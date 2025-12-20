Capricorn star sign: history, dates and personality traits

Capricorn represents the Goat of the god Pan, half transformed into fish. Like this mythological creature Capricorns are at home in multiple worlds. Capricorns are pragmatic and responsible figures but they may stray into becoming overbearing characters who feel every task is theirs. Whatever the situation though a Capricorn, can handle it.

Capricorn (Image credit: Getty Images) Dates : 21 December - 20 January

: 21 December - 20 January Element : Earth

: Earth Ruling planet : Saturn

: Saturn Modality : Cardinal

: Cardinal Stars: Deneb Algedi, Dabih and Alshat

Strange hybrids between goats and fish have been found on Sumerian carvings from at least the 20th century BCE. By the time of the Babylonians the constellation Capricornus was identified with ‘a goat-fish’. There is also a story from Greek mythology that links to this sign of the zodiac.

The god Pan was the lord of the wilderness who had the legs and horn of a goat. He was often called on to help the other gods. When the monstrous Typhon attempted to topple Zeus and the other gods it was Pan who managed to distract the beast. Pan lured Typhon from his lair, escaping the monster by leaping into water and becoming a goat-fish, and allowing Zeus to destroy Typhon with his thunderbolts.

Another myth suggests Capricorn represents the goat Amalthea who fed Zeus when the infant god was hiding from his murderous father Cronos. Both these tales reveal something of the character of both goats and Capricorns. Goats are hardy and able to defend themselves and those around them, yet they are also nurturing creatures.

Capricorn personality traits

Capricorn represents the strengths of both goats and fish, and also a power that can move between elements. Those born under Capricorn are able to call on great internal reserves of strength.

Capricorns tend to be responsible, ambitious, and focused. Like a goat lowering its horns and charging nothing can stand between a Capricorn and their goals. This single-minded pursuit can make Capricorns seem cold and unemotional as the concerns of others do not figure into their calculations. They have a certain stubbornness. Once a bond of friendship has been created, however, it is best not to threaten either partner.