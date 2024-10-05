Kate Middleton’s stunning rose-pink lip balm is on sale today - shoppers are raving about it's 'nurturing' formula and 'gorgeous' colour

Kate Middleton’s go-to Clarins lip balm is currently on sale and it's a must-have in any makeup bag - not only is it super hydrating but it also plays into this season's trendiest lip colour.

Recreating royal style isn't always the most affordable task, with our favourite royals stepping out in stunning, but often pricey, pieces. But if you're inspired by Kate Middleton's always elevated and chic looks - and, let's be honest, who isn't? - you're in luck as her favourite lip balm, which she wore during her appearance at Wimbledon earlier this year, is currently at it's most affordable in the Debenhams sale.

Reduced in price from £23 down to £18.40, the Clarins Lip Perfector in the shade 01 Rose Shimmer is an essential in any makeup bag. With a super moisturising formula that's perfect to battle dryness caused by the cool autumn weather, the nourishing lip balm also offers a touch of 'lovely' and subtle colour that brings a sheen of shining pink to the lips when used on its own, or can add extra glamour and shine when layered over your favourite lipstick.

It's no surprise that the lip balm is a staple in Kate's makeup routine. With a natural rose-pink tint, the Clarins Lip Perfector is an elevated neutral shade that brings the perfect pop of colour to the lips while also keeping them looking natural, plump and healthy.

The shade is one that we're seeing a lot of at the moment. Sheer rose-pink lips were all over the Emmy's red carpet last month, with the colour quickly becoming the trendiest lipstick shade of the season.

The Clarins' lip balm is a great product to use when recreating the trend, with the balm's 'melting cream texture' plumping the lips and adding a healthy shine while also nourishing and hydrating dry skin.

Kate isn't the only person to rely on the Clarins Lip Perfector to get the perfect glowing lip, plenty of shoppers are raving about the product and praising it's non-greasy and non-sticky finish as well as it's long-lasting and moisture-packed formula.

"Lovely gloss, the colour is lovely and subtle, the lips don’t feel sticky like often with lip gloss," one wrote.

Another added, "So soft and conditioning on your lips, lasts ages and great soft colour."

And in a particularly glowing review, one shopper wrote, "After purchasing 100’s of glosses, lip oils, balms and good old fashioned lipstick over 40 years, I’ve found my favourite. The perfect gloss for colour, sheen, staying power!"