Lily Allen rocks pink hair, a brown trench, and fall's biggest shoe trend walking around London

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Looking cool as can be, Lily Allen was just spotted out in London wearing black loafers, an oversized brown trench, and her super cool new pink hair. 

In case you missed it, Lily Allen was the woman to look out for in the fashion world this summer. This was mostly due to the fact that she was consistently serving up dreamy and chic looks at the stage door at the Duke of York's Theatre, right after her performances in The Pillowman in London's West End would finish. 

She sported all kinds of stylish looks, from a bubblegum pink silk dress to a long denim skirt paired with a sparkly pink clutch bag. Basically, we've realized that she is our new style icon and we're doing pretty much anything we can to emulate her looks - and her most recent look she donned while walking about in Marylebone was no exception.  

A moment of silence, please, for this extraordinary errand-running outfit. 

The base of her outfit consisted of a simple and basic piece - a pair of black, wide-leg trousers. Of course, you can't go wrong with a pair of black pants, and we love that she decided to pair a black pair specifically with her super oversized brown coat, which we are majorly looking at with envy, btw. The coat was structured, yet loose, making for a really essential piece that can carry you through the fall and winter effortlessly. 

To finish it all off, she wore autumn's biggest shoe trend - a pair of chunky black loafers. Everyone and their mother is wearing chunky black loafers these days, but somehow Lily makes them look cooler than they already are. Of course, we're sure the subtle pinky-peach hair helps the "cool" factor of the whole look.

One of the most desirable aspects of loafers is just how versatile they are - you can wear them with so many different outfits (dresses, pantsuits, jeans, etc.), and they go perfectly with just about anything. Wear them with or without socks - either way, you can't go wrong. 

If you've been looking for the truly perfect pair of chunky black loafers for autumn like Lily's, don't worry - we've found a few pairs of the best loafers for women that will help you achieve that cool-girl factor that she so effortlessly possesses. 

Shop Lily Allen's Loafers

chain front black loafersThe chunkiest option
H&M Chain Detail Front Loafer

RRP: $49.99 / £34.99 | For a more pocket-friendly and directional feel, these H&M loafers feature a thick platform sole, and oversized buckle, tapping into this season's 90's fashion trends.

backless loafersThe most classic option
&OtherStories Backless Loafers

RRP: $149 / £90 | A classic iteration offers a play on a penny loafer, and these are easy to slip on and off. With classic styling, but a modern shape, these are ideal for work or play.

black leather horsebit loaferThe luxury option
Gucci Leather Horsebit Black Loafer

RRP: $920 / £645 | If you've already checked out the best Gucci bags, you'll know its leather work is some of the best. These smart loafers are ideal for how to style a blazer and tailored pants.

US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

