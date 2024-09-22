The peachy pink lip balm Jennifer Aniston wore to the Emmys is the perfect hydrating product to combat dry skin this autumn

The makeup artist who created Jennifer Aniston's stunning Emmys makeup look has revealed which tinted lip balm she used to prep Jennifer's lips - and it's a great hydrating product to keep skin supple this autumn.

Jennifer Aniston's stunning Emmys look is the gift that keeps on giving. On the night of the awards ceremony, we swooned at her sophisticated sheer gown, delighting in the intricate beaded details and flattering silhouette.

Then, Jennifer's makeup artist revealed the body oil-perfume hybrid behind her Emmys glow, which we snapped up without a second thought to keep our skin glowing all throughout autumn. And now, Angela Levin, who created Jennifer's Emmys look, has revealed the lip balm she used to bring a subtle, luminous shine to Jennifer's lips and it's the perfect product to combat dry, chapped skin in the colder seasons.

Taking to Instagram to break down Jennifer's look, Angela revealed that she used Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume in the shade 914 Natural Charm over the top of Jennifer's nude lipstick to add a luminous finish and hint of natural pink colour to the look. This sweet rose pink shade was everywhere on the Emmys red carpet, with it quickly becoming the unexpected but ultra-flattering lip shade everyone's going to be wearing this autumn.

Jennifer's Chanel lip balm, which retails for £36, is more of a lipstick than a balm, combining the ultra-hydrating properties of skin care with the buildable colour of a lipstick to give you the best of both worlds.

As the product description reads, "Rouge Coco Baume's smart formula allows for customised coverage, ranging from a sheer wash of colour after one coat to lipstick-like intensity after three coats."

The shade Natural Charm is a peachy-pink colour, with a naturally glowing finish that becomes more matte as your wear it throughout the day. And not only does it look good while you wear it, it leaves your lips healthier wear after wear too.

With the formula boasting skin-loving antioxidant ingredients like Oleoactive, an omega-rich oil derived from the fruit of the olive tree, your lips are left looking smoother and more hydrated. In fact, clinical trials proved that the balm nourishes from the very first application.

With long-lasting hydration, participants agreed that their lips felt less dry and appeared plumper, smoother, suppler and less chapped after 28 days of use.

"A lovely subtle lipstick which is great for daily wear as it's smooth and doesn't dry out my lips," one reviewer wrote. "It's more of a lipstick than lip balm, adds a subtle tint rather than obvious colour. I like the warmth of the tone of this shade."

Another added, "Creates such a gorgeous touch of colour, perfect for all seasons."