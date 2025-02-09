Alicia Keys just demonstrated the perfect bold lip minimalist makeup look to impress at your next big occasion
The singer gave us all the inspiration we need to recreate the look for our next event in the diary
While minimalist neutral hues are often the go-to for a red carpet lipstick of choice, Alicia Keys just proved that a red lippie is an unfaltering timeless favourite.
We've always got our eye on the red carpets of Hollywood's biggest events, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes, in hopes of scouting out A-lister approved beauty trends. So, when we saw Alicia Keys made an appearance sporting the bold lip trend (which is set to be one of the biggest makeup trends of 2025) at this year's Grammy Awards, we knew we were onto a winner.
After launching her own brand Keys Soulcare back in 2020, offering a plethora of skincare staples and makeup must-haves, it's clear the singer knows a thing or two about beauty. So, naturally we're taking notes and recreating Alicia's simplistic yet standout look for all our upcoming events in the diary.
Why we're recreating Alicia's look for all our upcoming events
While the singer has opted for a less is more approach when it comes to makeup in recent years, which she described as "really empowering [and] really freeing," to the TODAY Show, she stepped out at the 67th Grammy Awards pairing the popular lightweight makeup trend with a strikingly bold lipstick.
A post shared by Dotti (@therealistdotti)
A photo posted by on
Alicia Keys' makeup artist, Dotti, posted the look to her Instagram which showed the singer adorning a fresh skin-like complexion and a deeper raspberry red-hued lipstick - which also appeared more vibrant under the bright lights of the red carpet. The result? A naturally powerful look that caught the attention of many - us included.
While we're still in the dark as to the exact product was behind the standout pout, the singer's brand did reveal the lineup of buys behind her makeup look, including the Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in the shade 'Inspiration' to prep her lips and the Let Me Glow Illuminating Primer for her undeniable lit-from-within look.
Recreate Alicia's bold lipstick look
Although we may not have the insider knowledge as to the specific lipstick used by her makeup artist, we've found many alternative options that will deliver that like-for-like look.
RRP: £25
Name a red lipstick more iconic than MAC's Ruby Woo. Capturing a vivid blue red hue, this cult classic lipstick boasts a high impact colour, up to 12 hours of wear time and a silky satin-matte finish - what more could you ask for? Not to mention, the formula is enriched with coconut oil, organic shea butter and cocoa butter to help nourish the pout, giving the illusion of fuller, smoother lips.
RRP: £9
For a more affordable option, e.l.f's O Face Satin Lipstick in the shade 'Own It' is a stellar alternative. This burnt deep red tone arrives with a creamy yet long-lasting formula, equipped with squalane and jojoba esters for comfortable hydration, that imparts a bold satin finish.
The clue is in the name with this lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury's 'Red Carpet Red' Matte Revolution is a fitting candidate to recreate Alicia's look. Delivering bold yet buildable colour payoff, this nourishing formula is infused with a blend of oils, lipstick tree and orchid extract for comfortable, long-lasting wear. It also boasts light-reflecting pigments that give your pout a fuller appearance.
When it comes to wearing any bold lipstick shade, whether you opt for a classic pillarbox red or a moody deep maroon, the key is in the prep of your lips and investing in one of the best lip liners. It's essential that you both exfoliate your pout with a lip scrub, before hydrating the lips with a quality lip balm or overnight lip mask - we'd recommend Tatcha's Kissu Lip Mask for the ultimate nourishment.
As for lip liners, a must-have buy will be creamy, easy to apply and complement your chosen lipstick hue, while also lending itself perfectly to adding precise definition to your lips and ensuring your lipstick doesn't smudge or fade.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
