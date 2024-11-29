Jennifer Aniston's smoothing eye serum for 'juicy and bouncy skin' is a stocking filler we'd be thrilled to receive

We're snapping up Jennifer Aniston’s go-to eye serum this Black Friday, with shoppers raving about its 'hydrating' and 'smoothing' benefits, especially on skin that's prone to dry patches in the winter months.

When Jennifer Aniston posted a behind the scenes snap from The Morning Show set back in 2022, we, like every other beauty-lover, couldn't zoom in fast enough on her dressing table to pick out and identify the different skincare and makeup products on it.

The simple picture may have only been up on her Instagram story for a mere 24 hours, but in that time we managed to find out tonnes about her skincare and makeup routines - and decoded the secret behind her glowing, dewy and hydrated complexion.

Sitting inconspicuously on the makeup table was Tatcha's The Serum Stick. It's no surprise that Jennifer's stunning and healthy glow, comes from this product, with ingredients like all-natural squalane and Japanese lemon balm calming irritated and inflamed dry skin while also reducing and smoothing fine lines with one simple swipe of product.

The hydrating and nourishing serum comes in a handy balm form and is easily swiped onto dry patches of skin a bit like a lip balm and it's long been loved by those with dehydrated and dry skin for the intense nourishing ingredients making up the formula.

According to Tatcha, the serum smooth dry lines 'instantly', with ingredients such as Uji green tea, Okinawa red algae, and Akita rice softening the skin and battling signs of ageing caused by dryness, as it leaves skin refreshed and glowing.

With a 25% discount on the Serum Stick this Black Friday, it's a great time to snap it and try out one of Tatcha's many viral products, with Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer here at woman&home saying that the brand one of her favourites for skincare.

"It’s a known fact amongst the Woman&Home beauty team that I'm a huge Tatcha fan," she says. "I’ll never stop raving about their products - trust me, I’ve tried an array of their stellar buys, from the iconic Dewy Cream to their Indigo Cleansing Balm. However, the brand is not only loved by me, but many others too, thanks to their impeccably luxe formulas equipped with the best Japanese skincare ingredients.

"Tatcha's products typically boast high-end price tags, but these Black Friday discounts make it the perfect time to invest in their highly sought-after products for less."

When it comes to the Serum Stick, the small balm head is perfect for use around the eye area, where skin is delicate, though it can be used everywhere across the skin where you experience dryness or fine lines. Consulting shopper reviews for the product, it's clear that people tend to only use the stick around dryer areas like the eyes and around the nose, and also tend to apply near the mouth where small fine lines appear at each corner.

As the product is on the smaller side, with only 8g coming in the stick, it's a great item to throw in your handbag and keep on you throughout winter where skin is regularly irritated and dried out by the cooler temperatures and strong winds. Reviewers are quick to point out, though, that the small size isn't a problem at all, with such a small amount of product needed to soothe the skin meaning it lasts for an incredibly long time.

"I was worried at first how quickly it would use up but I’ve been using it for months and it’s only a few millimetres gone," one shopper explained. "I like to use it the day after tretinoin for soothing and hydration, it feels amazing on the skin and the stick means it’s super portable and no leakage. It plays well with all my other products and doesn’t break me out. The hydration is next level, it’s juicy and bouncy, I absolutely love this and it will always have a place in my skincare routine."

There are a few ways to use the serum, with the first being under makeup. This not only soothes the skin and targets fine lines, it also stops any makeup you then apply from settling into fine lines or sticking to drier patches of skin. On a fresh face you can easily top up the product throughout the day - though you can also apply the serum over makeup to refresh dry spots and give the skin a natural-looking glow too.

"I use it during the day, it's on my desk for when I want a refresh after lunch time," one shopper wrote of the serum. "I don't wear make-up, so it's fine to just glide the stick over the dryer areas, like around my eyes, cheeks and mouth folds. But where it performs best is under make-up around my eyes before applying any concealer and foundation. My make-up still looks nice after a few hours and hasn't settled into the fine lines! For travelling, it's perfect! No risk of splliage!"