Cindy Crawford's smokey eye and nude lip combo nails effortless Parisian glam

Cindy Crawford's smokey eye and glossy, nude lip duo offer a chic and 'lived-in' approach to occasion glam - and we plan to recreate it exclusively for the rest of the season...

There are few things we love more than a timeless smokey eye, finished with one of our best volumizing mascaras. Except perhaps one that appears to require just a single product to achieve that iconic and effortless shadow. The look we're not-so-subtlely alluding to is Cindy Crawford's from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she sported a smokey eyeshadow liner, paired with fresh, glowing skin and a simple, creamy nude lip. The finish was effortless and perfectly 'lived-in,' exactly what you would hope to see in Paris, where minimalistic, feature-enhancing 'French girl' makeup reigns.

So, if you're looking to master your own chic makeup look but lack the technical know-how or patience to blend a traditional smokey eye, here's how to nail Crawford's style...

Why Cindy Crawford's 'lived-in' liner and nude lip are our go-to for summer occasions

Appearing at the OMEGA House Opening Night at the Paris 2024 Olympics as one of the brand's long-time ambassadors, Cindy Crawford looked the picture of chic, pairing a little black dress with her trademark, blown-out waves and a makeup look that has lived rent-free in our minds from the first moment we set our eyes upon it.

The look was simple, proving the classic saying of 'less is more' right once again, boasting fresh, glowing skin - likely achieved by using one of the best foundations or tinted moisturisers, a nude lip with a sheen, fluffy brows and a smokey eyeliner look.

As far as we can tell, the liner, which bordered both her upper and lower lash liner, was actually a slightly shimmery, creme eyeshadow in taupe or cool-brown shade, as opposed to a classic pencil or kohl (see picture five). This afforded a very flattering but subtle definition to her eyes, drawing the gaze, without stealing focus from the rest of her look.

Her choice of lip also won us over, as she opted for a slightly glossy finish, over a matte nude - which has been a favourite on the red carpet as of late.

How to recreate Cindy Crawford's look

No-fuss Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in "Amethyst" View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 Complete with a chic, metallic sheen, this eyeshadow stick makes smokey eyes the work of moments. It's easy to use, blendable and despite being a fuss-free stick, still offers high-impact colour. The shade 'Amethyst' appears to be a close match to Crawford's but there are also a plethora of other shades to choose from. Writer-approved ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara View at Sephora $23.97 at Walmart $28 at Amazon RRP: £28 This mascara lengthens and separates your lashes, offering the perfect fanned-out look, while its blend of shea butter and beeswax makes the formula easy to remove. Hydrating Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh lipstick in "GIRL" View at Selfridges RRP: £37 This buildable, medium-coverage lipstick hydrates your lips whilst delivering a wash of creamy colour - similar to that which Cindy Crawford wore to the Paris Olympics.

The beauty of Cindy Crawford's is its simplicity and accessibility. If you've found the blending involved with classic smokey eyes too difficult or are a complete makeup beginner, Crawford's choice of diffused liner allows you to simply use your favourite pencil or an eyeshadow pencil. We recommend the latter - specifically Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick or the Victoria Beckham EyeWear stick. With these, you can simply line your eyes and soften with a fluffy brush or your finger.

We'd then recommend curling your lashes and applying your go-to mascara to both your top and bottom lashes. For your skin, opt for a glowy formula, with a touch of bronzer to warm your cheeks. Be sure to follow up with a powder, as Crawford's look is radiant but not excessively shiny.

A tinted brow gel will afford you a similarly fluffy but defined look and finally, for your lips, opt for a creamy, warm nude.