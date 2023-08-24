Angelina Jolie just got tattoos on her middle finger and we’re kind of obsessed with the badass move
We love pretty much anything Angelina Jolie does, and this just sealed the deal that she's the coolest person ever (in our humble opinion)
As if Angelina Jolie couldn't get any cooler, she just proved that she can by getting brand new tattoos on her middle fingers. And before you ask, no, we don't think they have anything to do with Brad Pitt (although we can't be sure, wink wink).
Angelina Jolie is always on our radar for women who inspire us - from her enviable outfits (we're still obsessed with her white blazer and luxe black sunglasses) to her incredible performances in some of the most iconic movies of all time, we really love to love Angelina. And, in case you didn't know, Angelina Jolie also has a pretty expansive collection of tattoos, each with different meanings.
We recently found out via her tattoo artist Mr. K on Instagram that Angelina just got some new ink, and we're honestly so obsessed with the location she chose to get them on - her middle fingers.
Mr. K, who works at the tattoo parlor Bang Bang in New York, posted a picture to his Instagram of Angelina's hands - except the actual art was blurred out, as he's not quite ready to share the creation yet.
"@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm?" he captioned his post of her hands.
Due to the mysterious nature of the post, people began to speculate that perhaps it had something to do with Angelina's famous ex, Brad Pitt. Before anyone could really say anything, he had to make a separate clarifying comment: "It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt."
We have to laugh.
Although the actual art has yet to be revealed, Mr. K, who has nearly 800k followers on Instagram, promised that photos of the tattoos would be coming soon. "Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo 🤷🏻♂️ Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :)," he said in another comment - so we really will just have to wait and see.
These aren't the only tattoos Angelina has though, as previously mentioned - in fact, she has a really massive tattoo on her back, as well as other smaller ones on her body.
On her back, Angelina has several tattoos that all connect together to make a beautifully symmetrical piece of body art. In 2004, the actress had 'know your rights' tattooed in English in this spot, which is reportedly a link to Angelina's favorite band The Clash.
To the left of this tattoo, she has a Khmer script on her left shoulder that was tattooed in 2002 and covered the Japanese symbol for death that was originally there.
The Khmer script is the official language of Cambodia, which is the location where her first son Maddox was born.
When translated to English, the tattoo reads, "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."
