Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket and knee high boots are the chic combination we’ll be wearing for chilly walks this fall

Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket and knee high boots are the chic combination we’ll be wearing on repeat for walks this fall.

Fall has finally arrived and as we look forward to enjoying cozy evenings with friends and fresh walks through the fallen leaves, our most reached-for clothes start to change. The time for bringing back our best wool jumpers, leather trousers and comfy boots is here and if you’re missing the bright tones you wore in summer then we have the perfect styling alternative. Jewel toned pieces are perfect for fall as they bring a pop of color to an outfit, but in a sophisticated and pared-back way. Burgundy is huge for this season but plum is an underrated but very similar shade that we’re excited to wear more of over the coming months.

The Princess of Wales’s sister Pippa Middleton loves a range of deep purple and red colors this time of year and in 2012 she stepped out in London wearing a plum leather jacket, purple dress and knee high boots that really caught our attention. Even now, we think this is a brilliant look if you want some inspiration for how to wear bright color clothes.

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Purple Jackets

Stradivarius PU Jacket $49.90 at Asos This jacket is so gorgeous for wearing on cold fall days and is so easy to throw over the top of your go-to jeans and sweater outfits. There are plenty of practical pockets and the belted waist design and silver hardware gives this such a cool feel. Topshop Bomber Jacket $119 at Asos Made from faux leather, this sensational leather jacket is something a little different compared to the often-seen biker or moto-style leather jackets out there. The bomber jacket silhouette is so cool and the berry colour isn't too bright to wear day-to-day with your favourite casual outfits. Allegra K Faux Suede Jacket $71.99, Now $52.99 at Target This affordable faux suede jacket is a great way to add a pop of plum-purple into your fall closet and it also comes in a huge range of other colours too. The material is comfortably stretchy and the asymmetric zipper fastening is what we love about the classic moto-style jacket.

Shop Knee High Boots

H&M Knee High Boots Was $79.99, Now $63.99 These knee high boots are currently reduced in the sale, making them even more affordable. They're so streamlined and their simple design makes them perfect for wearing with everything from jeans and a sweater to a knitted sweater dress. The low heel is a comfy detail and they have a jersey lining. Everlane The Banana Boots $315 at Everlane These knee high boots are an investment worth making if you want a pair of boots that will never go out of style and will instantly elevate any outfit. Crafted from luxurious suede, the design of these boots is so classic, but the angled heel is a unique detail that sets them apart. Dream Pairs Knee High Boots $42.99 at Amazon With a slightly padded insole and zipper closure that makes them easy to pull on and off, these affordable knee high boots are comfy as well as stylish. The heel is chunky and the design is very simple and effective. Tuck your favorite skinny jeans into them or wear them under a midi dress.

Pippa has plenty of jackets and coats she reaches for a lot, including her Burberry trench coat, but this leather jacket was from British store, French Connection. It had a zipper fastening, plenty of zipped pockets and lapels and all these details are what makes a leather jacket so cool and chic as an alternative to a tailored jacket like a blazer.

Pippa’s jacket had silver hardware that looked beautiful with the rich, plum shade of the material. This tone might seem bold but it’s remarkably easy to style, as it works so well with neutrals and other shades of purple - as Pippa demonstrated so effortlessly with her outfit. She wore her leather jacket open over a darker purple dress that fell to just above her knees.



(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Although it's rare to see the Princess of Wales’s sister wearing a dress that isn’t midi length nowadays, back in the 2010s she was a huge fan of an elegant mini dress like this. Her knitted dress made the warmer tones of the plum jacket stand out even more and she added a patterned purple scarf over the top of both that accentuated the tonal styling even more.

To keep herself warm on this cold November day in London, Pippa wore her dress with black tights and knee high boots with a low heel. This proved how well plum works as a color contrast with black and the boots are such a timeless footwear choice in any case. A pair of black knee high boots keeps half of your leg insulated and brings a chic feel to an outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Flat or low heeled boots are also very practical when you’re going to be out and about and suede boots and suede in general are especially on-trend this season, showing that Pippa was ahead of the curve. The Princess of Wales’s sister accessorized with a black Loewe bag that had plum details on the sides and the combination tied in with her whole look.

A plum jacket like Pippa’s, or even a pair of shoes or a bag, is a great way to start wearing this color more as fall continues. These staple items can easily be styled with everything from jeans and sweaters to a knitted dress and as they’re added to a base outfit you can still step out in your signature pieces, albeit with a jewel toned twist.