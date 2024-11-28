Jo Malone perfumes are rarely on sale but Kate Middleton's favourite has a discount - along with lots of others
You don't often get the chance to snap up a Jo Malone scent with a discount - but we've spotted a rare deal
It's not often that you see Jo Malone perfumes on sale - but we've spotted a rare discount on the luxury scent that Kate Middleton loves.
If your Black Friday mission is to hunt down the best perfume deals out there right now, we bet you'll be happy to hear about a little discount on Jo Malone scents that we've discovered.
Jo Malone products are seldom on sale, so it's always exciting when we spot a price slash on the luxury perfumer's creations - and right now there's even a discount on the Kate Middleton-approved scent from the brand.
Sussing out which are the best Jo Malone perfumes can be hard if you've never had one in your fragrance collection before - so it's nice when there's one we know has star (or in this case, royal) approval.
Shop Discounted Jo Malone
Kate Middleton's Favourite
With notes of King William Pear, Freesia and Patchouli.
With notes of Lavender, Omumbiri Myrrh and Tonka Bean.
With notes of Clove, Damask Rose and Oud.
With notes of Bergamot, Cedarwood and Oud Wood.
With notes of Ambrette Seeds, Sea Salt and Sage.
With notes of King William Pear, Freesia and Patchouli.
The Jo Malone Orange Blossom fragrance is a fresh, citrusy and floral scent that the Princess of Wales is said to love so much that she incorporated it into her wedding day.
When she and Prince William tied the knot at London's Westminster Abbey back in April 2011, it's reported that Jo Malone candles in the Orange Blossom scent were burning throughout the ceremony.
It's a scent that was introduced by Jo Malone back in 2003 - and has remained a best-seller for the past two decades.
Thanks to its top notes of bittersweet Petitgrain, fruity and rich middle notes of Osmanthus Blossom and warming base notes of Cashmere Wood, it's a luxe-smelling scent that's ideal for spritzing a sense of sophistication and taking your fragrance collection to the next level.
-
-
