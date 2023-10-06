Sarah Jessica Parker just donned mismatched shoes and a huge hair bow in NYC

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Jessica Parker just took the 'wrong shoe theory' to the next level, wearing a pair of mismatched heels paired with a massive hair bow for her night at the New York City Ballet Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker is not one to stay on the safe side of fashion - whether she's on the silver screen continuing her iconic role a Carrie in Sex and the City and now in And Just Like That, or strolling around the streets of NYC by herself on her downtime, she's always giving us daring looks to recreate.

Last night, 5 October, she and her husband, Matthew Broderick, attended the 2023 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center for the New York City Ballet. Sounds dreamy, no? Wait until you see her majorly balletcore-ified outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fancy event calls for a fancy outfit - and SJP certainly delivered. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown from Carolina Herrera, Sarah Jessica absolutely exuded elegance last night, taking New York glam to a whole new level. The dress featured some stunning keyhole cutouts going down the center, and finished off with an incredible tulle skirt, very apropos to the ballet theme of the evening.

If we know one thing about SJP, it's she will always be wearing the most fabulous shoes - and of course, last night's footwear proved to be no exception. She wore a stunning pair of high heels, and although they were similar in design (small strap near the toe, one dazzling circular buckle on each strap), they were different colours. One shoe was a ballet pink hue, and one was black - adding, in true SJP fashion, a can't-miss detail to what was already an incredible sartorial display.

In fact, these shoes call to an earlier episode of SATC in which Carrie travels to Los Angeles, and wears two different colour Christian Louboutins. Let's face it, she will always be the champion of unique shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We wonder if perhaps SJP heard about TikTok's "wrong shoe theory" (a term coined by stylist Allison Bornstein, indicating the advocacy "for people to wear shoes that are incongruous with the rest of their outfit," according to Vogue), and decided to take her own personal spin on it. Regardless, we're suddenly on the hunt for the perfect pair of mismatched shoes.

Luckily we found the perfect, easy-to-wear style on Amazon that's under £50 - mix and match your two favourite colours, creating the perfect pair of mismatched shoes just like SJP's!

To finish her look off, she sported a super chic and rather large bow in her hair, which had ribbons that cascaded all the way down her back. And, instead of sporting some dazzling jewelry, she opted for a sparkling clutch purse that completed the elegant look.