Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist reveals how to get her ‘simple’ 90s-inspired look - and it’s all about bronzer

Recreating Jennifer Aniston’s go-to makeup look has never been easier, with the makeup artist she worked with in the 90s revealing everything you need to know about getting her 'simple' and sun-kissed look.

We all want to peak behind the curtain and see what goes into getting our favourite celebrities ready to hit the red carpet or attend camera-packed press appearances. And, whether it's the £32 serum Eva Longoria uses to get her signature glow or Hannah Waddingham's affordable makeup staples, it's even better when the products they use are easy to get your hands on.

So you can imagine our delight when celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman dished all the details on Jennifer Aniston's go-to makeup look.

The artist worked with Jennifer at the beginning of her career and turned her into the beauty-icon of both the 90s and today. Now she's released her own beauty line inspired by the celebrities she's worked with and explained how to use her products to get their look.

We loved the products she launched with, with her foundation stick making it onto our roundup of best foundation sticks for flawless coverage and her liquid blusher is now one of our beauty editor's top formulas.

But it's a series of different products Westman has now drawn our attention to. Speaking to Marie Claire, Westman shared, "You know, Jennifer Aniston has been my girl since 2001, I think, or 2000 even.

"That’s a long time, and, of course, I know how to make her feel beautiful. I feel that I know what makes a lot of women feel beautiful.”

So how did she make her feel beautiful? According to the artist, it all starts with the skin. "I start with, for example, the [Vital Skincare Complexion] Drops and then I would go and use a Beauty Butter Bronzer.”

The Vital Skincare Complexion Drops from Westman's brand Westman Atelier is the ultimate skin care makeup hybrid, with the tinted serum boasting active ingredients to help revitalise and refresh your skin while also giving a buildable coverage that creates the perfect, skin-like base for no makeup makeup looks.

Then, Westman says to add bronzer - which is the most important part of the sun-kissed look. “I do a bronzer like I’m changing her skin tone," she explained, saying to apply the product where the sun would naturally hit to add natural dimension to the face.

Adding even more depth and colour, she then contours Jennifer's cheekbones. “I make her quite tan using our Face Trace Contour Stick in ‘Truffle’ and the [Body Butter] bronzer. I use little by little. I add and I add, until it’s the right amount and then I add a pop of colour to the cheeks [with blusher],” she says.

With Jennifer's bronzed base set in place with a fine layer of 'pressed powder,' Westman explains that you can now go on to create a whole host of different and versatile looks.

“Of course you have fun with your eye makeup and your lips,” she says. “But the skin really needs to be alive. It’s not always the same finish, it’s different all the time, but as long as it looks like skin and amplified, as opposed to cosmetic feeling.”

Whether you add a deep red, autumn-ready lipstick shade, or play around with your blusher to find the best blush placements for your face shape, you can't go wrong with Westman's impeccable bronzed base.