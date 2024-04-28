Jennifer Aniston's secret to flawless, glowing skin is this powerhouse concealer – and it's on sale today

Jennifer Aniston is a master of flawless, fresh-faced makeup, from her permanently-sunkissed glow in her Friends era to the stunning pictures the actor posts on social media.

Yesterday Jennifer Aniston posted some rare behind-the-scenes picture of herself out-and-about recently, jumping on the Instagram 'photo dump' trend.

The photo collage has proved extremely popular with fans, already amassing over two million likes. The first picture shows the actor with glowing skin, pulling a cheeky pose for the camera. This incredibly gorgeous snap has prompted us to do a deep dive into just how the actor creates such a flawless base - and, luckily for us, Jen has been generous with her makeup tips and skincare prep details in the past.

The standout product that helps her achieve such a glowing complexion is Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, which is on sale today at Harrods.

"If I could only have five make-up products in my make-up bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick – I like Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick in Penelope Pink – Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances so I can reapply on the go," she told Marie Claire Australia.

The Clé de Peau Beauté concealer is a powerhouse makeup product from the French brand, boasting over 200 five-star reviews on the Harrods website. "I've used this concealer for many years and it's simply the best for concealing," wrote one product fan.

While another said, "I love this concealer, since trying this out I have not used any other. I love that it has SPF but over it is very blendable, it does not crease and it goes well with my other current products. It has quickly become a favourite everyday product, definitely recommend."

Her Instagram post unsurprisingly has thousands of comments. 'You look unreal,' wrote one follower. While another said, 'Your hair is a masterpiece – effortlessly chic, just like you. It's a constant reminder that elegance never goes out of style.'

Of course, good makeup always starts with good prep and Jen has a few more tricks up her sleeves when it comes to skincare. Before the 2021 Emmys, the former Friends star posted a picture of herself wearing the 111 Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask (£95).

Jen's also said to be a fan of the Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizing Face & Neck Night Cream, which comes in at a very affordable £11.54 (reduced from £19.78), according to reporting from HELLO!.

Looking at Jen's latest snap, we're definitely taking notes...

Shop Jennifer Aniston's glowing skin routine

