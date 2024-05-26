Jennifer Lopez's glam up-do is the perfect easy go-to for summer occasions

If you’re looking for an effortlessly chic hairstyle this summer, Jennifer Lopez’s tousled up-do is all the inspiration we need

Jennifer Lopez sports a tousled updo and wears a plunge white ruffled gown
(Image credit: Getty Images/Hector Vivas/Stringer)
Sennen Prickett
By
published

While slicked-back styles have been dominating the hair scene, J.Lo’s proves you don’t have to be a pro to nail this messy-yet-glam hairstyle for all your occasions this summer…

From bobs and ‘shag’ hairstyles to dramatic side partings and feathered fringes, 2024 hair trends have been plentiful. But, when it comes to serving us hair inspiration, Jennifer Lopez certainly isn’t a rookie. With a chic scraped-back up-do and soft face-framing curls, the actress has just added another trend into the mix and naturally, we’re following suit.

So, whether you’ve got a special occasion in your diary or you’re looking for an easy-to-achieve hairstyle for summer, here’s why you should take notes from J.Lo’s effortlessly glam look…

Why we’re recreating J Lo’s easy-yet-chic updo all summer long

Posting to her Instagram on 22nd May, promoting Netflix’s new film Atlas, Jennifer adorned an ethereal ruffled white gown, perfectly accompanied by an upswept hairstyle with beachy-curled bangs, capturing the essence of a dreamy occasion up-do.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez

A photo posted by jlo on

The actress’ creamy highlights took centre stage as she opted for a low-maintenance style that complemented her outfit, all whilst sporting a purposeful breezy, windswept effect - a truly minimal effort look that offered maximum impact.

Most importantly, compared to other scraped-back styles, this up-do is simple to achieve, with just a few products - like the the best hair styling products - needed to recreate the look.

How to recreate J.Lo’s hair look

Color Wow Style on Steroids Texture Spray
Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray

RRP: £26.50

A texture spray is essential for achieving that tousled up-do look. Forget stiff and sticky locks, spritz this Color Wow option onto your curls to instantly add texture, volume and a healthy shine. With added heat protection, you can use this mist both before styling or as a finishing treatment.

Boots Hair Grips
Boots Hair Grips (30 pack)

RRP: £1

Hair grips are a must-have tool in your haircare arsenal, they come in handy when securing your hair-do in place or for tucking away any unwanted and stubborn strays.

L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray

L'Oréal Elnett Extra-Strength Hairspray

RRP: £5

There’s a reason L’Oréal’s Elnett hairspray is heralded by so many. This ultra-fine spray offers a long-lasting hold and soft-touch curls, all whilst protecting your hair from the humidity.

Although this impressive style looks fairly difficult to achieve, this look is straight-forward to recreate at home.

  1. First, begin by thoroughly misting a heat protectant onto your hair.
  2. Next, take a large barrel curling wand and twist manageable strands underneath and around the barrel to create bouncy curls.
  3. Once fully curled, spritz your locks with a texturising spray, to achieve that same wispy and volumised look as J.Lo herself.
  4. Then, section and separate the two front pieces of hair to frame your face, before sweeping the rest of your lengths back, roughly in-line with your outer eye, and securing the ponytail in place with a hairband.
  5. Twist your ponytail clockwise into a messy bun - don’t worry about any loose strays, this will add to the undone look - and secure once again with hair grips
  6. Finish your look with an extra-strength hairspray, which will keep your style locked in place all day.

And voilà, you're ready for your next summer event!

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

