun new cut.

"The red tho !!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan commented.

"Absolutely perfect!! This is such a perfect look for you!" another person said - and someone else called her a "scarlet goddess." We'd have to agree!

In the post that debuted her new hair, she wore a very chic dark grey winter coat, and paired it with a matching dark beanie, giving her a chic edge. She also wore a bold red lip that matched truly *perfectly* with her new crimson hair.

At first, we speculated that she, perhaps, could have been sporting a wig - but after she posted another picture on Thanksgiving, we decided that the new 'do looks pretty real to us.

In that following picture, she put her long red hair into a deep side part, letting her bangs sweep effortlessly over her forehead. The focal point of the post was undoubtedly the turkey she cooked for the American holiday, as she was holding it up in the photo - but still, fans couldn't help but comment on her new hair.

"Omg that colour is perfect," a fan said.