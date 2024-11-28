Trinny just went Christmas shopping, and her gift suggestions are unmissable

With Christmas just around the corner, we're constantly on the lookout for thoughtful, gorgeous gift ideas. And, like she could read our minds, Trinny Woodall just offered up a fantastic assortment of potential presents.

Filmed on a shopping trip along King's Road in London, Trinny highlighted some of the best British clothing brands, and offered up some gorgeous recommendations from each. Unsurprisingly there was a big focus on fashion, but Trinny also picked some of her favourite books and beauty picks too. And it's safe to say we'll be adding a fair few to our best Christmas gifts for friends round-up.

Fans were quick to praise Trinny on Instagram, not only thanking her for the recommendations, but wondering where her outfit was from too – details of which, plus a range of her gift ideas, you'll find below.

Trinny’s King’s Road Gift Guide | Trinny - YouTube Watch On

Beauty

Trinny's gift ideas: Fashion

ME+EM 2-In-1 Merino Cashmere Jumper + Hood £295 at ME+EM "This is a clever little thing," Trinny says. "There are days when I want a long jumper, and I want it to be cosy and there are days when I don’t want that cosiness, so I can take it out. I bought this in a sleeveless v-neck version and it’s so practical." ME+EM Alpaca Cotton Jacquard Jumper £225 at ME+EM "I bought this for my friend. I love this jumper, I wish I got it for myself but the colour for me is a little off," Trinny explains. Made from a blend of alpaca yarn, cotton and merino wool, this gorgeous piece will keep you super-cosy through winter and beyond. And the graphic jacquard helps elevate it overall and work as a lovely festive piece too. RIXO Tiana Gold-Plated Belt £144 (was £180) at RIXO "RIXO is a fantastic British brand," Trinny says. "They do sizes from 6-26, which is fab, and I think the brand transcends ages, which is great. They're getting a lot more accessories, and I'm loving these – the belts are fantastic." This Tiana gold-plated belt, identified by Trinny, is currently on sale – a great way to lift any outfit. COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 at COS "For gifting, COS' cashmere jumpers, woolly hats, and cashmere scarves are fabulous," Trinny says. "They do different colours each season and they are easy to give, so that's a no-brainer. This is the classic cashmere jumper, I have it in seven different colours. A little trick is if you are quite tall, the men's sizes have really long sleeves." Fringed Brushed-Mohair Scarf £63.75 (was £85) at COS "COS always do a scarf that is an inspiration of an Acne scarves," Trinny reveals. "The thing that makes a scarf feel expensive is the length, and this is made from Mohair. In Acne this would be around £300, here they are £79, and they're made from exactly the same fabric." COS Serif Tote - Suede £200 at COS "COS do this in a chocolate brown suede and black, and it's a very chic minimalist bag," says Trinny. Made from premium suede, this beautiful shopper closes with a small clip to keep your valuables safe. And a coordinated wallet (included) adds extra security. This versatile piece is great for work, weekends away and everyday.

Books

Great Escapes Europe £40 at Amazon Trinny's shopping trip ended with her visiting Taschen to buy her friend – a fan of travel – a wedding present. "I think I would get a mixture of Great Escapes as a collection as a wedding present. You can go into the details, say 'I want to go to this country, where are the great places to stay, and instead of going online, I think seeing it in a book you get more of the atmosphere." A Fine Balance by Rohit Mistry From £2.99 at Amazon "This is about a time in India in the 70s, when Ghandi is in power and it's a heartfelt, bittersweet story of a woman whose husband dies at the beginning and it's the people she has in her boarding house that tell the story of elements of India. It's an incredibly profound, moving read," Trinny says. No Name by Wilkie Collins From £5.99 at Amazon "This and The Count of Monte Cristo are about people who have been done over on an inheritance and seek retribution. The Count is about a man, No Name is about a woman and she becomes a man to get revenge, and this is in Victorian England. Great book," Trinny says.

Shop Trinny's Outfit

Exact Match ME+EM Authentic Relaxed Deep Turn-Up Jean £175 at ME+EM "ME+EM thinks the average woman is 5 foot 5, five foot 6, but they do clever things with their clothes to make it easier if you’re shorter or taller," Trinny explains. And these jeans, worn by Trinny in her video, are an brilliant example. Designed to fold up or be worn down, Trinny says: "These are the best jeans I have ever had – I haven’t taken them off." By Anthropologie Wool Check Wrap Coat £195 (was £260) at Anthropologie Trinny had countless messages about the coat she is wearing in her video, which is actually this brown geometric twist print jacquard design from Prada. It's pretty hard to get hold of, not to mention pricey, so wool check wrap coat from Anthropologie is a similar style (and a fraction of the cost). Tough Line Platform Ankle Boot £325 at Russell & Bromley Trinny is wearing Valentino boots in her video, however, she stops in Russell & Bromley and highlights these exact boots as a strikingly similar design. "Russell & Bromely is very good at being inspired by people – so you love the Valentino boots from five years ago? These are maybe the closest you're going to get to it."