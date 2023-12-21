Dolly Parton's extravagant Christmas hairstyle is SO her - but it won't be what you expect

Bid adieu to the tinsel hair trend, as another Christmas tree decoration has taken its place - at least, according to Dolly Parton.

Festive hair trends can really take wing around the holiday season. Perhaps you're placing some coquettish bows in your hair (or, putting bows on your tree, as many are doing these days), or maybe you're going for subtlety by exploring some funky hair trends like weaving tinsel into your locks. Dolly Parton, on the other hand, has not-so-subtly suggested a new way to style your hair this Christmas season, and it involves Christmas tree lights.

Yes, we're serious. In a recent Instagram post, Dolly Parton recounts some of her favourite memories from the holiday seasons from years past, including the one time she decided to put Christmas lights in her hair.

Posting a sweet, nostalgic picture of her and one of her family members while making Christmas cookies, she shared some memories in the caption: "I’m always in costume at Christmas. If I’m not in a Santa suit, I wear reds and greens. I wear sweaters with Christmas lights on them where I push a button and I light up," she said.

She then continued to explain her hair lights, revealing that her hairdresser came up with the idea - and revealed that many of these personal anecdotes can be found in her book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

"My hairdresser Cheryl Riddle, even puts Christmas lights in my hair for Cookie Night. I have so many Christmas memories and more that I share in my book ‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,’" she said in her caption.

How exactly she got Christmas lights into her hair, we're not quite sure - but we can only assume that the blonde bombshell weaved some thin strands in her hair. You, too, could achieve this - but just ensure you're keeping your safety in mind, as we wouldn't want your hair catching on fire right before the holidays.

It's no secret that Dolly might just be the Queen of Christmas, as is so evident on her social media profiles. You can watch many of her renditions of classic holiday songs set to cheeky animated shorts, all within her A Holly Dolly Christmas series, which will seriously get you in the holiday spirit.

Plus, Dolly is known to go all out with holiday decorations, placing super festive decor in every room of her house - but we particularly love her Christmas kitchen decor. She took holiday decorating to the max, using red and white accents like dish towels, curtains, and red and white dishes to make her kitchen as festive as possible.