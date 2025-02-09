Alicia Keys just demonstrated the perfect bold lip minimalist makeup look to impress at your next big occasion

While minimalist neutral hues are often the go-to for a red carpet lipstick of choice, Alicia Keys just proved that a red lippie is an unfaltering timeless favourite.

We've always got our eye on the red carpets of Hollywood's biggest events, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes, in hopes of scouting out A-lister approved beauty trends. So, when we saw Alicia Keys made an appearance sporting the bold lip trend (which is set to be one of the biggest makeup trends of 2025) at this year's Grammy Awards, we knew we were onto a winner.

After launching her own brand Keys Soulcare back in 2020, offering a plethora of skincare staples and makeup must-haves, it's clear the singer knows a thing or two about beauty. So, naturally we're taking notes and recreating Alicia's simplistic yet standout look for all our upcoming events in the diary.

Why we're recreating Alicia's look for all our upcoming events

While the singer has opted for a less is more approach when it comes to makeup in recent years, which she described as "really empowering [and] really freeing," to the TODAY Show, she stepped out at the 67th Grammy Awards pairing the popular lightweight makeup trend with a strikingly bold lipstick.

Alicia Keys' makeup artist, Dotti, posted the look to her Instagram which showed the singer adorning a fresh skin-like complexion and a deeper raspberry red-hued lipstick - which also appeared more vibrant under the bright lights of the red carpet. The result? A naturally powerful look that caught the attention of many - us included.

While we're still in the dark as to the exact product was behind the standout pout, the singer's brand did reveal the lineup of buys behind her makeup look, including the Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in the shade 'Inspiration' to prep her lips and the Let Me Glow Illuminating Primer for her undeniable lit-from-within look.

Recreate Alicia's bold lipstick look

Although we may not have the insider knowledge as to the specific lipstick used by her makeup artist, we've found many alternative options that will deliver that like-for-like look.

When it comes to wearing any bold lipstick shade, whether you opt for a classic pillarbox red or a moody deep maroon, the key is in the prep of your lips and investing in one of the best lip liners. It's essential that you both exfoliate your pout with a lip scrub, before hydrating the lips with a quality lip balm or overnight lip mask - we'd recommend Tatcha's Kissu Lip Mask for the ultimate nourishment.

As for lip liners, a must-have buy will be creamy, easy to apply and complement your chosen lipstick hue, while also lending itself perfectly to adding precise definition to your lips and ensuring your lipstick doesn't smudge or fade.