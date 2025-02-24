We've found out the secret behind Kristen Bell's subtle SAG glow - and it's perfect for pale skin this summer
Kristen Bell's makeup was sensationally glowy at the 2025 SAG Awards and there's one product she used that we want to get our hands on
The secret product behind Kristen Bell's subtle glow at the 2025 SAG Awards is perfect for creating a buildable sun-kissed look this summer.
Awards season is still in full swing and whilst we’ve been entranced by the array of gorgeous gowns that graced the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on 23rd February, the makeup has been just as stunning. One of our favourite looks has to be Kristen Bell’s and given how popular the lightweight makeup trend is for 2025 we’re not surprised that she went for a very fresh, subtle approach. It was Kristen’s sun-kissed glow that especially caught our attention and the actor and her exceptional makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl have revealed what bronzing product helped to create this.
Kristen’s entire makeup look was put together using Chanel products and the brand’s iconic Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is a hero item that Simone used for the SAG awards. Even before we saw the actor wearing it, we considered it one of the best bronzers around.
Shop Kristen Bell's Bronzer
Kristen Bell's SAG awards makeup look has shown how beautiful the Les Beiges bronzing cream is and this slightly lighter shade is equally gorgeous. It has a lightweight and easy-to-blend cream-gel texture and helps to give your skin a sun-kissed glow.
The Les Beiges Bronzing Cream also comes in this stunning Tan Deep Bronze shade. It's velvety finish makes it lovely to apply and it has light-reflecting pigments to help give your skin a radiant, healthy-looking glow.
You can also pick up the lighter shade directly from Chanel and we love the generously-sized jar for how easy it makes sweeping your makeup brush across the product. Apply it wear the sun would naturally hit, such as across your cheeks, nose and forehead.
Shop More Bronzers
This stunning bronzer comes in four different shades and has a powdery-cream finish. It's enriched with hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3 and has a blurring, sweatproof, and humidity-proof formula and you can easily build it up from subtle to bold.
Not everyone will love a cream texture when it comes to bronzers and we also love the NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder as an alternative. It comes in a variety of different shades and this mini size is very travel-friendly. The powder is finely milled and the formula is lightweight.
As we saw from Kristen Bell’s makeup look, the Les Beiges Bronzing Cream helps to give you such a believable sun-kissed glow. The star is relatively pale and it didn’t look at all too much, showing just how great it is for adding warmth in a subtle way. The formula is lightweight and easy to blend, as well as very buildable.
If you want a pared-back bronzed effect then simply add a tiny bit, but for full-on glow you can easily add more of the product without worrying it’ll look too intense. Kristen was wearing the ‘Soleil Tan Medium Bronze’ colour which is sadly out of stock everywhere right now, but never fear! Chanel also makes their Les Beiges bronzer in two other shades and although £48 for a single product might sound rather pricey, we believe it’s really worth it.
A post shared by CHANEL BEAUTY Community (@welovecoco)
A photo posted by on
Kristen Bell’s bronzer has a balmy texture which melts into the skin and if you wanted to use it in a few ways then you could also apply it to help sculpt and contour without looking too much. If you just want to wear it as a bronzer, then use a brush to sweep it on the places where the sun would naturally hit your face to achieve the most natural-looking effect.
This would be your cheeks, your nose, forehead and as the weather begins to get warmer we also often apply bronzer to our décolletage when we’re not wearing high neck jumpers and tops that cover it up in the cold. You might often skip adding bronzer when you’re doing your makeup routine, but Kristen’s makeup for the SAG Awards shows what a subtle but noticeable impact it can make, especially as we edge closer to spring and summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Her minimal makeup was the perfect choice to go along with her statement sleeveless dress and she accentuated the glow with hints of rose pink. Her blush was the Chanel Joues Contraste powder blush and it worked so well with her lip colour which was a similar understated pink. Simone applied the Le Crayon Levres Lip Pencil in Rose Naturel and the Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue liquid lip colour in Merry Rose and Intense Caramel.
Together the products created a gorgeous warm-toned colour that complemented her bronzed skin and added to the sunshine feel of her makeup look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Zooey Deschanel's SAG 2-in-1 tuxedo dress meant no deciding between sharp tailoring and a glam gown
Zooey's vintage Armani piece blended a menswear feel with a timeless black evening gown
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Top tips for becoming a morning person and seizing the day - including what you have to do the night before
Always hitting snooze? Try these tips for becoming a morning person if you always struggle to rise...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
These cranberry nails look almost as juicy as the real thing - and will be everywhere in 2025
While a red manicure is always a classic pick, 2025 is ushering in a slightly cooler iteration...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller persuaded me to buy this award-winning face serum
Created by 'London's most sought after facialist,' this Vitamin C serum is a must-have for brighter, more even skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We've discovered the unexpected mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes
Enjoy long-lasting volume and definition with this comfortable serum-infused formula
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This minimalist, healthy-looking manicure will help you out of your nail rut
Delivering a rosy sheen and dazzling tips, this update on the French manicure is set to serve us through to spring
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Demi Moore's BAFTA makeup was flawless - this little-know product is her secret to less under-eye creasing
Demi's makeup artist used a powerhouse hydrator product to give her under eyes a pre-red carpet refresh
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Liv Tyler's expensive dark cherry manicure is too good not to replicate
While some are already embracing spring pastels, Liv Tyler is making a strong case for timeless dark cherry...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Missing your summer tan? Try Sienna Miller’s answer to a lit-from-within glow without the sun damage
Getting Sienna's glowing, sun-kissed complexion is easier than you think
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Vintage and citrusy, Kate Moss' perfume is like a fine wine and I've smelt it first-hand
According to our beauty writer, Kate Moss' signature scent is as chic as you'd hope it to be...
By Naomi Jamieson Published