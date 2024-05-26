Jennifer Lopez's glam up-do is the perfect easy go-to for summer occasions

While slicked-back styles have been dominating the hair scene, J.Lo’s proves you don’t have to be a pro to nail this messy-yet-glam hairstyle for all your occasions this summer…

From bobs and ‘shag’ hairstyles to dramatic side partings and feathered fringes, 2024 hair trends have been plentiful. But, when it comes to serving us hair inspiration, Jennifer Lopez certainly isn’t a rookie. With a chic scraped-back up-do and soft face-framing curls, the actress has just added another trend into the mix and naturally, we’re following suit.

So, whether you’ve got a special occasion in your diary or you’re looking for an easy-to-achieve hairstyle for summer, here’s why you should take notes from J.Lo’s effortlessly glam look…

Why we’re recreating J Lo’s easy-yet-chic updo all summer long

Posting to her Instagram on 22nd May, promoting Netflix’s new film Atlas, Jennifer adorned an ethereal ruffled white gown, perfectly accompanied by an upswept hairstyle with beachy-curled bangs, capturing the essence of a dreamy occasion up-do.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez A photo posted by jlo on

The actress’ creamy highlights took centre stage as she opted for a low-maintenance style that complemented her outfit, all whilst sporting a purposeful breezy, windswept effect - a truly minimal effort look that offered maximum impact.

Most importantly, compared to other scraped-back styles, this up-do is simple to achieve, with just a few products - like the the best hair styling products - needed to recreate the look.

How to recreate J.Lo’s hair look

Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray View at LookFantastic RRP: £26.50 A texture spray is essential for achieving that tousled up-do look. Forget stiff and sticky locks, spritz this Color Wow option onto your curls to instantly add texture, volume and a healthy shine. With added heat protection, you can use this mist both before styling or as a finishing treatment. Boots Hair Grips (30 pack) View at Boots RRP: £1 Hair grips are a must-have tool in your haircare arsenal, they come in handy when securing your hair-do in place or for tucking away any unwanted and stubborn strays. L'Oréal Elnett Extra-Strength Hairspray View at Amazon RRP: £5 There’s a reason L’Oréal’s Elnett hairspray is heralded by so many. This ultra-fine spray offers a long-lasting hold and soft-touch curls, all whilst protecting your hair from the humidity.

Although this impressive style looks fairly difficult to achieve, this look is straight-forward to recreate at home.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

First, begin by thoroughly misting a heat protectant onto your hair. Next, take a large barrel curling wand and twist manageable strands underneath and around the barrel to create bouncy curls. Once fully curled, spritz your locks with a texturising spray, to achieve that same wispy and volumised look as J.Lo herself. Then, section and separate the two front pieces of hair to frame your face, before sweeping the rest of your lengths back, roughly in-line with your outer eye, and securing the ponytail in place with a hairband. Twist your ponytail clockwise into a messy bun - don’t worry about any loose strays, this will add to the undone look - and secure once again with hair grips Finish your look with an extra-strength hairspray, which will keep your style locked in place all day.

And voilà, you're ready for your next summer event!