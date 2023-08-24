Angelina Jolie just got tattoos on her middle finger and we’re kind of obsessed with the badass move

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As if Angelina Jolie couldn't get any cooler, she just proved that she can by getting brand new tattoos on her middle fingers. And before you ask, no, we don't think they have anything to do with Brad Pitt (although we can't be sure, wink wink).

Angelina Jolie is always on our radar for women who inspire us - from her enviable outfits (we're still obsessed with her white blazer and luxe black sunglasses) to her incredible performances in some of the most iconic movies of all time, we really love to love Angelina. And, in case you didn't know, Angelina Jolie also has a pretty expansive collection of tattoos, each with different meanings.

We recently found out via her tattoo artist Mr. K on Instagram that Angelina just got some new ink, and we're honestly so obsessed with the location she chose to get them on - her middle fingers.

A post shared by MR.K (@mr.k_tattoo) A photo posted by on

Mr. K, who works at the tattoo parlor Bang Bang in New York, posted a picture to his Instagram of Angelina's hands - except the actual art was blurred out, as he's not quite ready to share the creation yet.

"@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm?" he captioned his post of her hands.

Due to the mysterious nature of the post, people began to speculate that perhaps it had something to do with Angelina's famous ex, Brad Pitt. Before anyone could really say anything, he had to make a separate clarifying comment: "It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt."

We have to laugh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the actual art has yet to be revealed, Mr. K, who has nearly 800k followers on Instagram, promised that photos of the tattoos would be coming soon. "Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo 🤷🏻‍♂️ Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :)," he said in another comment - so we really will just have to wait and see.

These aren't the only tattoos Angelina has though, as previously mentioned - in fact, she has a really massive tattoo on her back, as well as other smaller ones on her body.

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff / Contributor / Getty Images)

On her back, Angelina has several tattoos that all connect together to make a beautifully symmetrical piece of body art. In 2004, the actress had 'know your rights' tattooed in English in this spot, which is reportedly a link to Angelina's favorite band The Clash.

To the left of this tattoo, she has a Khmer script on her left shoulder that was tattooed in 2002 and covered the Japanese symbol for death that was originally there.

The Khmer script is the official language of Cambodia, which is the location where her first son Maddox was born.

When translated to English, the tattoo reads, "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."