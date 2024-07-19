The clever blush placement Charlize Theron uses for a subtly lifted look

While blush is often used to add a natural flush to our cheeks, it can also fulfil the same role as our bronzers and contour creams in creating lift and definition - as Charlize Theron’s own subtle but effective blush placement proves…

Though the best foundations and best bronzers are often the first to spring to mind when we think of makeup staples, a flattering blush - that mimics your complexion's natural flush - can be equally as essential. In fact, it can actually take the place of your sculpting products, especially for those seeking a more parred-down finish. The key lies in the application. For instance, adding a pop of rosy pink to the apples of your cheeks will afford a healthy glow to your skin, whilst blending your go-to shade upwards and along your cheekbone will lift and define.

The latter is actually a technique actor Charlize Theron has been spotted wearing lately - and naturally, we're dashing to recreate the effect with our own powder and best cream blushes...

Why Charlize Theron's blush placement is the soft-focus look we'll be recreating all summer

Hosting her fourth annual Block Party benefit for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on July 13th, the star paired a black pantsuit with a matching bralet and a chic, slicked-back updo but it was her subtle makeup look that really drew our eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She opted for a shiny, rosy-mauve lip, along with mascara on her lashes and a hint of blush swept across her cheekbones and while the look was effortless and minimalistic, the blush placement itself is very interesting.

While many of us tend to focus our rosy creams or coral powders on the apples of our cheeks, Theron wore a pop of pink atop her cheekbones, which gave her look a soft-focus but lifted effect. It's simple but effective and the perfect technique to incorporate into your routine if you're looking for a way to streamline your get-ready time in the mornings - as your blush can double as your bronzer - or want to opt for lighter coverage when (or should we say if) the warm weather descends.

How to recreate Charlize Theron's blush placement

From the looks of it, Theron's makeup is more on the matte side, so we would recommend using a powder. That said, if you prefer more of a dewy finish, a cream blush will work just as well.

Writer's pick Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush View at SpaceNK $43.99 at Walmart $45 at Amazon RRP: £44 This blush powder brings a beautiful glow to the cheeks, delivering depth and a luminous finish that is just perfect for summer. We recommend applying one of it's eight flattering shades with a brush, to create that soft-focus, diffused look. NUDESTIX Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush View at Look Fantastic RRP: £30 If you prefer cream formula but still want a matte finish, the NUDESTICK Nudies blush is the perfect pick. Plus, it's so convenient as it actually comes equipped with it's own blending brush. We recommend the shade "Sunkissed Pink" as it looks similar to the hue Theron is seen wearing. Charlotte Tilbury's Cheek To Chic View at Cult Beauty RRP: £35 For another powder option, Charlotte Tilbury's Cheek to Chic in the iconic "Pillow Talk" shade is a must as it offers both a natural flush and a radiant, shimmer finish.

Using a fluffy brush (like the Real Techniques Blush Brush, at Look Fantastic) with your chosen blusher is key to creating a similar diffused finish. As for placement, apply your blush to the tops of your cheekbones, starting in line with the centre of your eye and buffing upwards. Blending up towards your temple will afford that lifted look, similar to how a contour would below your cheekbone.