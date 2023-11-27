The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton uses for signature smokey eyes has a big discount

Kate Middleton is well known for her impactful yet understated makeup looks - and one of the eyeshadow palettes she is believed to love for creating her signature smokey eye look is on sale today.

With so many Black Friday beauty deals having tempted us over the weekend, there's still time to save big on makeup, skincare and hair treats from iconic brands thanks to the Cyber Monday deals that are available to snap up today.

And the Urban Decay eyeshadow palette that the Princess of Wales reportedly uses to create a classic smokey eye look has a huge half price discount which is too good to miss if you're after an affordable yet high-end product to update your makeup stash.

Known for her elegant smokey eyes, blemish-free skin, and rosy glow, any products that can help us copy Kate's look are worth knowing about and it turns out, one of the keys to creating her ever-recognisable eye makeup is the Urban Decay Naked Palette.

The eyeshadow palette gained cult status and dominated beauty circles a few years ago, but it is still going strong today. There are a few different versions of the Naked Palette, but luckily, they've all got great discounts at the moment too.

The Princess of Wales herself hasn't spoken about the Naked palette in public, but there have been continuous mentions of her love for the makeup classic for years.

It's well known that Kate often does her own makeup too, and many fans believe she used a Naked palette when she created her own makeup look for her wedding to Prince William back in 2011.

And, given that the Princess's make-up look has remained the same for years, we'd imagine that she still relies on some form of the Naked palette to create her everyday look to this day.

The Naked palette also isn't the only more affordable piece in Catherine's makeup kit.

The Princess of wales still favours plenty of affordable options, including the Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Lip Gloss, which is also on sale for Cyber Monday. She was in fact spotted holding a tube of the stuff at a Wimbledon match back in 2019.