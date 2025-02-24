We've found out the secret behind Kristen Bell's subtle SAG glow - and it's perfect for pale skin this summer

The secret product behind Kristen Bell's subtle glow at the 2025 SAG Awards is perfect for creating a buildable sun-kissed look this summer.

Awards season is still in full swing and whilst we’ve been entranced by the array of gorgeous gowns that graced the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on 23rd February, the makeup has been just as stunning. One of our favourite looks has to be Kristen Bell’s and given how popular the lightweight makeup trend is for 2025 we’re not surprised that she went for a very fresh, subtle approach. It was Kristen’s sun-kissed glow that especially caught our attention and the actor and her exceptional makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl have revealed what bronzing product helped to create this.

Kristen’s entire makeup look was put together using Chanel products and the brand’s iconic Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is a hero item that Simone used for the SAG awards. Even before we saw the actor wearing it, we considered it one of the best bronzers around.

(Image credit: Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Shop Kristen Bell's Bronzer

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Bronze Kristen Bell's SAG awards makeup look has shown how beautiful the Les Beiges bronzing cream is and this slightly lighter shade is equally gorgeous. It has a lightweight and easy-to-blend cream-gel texture and helps to give your skin a sun-kissed glow. Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Tan Deep Bronze The Les Beiges Bronzing Cream also comes in this stunning Tan Deep Bronze shade. It's velvety finish makes it lovely to apply and it has light-reflecting pigments to help give your skin a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Bronze You can also pick up the lighter shade directly from Chanel and we love the generously-sized jar for how easy it makes sweeping your makeup brush across the product. Apply it wear the sun would naturally hit, such as across your cheeks, nose and forehead.

Shop More Bronzers

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Bronzer in Medium This stunning bronzer comes in four different shades and has a powdery-cream finish. It's enriched with hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3 and has a blurring, sweatproof, and humidity-proof formula and you can easily build it up from subtle to bold. NARS Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder Not everyone will love a cream texture when it comes to bronzers and we also love the NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder as an alternative. It comes in a variety of different shades and this mini size is very travel-friendly. The powder is finely milled and the formula is lightweight. Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick If you want to touch up your bronzer on the go, or just prefer a stick for applying it, then this one is a lovely product to use and take with you in your handbag. It comes in four cool tones and gives your skin a soft, golden glow.

As we saw from Kristen Bell’s makeup look, the Les Beiges Bronzing Cream helps to give you such a believable sun-kissed glow. The star is relatively pale and it didn’t look at all too much, showing just how great it is for adding warmth in a subtle way. The formula is lightweight and easy to blend, as well as very buildable.

If you want a pared-back bronzed effect then simply add a tiny bit, but for full-on glow you can easily add more of the product without worrying it’ll look too intense. Kristen was wearing the ‘Soleil Tan Medium Bronze’ colour which is sadly out of stock everywhere right now, but never fear! Chanel also makes their Les Beiges bronzer in two other shades and although £48 for a single product might sound rather pricey, we believe it’s really worth it.

A post shared by CHANEL BEAUTY Community (@welovecoco) A photo posted by on

Kristen Bell’s bronzer has a balmy texture which melts into the skin and if you wanted to use it in a few ways then you could also apply it to help sculpt and contour without looking too much. If you just want to wear it as a bronzer, then use a brush to sweep it on the places where the sun would naturally hit your face to achieve the most natural-looking effect.

This would be your cheeks, your nose, forehead and as the weather begins to get warmer we also often apply bronzer to our décolletage when we’re not wearing high neck jumpers and tops that cover it up in the cold. You might often skip adding bronzer when you’re doing your makeup routine, but Kristen’s makeup for the SAG Awards shows what a subtle but noticeable impact it can make, especially as we edge closer to spring and summer.

(Image credit: Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Her minimal makeup was the perfect choice to go along with her statement sleeveless dress and she accentuated the glow with hints of rose pink. Her blush was the Chanel Joues Contraste powder blush and it worked so well with her lip colour which was a similar understated pink. Simone applied the Le Crayon Levres Lip Pencil in Rose Naturel and the Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue liquid lip colour in Merry Rose and Intense Caramel.

Together the products created a gorgeous warm-toned colour that complemented her bronzed skin and added to the sunshine feel of her makeup look.