Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil gives her radiant glowing skin and it's on sale right now!

Kate Middleton's organic rosehip oil has reportedly long been a must-have in the royal icon's makeup bag, playing a part in achieving her famously radiant complexion.

Kate Middleton apparently loves to use rosehip oil on her face in her skincare routine—and you can make big savings the natural skin treat this July in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Rosehip oil is is great for hydrating and nourishing a range of skin types - and Carole Middleton, the Princess of Wales's mother, is also reportedly a fan of the facial oil.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For over a decade now, so many royal fans have been desperate for a glimpse inside Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare collection, and it looks like they might be getting a little closer to cracking the secret to her flawless skin.

The Princess is known for her flawless complexion, and has glowing skin all year round. While you might be forgiven for thinking she's just blessed with good genes, it turns out that the future Queen Consort doesn't wake up red-carpet-ready and actually relies on a handy low-cost facial oil.

Like many of us, she gets a little help from some trusty beauty products to achieve her look, including this go-to drugstore face cream and her go-to rosehip oil - which is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day, along with the skincare product Princess Diana loved.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 20ml, £17 £11.05 ( $21.90 $14.23) | Amazon Prime Day Sale Trilogy's cold-pressed rosehip oil is 100% natural and certified organic, containing those all-important fatty acids and antioxidants to help you get a glowing complexion. Right now you can get a bargain price for a 20ml bottle in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

The product in question is none other than Trilogy's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, which sells once every 20 seconds. According to US Weekly, the Princess of Wales is known to dab the stuff on her cheeks every morning before she applies her make-up and embarks on her public engagements.

While Kate certainly takes after Carole Middleton with the likes of her luscious brunette locks and impeccable fashion sense, it seems that the pair share skincare tips between them too, with Kate's mom also being an avid rosehip oil user.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source close to Princess Catherine revealed that this natural face oil is favorite of the mom-of-three, and it was a product she used throughout all of her pregnancies.

"Late is very cautious of products and treatments," the insider told US Weekly. "Baby’s health comes first." Although the Princess is no longer pregnant, she still loves the feel of this product.

"Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment," revealed the source, adding, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole is also a fan."

What are the benefits of rosehip oil?

Rosehip oil is known for its ability to add radiance, improve moisture levels and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It also has a low comedogenic rating of 1, meaning it's unlikely to clog your pores.

"Rosehip oil has proved extremely popular with our customers due to its abundance of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, which may help to hydrate dry skin," says Hannah Moffitt, a Holland & Barrett Nutritionist. "The oil is also high in vitamin C, which is needed to produce collagen, a naturally occurring protein found in the body which can help support the elasticity and flexibility of the skin."

"Our customers often choose oils as part of their skincare routine as they tend to be non-greasy and light, absorbing into skin rapidly to provide optimum moisture,' Moffitt adds. "This means they're great for multiple uses, from a deep hydrating treat last thing at night, to keeping your skin's moisture levels topped up on-the-go.”

Thinking of adding rosehip oil to your summer skincare routine? Us too. If it's good enough for a Princess...