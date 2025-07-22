Alex Jones' multi-purpose makeup bag essential is a £9 bargain that does so much

Alex Jones has sung the praises of an ultra-versatile beauty essential that she keeps in her car makeup bag - and it's a bargain buy you can snap up on Amazon.

Taking to Instagram, the One Show host shared some footage as she talked her followers through the array of products she keeps stored in her car for when she wants a quick hit of beauty during the morning school runs.

"For those mornings when ‘getting ready’ means 3 minutes in the car mirror. These are my on-the-go beauty bits," Alex captioned the post, before displaying her handy favourites.

"When I go on the school run, I look like a witch," she joked, adding, "I do keep a little bag in the car" and explaining that a good lip balm is a must.

Applying the Stellar Balm by Balance Me to her lips from the comfort of her driver's seat, Alex explained that it's a standout, affordable pick for a multitude of reasons.

"You can use it anywhere. It's like a balm for if you had a little cut, if the kids have got chapped lips. It's really good."

Going on to reveal the secret behind her effortlessly perfected-looking brows, Alex admitted that she does, in fact, suffer from a 'gappy brow' that is rectified by an easy eyebrow product - the Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil.

When it comes to giving her complexion a natural-looking lift, one of Alex's most beloved blushes does the trick. "I've been using this for about 15 years," she said of the Clinique Blushing Blush Powder.

"It is the most neutral colour you will ever find," she continued.

As for concealer, the L'Oreal Paris True Match is the inexpensive choice in Alex's collection - while, surprisingly, it's a mascara from Primark that she uses on her lashes.