Trinny just went Christmas shopping, and her gift suggestions are unmissable
Her tour along King's Road in London offered some inspirational gift choices
With Christmas just around the corner, we're constantly on the lookout for thoughtful, gorgeous gift ideas. And, like she could read our minds, Trinny Woodall just offered up a fantastic assortment of potential presents.
Filmed on a shopping trip along King's Road in London, Trinny highlighted some of the best British clothing brands, and offered up some gorgeous recommendations from each. Unsurprisingly there was a big focus on fashion, but Trinny also picked some of her favourite books and beauty picks too. And it's safe to say we'll be adding a fair few to our best Christmas gifts for friends round-up.
Fans were quick to praise Trinny on Instagram, not only thanking her for the recommendations, but wondering where her outfit was from too – details of which, plus a range of her gift ideas, you'll find below.
Beauty
"I use Aesop's Geranium scrub, Lyla gives it to me every Christmas," Trinny reveals. To use in the shower or bath, this scrub offers a deep pore cleansing experience, which clears away dead skin cells to help remove dry skin from problems areas like elbows, knees and feet.
It wouldn't be a Trinny gift guide without some of her amazing products. While Trinny covers this in the video, I can personally recommend the Take Back Time gift set. I used this cream on one eye for 10 days, and the difference was unbelievable. I can also vouch for the silky soft eye mask, which I now wouldn't be without.
Trinny mentions having a 'wonderful hand wash, which has some grains in it, which I adore." And while I can't be sure as she doesn't mention the name of the product, Aesop's Reverence Aromatique hand wash feels like a pretty safe bet. The exfoliating hand wash features finely-milled pumice to cleanse and exfoliate hands.
Trinny's gift ideas: Fashion
"This is a clever little thing," Trinny says. "There are days when I want a long jumper, and I want it to be cosy and there are days when I don’t want that cosiness, so I can take it out. I bought this in a sleeveless v-neck version and it’s so practical."
"I bought this for my friend. I love this jumper, I wish I got it for myself but the colour for me is a little off," Trinny explains. Made from a blend of alpaca yarn, cotton and merino wool, this gorgeous piece will keep you super-cosy through winter and beyond. And the graphic jacquard helps elevate it overall and work as a lovely festive piece too.
"RIXO is a fantastic British brand," Trinny says. "They do sizes from 6-26, which is fab, and I think the brand transcends ages, which is great. They're getting a lot more accessories, and I'm loving these – the belts are fantastic." This Tiana gold-plated belt, identified by Trinny, is currently on sale – a great way to lift any outfit.
"For gifting, COS' cashmere jumpers, woolly hats, and cashmere scarves are fabulous," Trinny says. "They do different colours each season and they are easy to give, so that's a no-brainer. This is the classic cashmere jumper, I have it in seven different colours. A little trick is if you are quite tall, the men's sizes have really long sleeves."
"COS always do a scarf that is an inspiration of an Acne scarves," Trinny reveals. "The thing that makes a scarf feel expensive is the length, and this is made from Mohair. In Acne this would be around £300, here they are £79, and they're made from exactly the same fabric."
"COS do this in a chocolate brown suede and black, and it's a very chic minimalist bag," says Trinny. Made from premium suede, this beautiful shopper closes with a small clip to keep your valuables safe. And a coordinated wallet (included) adds extra security. This versatile piece is great for work, weekends away and everyday.
Books
Trinny's shopping trip ended with her visiting Taschen to buy her friend – a fan of travel – a wedding present. "I think I would get a mixture of Great Escapes as a collection as a wedding present. You can go into the details, say 'I want to go to this country, where are the great places to stay, and instead of going online, I think seeing it in a book you get more of the atmosphere."
"This is about a time in India in the 70s, when Ghandi is in power and it's a heartfelt, bittersweet story of a woman whose husband dies at the beginning and it's the people she has in her boarding house that tell the story of elements of India. It's an incredibly profound, moving read," Trinny says.
Shop Trinny's Outfit
Exact Match
"ME+EM thinks the average woman is 5 foot 5, five foot 6, but they do clever things with their clothes to make it easier if you’re shorter or taller," Trinny explains. And these jeans, worn by Trinny in her video, are an brilliant example. Designed to fold up or be worn down, Trinny says: "These are the best jeans I have ever had – I haven’t taken them off."
Trinny had countless messages about the coat she is wearing in her video, which is actually this brown geometric twist print jacquard design from Prada. It's pretty hard to get hold of, not to mention pricey, so wool check wrap coat from Anthropologie is a similar style (and a fraction of the cost).
Trinny is wearing Valentino boots in her video, however, she stops in Russell & Bromley and highlights these exact boots as a strikingly similar design. "Russell & Bromely is very good at being inspired by people – so you love the Valentino boots from five years ago? These are maybe the closest you're going to get to it."
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
