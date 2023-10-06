Lily Allen rocks pink hair, a brown trench, and fall's biggest shoe trend walking around London

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking cool as can be, Lily Allen was just spotted out in London wearing black loafers, an oversized brown trench, and her super cool new pink hair.

In case you missed it, Lily Allen was the woman to look out for in the fashion world this summer. This was mostly due to the fact that she was consistently serving up dreamy and chic looks at the stage door at the Duke of York's Theatre, right after her performances in The Pillowman in London's West End would finish.

She sported all kinds of stylish looks, from a bubblegum pink silk dress to a long denim skirt paired with a sparkly pink clutch bag. Basically, we've realized that she is our new style icon and we're doing pretty much anything we can to emulate her looks - and her most recent look she donned while walking about in Marylebone was no exception.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment of silence, please, for this extraordinary errand-running outfit.

The base of her outfit consisted of a simple and basic piece - a pair of black, wide-leg trousers. Of course, you can't go wrong with a pair of black pants, and we love that she decided to pair a black pair specifically with her super oversized brown coat, which we are majorly looking at with envy, btw. The coat was structured, yet loose, making for a really essential piece that can carry you through the fall and winter effortlessly.

To finish it all off, she wore autumn's biggest shoe trend - a pair of chunky black loafers. Everyone and their mother is wearing chunky black loafers these days, but somehow Lily makes them look cooler than they already are. Of course, we're sure the subtle pinky-peach hair helps the "cool" factor of the whole look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most desirable aspects of loafers is just how versatile they are - you can wear them with so many different outfits (dresses, pantsuits, jeans, etc.), and they go perfectly with just about anything. Wear them with or without socks - either way, you can't go wrong.

If you've been looking for the truly perfect pair of chunky black loafers for autumn like Lily's, don't worry - we've found a few pairs of the best loafers for women that will help you achieve that cool-girl factor that she so effortlessly possesses.

Shop Lily Allen's Loafers