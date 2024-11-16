Beautiful Art Deco buildings can be viewed all over the world, from the joyous streets of Miami Beach, where the highest concentration of Art Deco buildings beg to be photographed to the fort towns of Sri Lanka, where faded mildewed homes evoke a sense of a bygone era.

The influential architectural style, which became popular between 1919 and 1939, draws inspiration from Aztec art, Cubism, and even the automotive world. Easy to spot due to its highly elaborate patterns, curved walls, and geometric shapes, the style gained traction in all parts of society, influencing jewellery designs, the fashion world, and even everyday household objects.

Perhaps one of the most famed Art Deco structures is the Empire State Building, towering over New York City with its geometric structure and decorative facade. But there are so many stunning Art Deco buildings to admire around the world, including London’s Hoover Factory and Melbourne’s Sun Cinema, here we take a look at some of the most photogenic.

The world's most photogenic Art Deco buildings

Century Hotel, Miami Beach, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This pink and green beauty in Miami Beach’s historic one square mile Art Deco district became popular in the late 20's and the Great Depression. While the hotel doesn't look all that exciting inside, it’s a stunning structure. With deep green accents and curved features, it really is striking.

National Tobaco Company Building, Hawkes Bay, Napier, New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decorated with rose motifs and embellished grape vine detailing, North Island New Zealand’s pastel-hued National Tobacco Company Building was previously known as the Rothmans Building. Originally owned by tobacco tycoon Gerhard Husheer, the building was rebuilt after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake with an extravagant design by architect Louis Hay.

Apartment building, Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The green detailing on this bold yellow apartment block in India’s Mumbai just begs to be photographed with its striking colour palette and box balconies. Known as Shiv Shanti Bhuvan, this underrated place to visit is situated on Maharshi Karve Road by Oval Maidan, the pretty structure was designed by Merwanji Bana & Co and now sits on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai.

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its aerodynamic appearance the facade of San Juan’s Banco Popular de Puerto Rico commands in the centre of bustling San Juan. The indent-cube detailing provides interest while the curved accents above the door are undoubtedly Art Deco in style.

66 Diner, Route 66, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This popular 50s-style diner boasts beautiful clean curves and a fresh colour palette of white, teal, and red. Located on Central Avenue, close to Downtown, the original diner was destroyed by a fire in 1995, but has been rebuilt with the same Art Deco features as before, like stunning curved ceilings and a streamlined look with repurposed railroad dining cars inside.

Lido Theatre, Newport Beach, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having reopened in 2024 after a lengthy renovation, the iconic Lido Theatre has been restored to its former Art Deco glory with new elegant chandeliers and velvet curtains. Many of the original features remain, however, so it’s worth heading inside to view incredible handpainted Catalina tilework and gorgeous murals depicting underwater ocean scenes.

Hoover Building, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of London’s most commanding buildings, the Hoover Building or Factory was designed by Wallis, Gilbert, and Partners and is unmissable to anyone driving along Perivale’s Western Avenue in Ealing. The Grade II listed structure features plenty of bay windows and columns and a gorgeous geometric pattern over the entranceway.

Florida Building, Bogota, Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This humble storefront boats incredible curved walls, cool retro signage, and lots of glass detailing in the bustling city of Bogota, Colombia. Sitting in the centre of the Candelaria district of the city - an area famed for its variety of architectural styles - this pretty Art Deco facade stands out as one of the most photogenic.

The Berkeley Shore, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be confused with another hotel of the same name, this quirky joint on Collins Avenue in South Beach, Miami, looks straight out of a children’s book with its range of sugar-sweet pastel shades painted on the facade. The stucco detailing on either side of the upper floors is particularly striking.

Residential building, Galle, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s hard to miss this mildewed Art Deco gem of a building when wandering through Galle’s ancient streets. The fort town itself is filled with varying architectural styles spanning the Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial periods as well as a couple of Art Deco structures and some beautiful temples. It’s also possible to see brilliant Neo-classical, Renaissance, and Palladian style architecture in and around Galle too.

Theatre National de la Danse, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting directly opposite the Eiffel Tower, the Paris Theatre National de la Danse wows with its Art Deco facade featuring expansive glass panelling and nude frescos. The historic 26,000-square-metre building now hosts workshops, discussions, and installations centring around the medium of dance and movement.

Sun Cinema, Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unmissable thanks to the Art Deco neon sun beaming out from the top of the building, the Sun Cinema in Melbourne is a small boutique cinema with just eight screens and bags of charm. Over the years, the iconic building has suffered multiple fires and fell into disrepair before being bought back to life by its current owners. Amazingly, in 2016, Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L. Jackson, and Kurt Russell surprised visitors by visiting the cinema when they happened to be in town to promote The Hateful Eight.

The Daily Telegraph, Napier, New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring pretty lotus-topped columns, the Daily Telegraph building is one of Napier’s best Art Deco structures, drawing tourists on a daily basis. Following the devastating earthquake of 1931, when most of Napier, including the original building, was destroyed, residents pulled together to rebuild the city, including this gem, and we’re so glad they did. Inside, it’s possible to view photographs of the building throughout its varying iterations.

Commercial building, Chicago, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting on Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park, this old Art Deco structure doesn’t look out of the ordinary at first glance but on closer inspection, there’s a wealth of intricate detailing to admire including the most exquisite tilework. Wander the streets further and you’ll be greeted with some of the USA’s most magnificent Art Deco skyscrapers, too.

Hotel Marlin, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing out in Miami’s Art Deco district is this landmark hotel, designed by architect L.Murray Dixon. Decorated in pretty pastel hues, the building has been used as a tropical retreat in years gone by, with musicians like Gwen Stefani and Mariah Carey using the property’s in-house recording studio. Today it’s possible to book one of the hotel’s 33 rooms which unfortunately aren’t quite as impressive as the hotel’s joy-inducing facade.

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commissioned by the 9th Earl De La Warr in 1935 and designed by architects Erich Mendelsohn and Serge Chermayeff, the De La Warr Pavilion was the UK’s first public Art Deco building. Striking in its design, the Grade I listed building is now a contemporary art center and well worth a visit for art and architecture lovers alike.

Regent Cinema, Lyme Regis, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, this beautiful Art Deco cinema burnt down to the ground in 2016 just days after an extensive renovation was completed. Since the fabulous cloud-shaped interior details are no more, the facade is the only part that remains but it’s possible to view it when walking through the small Dorset town on Broad Street next to the Lyme One Hotel - it’s the ideal place for a UK staycation.

Warner Theatre, Connecticut, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having first opened in 1931 as a movie palace, the Art-Deco style theatre was described then as “Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre". Today, it’s open year-round with more than 160 public performances that welcome over 100,000 visitors.

Miami Edison Middle School, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by Pfeiffer and Robertson, the Art Deco Miami Edison Middle School is just as beautiful inside as it is out. While the exterior features grand columns and mosaic detailing, the ornate interior begs to be photographed since it’s filled with elaborate balconies, rosettes, scroll reliefs, and large decorative arches.

Heroes of the Fatherland Square, Guinea-Bissau, West Africa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally called Empire Square, this intriguing structure with its central Art Deco column designed by architect Ponce de Castro is now the Presidential Palace of Guinea-Bissau. The Soviet-style star was added following independence and now stands as a reminder of the resilience of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

Pasaje Polanco, Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This iconic open-air shopping court is backed by the bright white curved balconies that are so often associated with Art Deco architecture. On the upper levels sit an array of apartments, while the ground floor houses luxury shops and quaint restaurants.

Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Art Deco facade and fountain sit in front of the historic Union Terminal, now known as the Cincinnati Museum Center. Completed in 1933 to consolidate rail traffic in Cincinnati, it’s now a pilgrimage site for lovers of Art Deco architecture and design.

Folies Bergère, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mesmerising golden figure at the centre of the Folies Bergère is reason enough to visit this stand-out building in central Paris. Designed by the architect, Plumeret, it opened in 1869 as the Folies Trévise, showcasing performances of popular songs, dance, and gymnastics, later becoming Folies Bergère in 1872, named after nearby Rue Bergère.

Eden Teatro, Lisbon, Portugal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t miss Eden Teatro sitting right in the action on Praca dos Restauradores on account of its grand scale and incredible detail. Huge, imposing columns feature growling faces atop each one, while relief sculptures of figures from throughout the ages adorn the top of the building. Be sure to visit at dusk when the sun's low beams make the building positively glow.

Eltham Palace, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Light fills the Art Deco entrance hall of London’s Eltham Palace, creating an alluring and welcoming atmosphere for all who visit. With a domed roof, curved walls, and circular rug, the energy of this space is truly magical and is made all the more welcoming by the interior design of Swedish architect and designer Rolf Engstömer.

The Empire State Building, New York City, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most famous Art Deco structures in the world, the 102-story tower was designed by Shreve, Lamb, and Harmon and built from 1930 to 1931. With a facade comprising limestone and granite, decorative eagles, geometric patterning, and golden letters it’s unmistakable Art Deco in style and highly photogenic from all angles.

Hoover Dam, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might appear to be a simple dam, this incredible feat of engineering, constructed between 1931 and 1936, is actually covered in Art Deco detailing ensuring its photogenic allure. Los Angeles-based architect Gordon Kaufmann brought the project to life by streamlining its design and adding Art Deco elements throughout, such as sculptural figures, clocks, and terrazzo floor detailing.

Warehouse Market Building, Tulsa, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Built in 1929 and designed by B. Gaylord Nofstger, Tulsa’s Warehouse Market Building is unmistakingly Art Deco with its geometric patterns and symmetrical design. Once a marketplace for farmers and traders to sell their wares, the building is now owned by Home Depot which helped ensure its colourful facade was restored to its former glory.

Ram Mahal, Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boasting curved corners, stylish balconies, and exotic motifs, this Art Deco building in Mumbai showcases the eclectic range of architectural styles that can be seen in the Indian city. The zigzag windows in the central tower are particularly interesting as are the deep curved balconies.

Eastern Columbia Building, LA, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This thirteen-story Art Deco building designed by Claud Beelman is covered in the most stunning tiles, giving off an effect reminiscent of iridescent fish scales, adding to its world-renowned Art Deco landmark status. Decorated with a range of stunning motifs, visitors can view animal and plant forms, sunburst patterns, and plenty of geometric shapes.

The Tower Theater and Cinema, Bakersfield, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the heart of the city’s cultural district sits this stand-out Art Deco behemoth with its curved entranceway and jutting tower, designed by Los Angeles architect S. Charles Lee. Simply designed compared to many Art Deco structures, the building continues to be used to this day as a theatre, drawing locals and tourists year-round.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only stadium to feature in this roundup, the Cotton Bowl is a historic landmark in the city of Dallas and boasts a perfectly symmetrical design. Today the outdoor stadium can hold more than 90,000 guests, drawing not only sports fans but lovers of intriguing architecture, too.