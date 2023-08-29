Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip balm, the Natural Lip Perfector, is on major sale right now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's favourite lip balm, the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, is on sale right now - and we're on our way to purchase it ASAP.

If we know anything, it's that if Kate Middleton loves a product, the world will immediately hear about it and sell it out in a matter of hours. Whether it's a coveted fashion item, like the Princess' favourtie Le Chameau wellies, or a nail polish she's donned as her go-to, when Kate likes a product, it's bound to go viral - and the same can be said for her favourite lip balm from Clarins, which is on sale right now.

The Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, which is a hybrid lip gloss and chapstick (multi-functional products are a must when you're a busy Princess, obviously) that works for day-to-day use and even fancier occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, Kate has been known to sport this product at Wimbledon in years past. How do we know this, you ask? - especially since the Princess' makeup routine is usually kept tightly under wraps, as the family enjoys their privacy.

Well, it's simple - she was photographed holding it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we know, lip gloss can be a bit of a fickle product - not enough sheen and shine, and the gloss won't do its job. But, if there's too much, you could risk that dreaded hair-sticking-to-your-lips situation that we all know and despise. This product, however, doesn't boast such issues, providing an incredible, subtle sheen that is non-sticky and works alone or with your favourite lip liner or lipstick.

And, the applicator is a great shape, ensuring an even swipe of the product every time. According to the Clarins website, the product's applicator is an "easy-to-use angled cushion applicator provides the perfect amount of color for an irresistibly pretty pout." Sounds convincing enough for us.

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, $20 (£16.80) - was £21 | Clarins Lips are left looking soft, smooth, shiny and plump. Sheer, but has enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lip shade. Plus, Kate Middleton loves it - so how could you possibly resist?

In the Wimbledon photo, Kate is holding the shade "rose shimmer" - a rosy pink shade that is universally flattering. But there are five other amazing shades that are perfect for every day use, including apricot shimmer, candy shimmer, rosewood shimmer, toffee pink shimmer, and plum shimmer - which, let's be honest, all sound good enough to eat.